ADVAM and USA Technologies Launch EMV Payment Solution for Australian Vending Market

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT), a premier digital payment, logistics, and back office service provider in the self-service retail market, and ADVAM, a global leader in the supply of gateway payment solutions to the vending and self-service markets, today announced a partnership which has resulted in the development and launch of a fully automated, EMV certified, cashless payment gateway and vending management solution to the Australian unattended retail market.

USAT and ADVAM anticipate expanding USAT’s more than 969,000 connections worldwide, to offer a turn-key, end-to-end cashless payment and vending management solution in Australia. USAT and ADVAM have selected the Ingenico iUC285 card readers to not only equip Australian vending operators with an EMV solution to accept both chip and magstripe, but also enable the use of digital payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and NFC contactless capabilities.

Following the sale of the Smith’s PepsiCo business to the independent bottlers who are members of the consortium, iVend Group (IVG), USAT has been delivering cashless payment and vending management solutions to several members of the group. USAT is eager to leverage the exclusive partnership with ADVAM to support businesses within IVG to expand their unattended retail services, by allowing them to accept more forms of payment, and enabling EMV payments in order to reduce the consumers’ burdens of handling cash. USAT and ADVAM will work towards expanding their partnership beyond the IVG members, to allow operators all across Australia to make the move to an automated cashless solution incorporating the USAT telemetry device and supporting services, and the ADVAM UnattendedPayments solution.

"We are excited to be partnering with ADVAM as they have lead the way in secure gateway payment processing within the Australia market, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise to offer our existing Australian customers at IVG an EMV-certified payment solution,” said Mike Marett, SVP Business Development, USA Technologies. "At USAT we strive to provide our customers with solutions that help them increase revenues and reduce operational costs. This partnership would enable us to deliver on that promise.”

The solution would deliver a reliable and secure payment processing service, while also allowing unattended retail operators to benefit from expanded services such as logistics and route management, merchandising and pre-kitting, as well as providing them with overall vend management software tools – all while providing consumers with a more convenient way to pay.

Paul Sidwell, Regional Managing Director for ADVAM comments, "ADVAM and USAT have been working together for some time to ensure we can deliver an integrated solution that delivers innovation to our vending customers. The combined solutions would not only enable our vending customers to reduce operating costs, but to deliver an enhanced service to their customers, ultimately leading to an increase in sales.”

ADVAM and USAT will be showcasing their combined solutions at the Australian Vending Associations 2018 Vending Expo in Melbourne from 26th – 27th July.

About ADVAM (www.advam.com)

ADVAM delivers world leading payment solutions, providing the expertise to make processing payments easier for its clients. ADVAM’s solutions incorporate fully integrated UnattendedPayments for the vending and self-service markets as well as a range of solutions designed for the parking, airport, shopping centre and eCommerce markets.

ADVAM's industry leading reservation platform, parking solutions, unattended hardware and integrated online payment solutions enable clients to engage with their customers online, via mobile or at self-service terminals, enabling the merchant to reduce costs and increase sales by providing a more convenient way to pay.

With teams and offices in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, ADVAM provides a unique global perspective while maintaining local presence, advice and support to its customers.

Each client benefits from ADVAM’s depth of experience and industry knowledge. By working with its clients and alongside industry partners, ADVAM’s solutions integrate with clients’ existing infrastructure and business processes.

ADVAM is the trusted business partner for payment solutions. Managing the complete end to end integration and enabling clients to focus on improving their customers’ experience.

About USA Technologies:

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile™ for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. Usa Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have 86 United States and foreign patents in force; and has agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.

