AGT Food and Ingredients Provides Update on Special Committee Process for Management Buyout Proposal

REGINA, Aug. 7, 2018 /CNW/ - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. ("AGT" or the "Company") (TSX:AGT) today announced that a special committee of independent directors comprised of Geoffrey S. Belsher (Chair), Marie-Lucie Morin, Drew Franklin, John Gardner and Greg Stewart (the "Special Committee") has been established to evaluate the previously announced non-binding proposal ("Proposal") from a group comprised of certain members of AGT's management group, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Murad Al-Katib, to privatize AGT.

The Special Committee has retained Goodmans LLP as its independent legal advisor, and has engaged TD Securities Inc. as its independent financial advisor to provide financial advice and, if requested, a formal valuation of AGT's common shares as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Special Committee and certain members of the buyer group have agreed to cooperate with each other for a period of 60 days (during which time the Special Committee has agreed not to solicit or consider alternative transactions) to facilitate the Special Committee's evaluation of the Proposal. The Special Committee has been advised that the buyer group controls 27.5% of the Company's outstanding common shares and that the buyer group is not prepared to support any alternative transactions.

The Special Committee has not made any determinations or recommendations with respect to the Proposal. The Special Committee reminds shareholders of AGT that the Proposal is non-binding and they need not take any action at this time. There is no set timetable for the Special Committee' review of the Proposal and there can be no assurance that the Proposal or any other transaction will proceed. Neither AGT nor the Special Committee expect to make further public comment regarding these matters until the Special Committee approves a specific action or concludes its review.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. is a processor of value-added pulses, staple foods and ingredients for export and domestic markets as well as a supplier of retail packaged and canned foods to retail and food service sectors. Through its offices and processing facilities located in some of the best agricultural growing regions in Canada, the U.S., Turkey, China, Australia and South Africa, merchandising and sales offices in the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and India and origination offices in Russia, AGT produces a full range of pulses and specialty crops including lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans and canary seed as well as food ingredients such as pulse flours, proteins, starches and fibres. Through its subsidiaries in Turkey, the Arbel Group, AGT also produces staple foods such as Arbella Pasta, rice, and milled wheat products, including bulgur and semolina.

