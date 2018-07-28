A New Article Explains The Most Common Types Of Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Autocarsinsurancetips.com has released a new blog post that explains the most common car insurance policies and what events they cover.

Car insurance provides financial protection against loss caused by accidents. Drivers are obliged to carry a form of financial responsibility when driving in the United States. In order to get the best coverage, drivers should use brokerage websites, like http://autocarsinsurancetips.com, to get free car insurance quotes and compare prices.

The most common types of car insurance include:

Liability coverage . Each state imposes a minimum required coverage for each driver. Usually, this refers to liability car insurance. This policy makes sure that if the policyholder causes an accident, he will have money to reimburse the victims. Liability coverage consists of two parts: Property Damage and Bodily Injury. If the policyholder is at-fault, Bodily Injury will be used to pay for medical bills, including long-term care and surgeries.

Collision auto insurance . It is used to reimburse the policyholder for car repairs, after a collision with another vehicle or with a structure. The claim will be paid no matter who caused the accident.

Comprehensive auto insurance . This policy is used to cover events beyond the policyholder's control. This refers to extreme weather phenomena, like hurricanes or fires, riots, vandalism and even theft.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance is also designed to provide more funds for medical bills. On top of medical bills and lost wages, PIP insurance can also cover expenses like transportation to medical appointments or diagnosis.

Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage will provide the policyholder more money for repairs and medical treatment if he was hit by a motorist without insurance or without sufficient funds to reimburse.

