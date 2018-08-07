07.08.2018 23:15:00

ACE Cash Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Date And Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express, Inc. announced that on August 13, 2018, it will provide financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 to TMI Trust Company, the trustee under the Indenture dated as of December 15, 2017 governing the Company's 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. The Company also announced it will host a conference call for Noteholders on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the financial results.

Noteholders should contact David Sternblitz, Vice President, Treasurer of ACE Cash Express, Inc. to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About ACE 
ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a leading financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of retail store locations.  ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, check cashing, card services, money transfers, bill payments and money orders.  ACE Cash Express, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of check cashing stores in the United States.

