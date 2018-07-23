ASUR 2Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 4.8% YoY in Mexico and Declined 5.9% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 4.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

2Q18 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 4.8% YoY, reflecting increases of 7.9% and 2.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.

Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) declined 5.9% YoY, 4.1% in domestic traffic and 18.4% in international traffic, as a result of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017 .

Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) decreased 4.0% YoY, reflecting a decline of 6.5% in domestic traffic that was partially offset by an 11.8% increase in international traffic.

Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.7.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 32.0% YoY, reaching Ps.2,359.8 million.

Cash position at the end of the quarter reached Ps.3,688.9 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.04x, reflecting the consolidation of Aerostar and Airplan.

Received approval for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions for 2019 to 2033, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable for 2019 to 2023 and the corresponding efficiency factor.

Paid ordinary cash dividend of Ps. 6.78 per share, for a total of Ps.1,848 million.

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1





Second Quarter % Var

2017 2018 Financial Highlights





Total Revenue 2,935,297 3,887,392 32.4 - Mexico 2,713,189 2,579,526 (4.9) - San Juan 222,108 831,818 274.51 - Colombia 0 476,048 n/a Commercial Revenues per PAX 102.3 99.7 (2.5) - Mexico 104.7 115.5 10.4 - San Juan 80 109.8 36.47 - Colombia 0 38.7 n/a EBITDA 1,787,919 2,359,840 32.0 Net Income 1,152,067 1,098,403 (4.7) Majority Net Income 1,132,640 1,086,331 (4.1) Earnings per Share (in pesos) 3.7755 3.6211 (4.1) Earnings per ADS (in US$) 1.9173 1.8389 (4.1) Capex 308,348 407,185 32.1 Cash & Cash Equivalents 2,829,843 3,688,908 30.4 Net Debt 8,064,548 12,907,507 60.1 Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA 1.71 1.04 (39.3) Operational Highlights





Passenger Traffic





- Mexico 7,949,667 8,332,943 4.8 - San Juan 2,420,615 2,277,680 (5.9) - Colombia 2,600,991 2,495,862 (4.0)

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, and the equivalent three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017. On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps. 19.6046 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$ 147.1600 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (souce: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 19 of this report.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 2Q18 increased 1.0% YoY to 13.1 million passengers, reflecting a 4.8% increase in traffic in Mexico that was partially offset by declines of 5.9% in Puerto Rico and 4.0% in Colombia.

The 4.8% YoY growth in passenger traffic in Mexico reflects increases of 7.9% and 2.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, with increases of 9.4% and 2.1% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, with the majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributing to higher traffic.

Traffic in Puerto Rico remained impacted by Hurricane Maria which hit the island in September 2017. Consequently, LMM Airport reported a 5.9% YoY decline in total passenger traffic in 2Q18, reflecting reductions of 4.1% and 18.4% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Colombia reported a 4.0% YoY decline in total traffic as an 11.8% increase in international traffic was more than offset by a 6.5% reduction in domestic traffic.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary

Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Mexico 7,949,667 8,332,943 4.8

15,747,462 16,854,859 7.0 - Cancun 6,116,752 6,392,782 4.5

12,087,091 12,937,983 7.0 - 8 Other Airports 1,832,915 1,940,161 5.9

3,660,371 3,916,876 7.0 Domestic Traffic 3,634,801 3,923,529 7.9

6,712,600 7,382,487 10.0 - Cancun 2,014,177 2,203,247 9.4

3,585,217 4,032,505 12.5 - 8 Other Airports 1,620,624 1,720,282 6.1

3,127,383 3,349,982 7.1 International Traffic 4,314,866 4,409,414 2.2

9,034,862 9,472,372 4.8 - Cancun 4,102,575 4,189,535 2.1

8,501,874 8,905,478 4.7 - 8 Other Airports 212,291 219,879 3.6

532,988 566,894 6.4 Total San Juan, Puerto Rico (1) 2,420,615 2,277,680 (5.9)

4,720,551 4,135,978 (12.4) Domestic Traffic 2,119,261 2,031,833 (4.1)

4,146,943 3,714,790 (10.4) International Traffic 301,354 245,847 (18.4)

573,608 421,188 (26.6) Total Colombia (2) 2,600,991 2,495,862 (4.0)

5,116,541 4,880,688 (4.6) Domestic Traffic 2,256,646 2,111,042 (6.5)

4,461,419 4,123,159 (7.6) International Traffic 344,345 384,820 11.8

655,122 757,529 15.6 Total Traffic 12,971,273 13,106,485 1.0

25,584,554 25,871,525 1.1 Domestic Traffic 8,010,708 8,066,404 0.7

15,320,962 15,220,436 (0.7) International Traffic 4,960,565 5,040,081 1.6

10,263,592 10,651,089 3.8 Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.

1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 2Q18 and 2Q17.

2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan for 2Q17 and 2Q18.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico, to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate Airplan's operations on a line by line basis. On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired a 7.58% ownership stake in Airplan, bringing its total share ownership in Airplan to 100.0%.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Revenues 2,935,297 3,887,392 32.4

5,412,045 7,803,965 44.2 Aeronautical Services 1,507,156 2,259,322 49.9

2,855,252 4,464,018 56.3 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,000,241 1,420,201 42.0

2,022,202 2,819,679 39.4 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,507,397 3,679,523 46.7

4,877,454 7,283,697 49.3 Construction Revenues (5) 427,900 207,869 (51.4)

534,591 520,268 (2.7) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,321,869 2,090,054 58.1

2,166,375 3,809,225 75.8 Operating Profit 1,613,428 1,797,338 11.4

3,245,670 3,994,740 23.1 Operating Margin 55.0% 46.2% (873 bps)

60.0% 51.2% (878 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 64.3% 48.8% (1550 bps)

66.5% 54.8% (1170 bps) EBITDA 1,787,919 2,359,840 32.0

3,559,151 4,815,514 35.3 EBITDA Margin 60.9% 60.7% (21 bps)

65.8% 61.7% (406 bps) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 71.3% 64.1% (717 bps)

73.0% 66.1% (686 bps) Net Income 1,152,067 1,098,403 (4.7)

2,490,706 2,565,489 3.0 Majority Net Income 1,132,640 1,086,331 (4.1)

2,471,279 2,540,960 2.8 Earnings per Share 3.7755 3.6211 (4.1)

8.2376 8.4699 2.8 Earnings per ADS in US$ 1.9173 1.8389 (4.1)

4.1834 4.3013 2.8















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger (3) 102.3 99.7 (2.5)

109.5 99.8 (8.9) Commercial Revenues 907,973 1,315,392 44.9

1,832,148 2,598,944 41.9 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per

Passenger (4) 18.5 12.3 (33.3)

18.7 8.9 (52.6) Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 83.8 87.4 4.3

90.8 90.9 0.1

















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

3 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

4 Represents ASUR's operations in convenience stores.

5 Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction costs of Ps.90.8 million plus an estimated revenue of Ps.31.1 million from valuation of the intangible at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) according to IFRIC 12.

Consolidated Revenues

ConsolidatedRevenues for 2Q18 rose 32.4% YoY to Ps.3,887.4 million, mainly as a result of the following increases:

49.9% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,259.3 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,489.4 million in revenues from aeronautical services in 2Q18, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.451.9 million and Ps.318.0 million, respectively; and

42.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,420.2 million, principally reflecting the 44.9% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.967.1 million in commercial revenues, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.250.0 million and Ps.98.3 million, respectively.

This was partially offset by a 51.4% decline in revenues from construction services in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia as a result of lower capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 46.7% YoY to Ps.3,679.5 million. Total revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia in 2Q17 represented 19.2% and 11.3%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 2Q18 increased 44.9% YoY, mainly reflecting the 4.8% increase in total passenger traffic in Mexico, along with contributions of Ps.250.0 million and Ps.98.3 million in commercial revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 15.6%, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, Retail and Car Rentals, among others, mainly reflecting the opening of Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.99.7 in 2Q18, from Ps.102.3 in 2Q17. Note that ASUR bean to consolidate Aerostar's results (Puerto Rico) starting June 1, 2017 and Airplan (Colombia) beginning October 19, 2017. As a result, this decline in commercial revenues per passenger reflects the comparison of 2Q18 figures against operations in Puerto Rico for July 2017, while Colombia is only included for 2Q18. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.115.5 in 2Q18, Puerto Rico with Ps.109.8 and Colombia with Ps.38.7. During the period, and on a stand-alone basis, commercial revenues per passenger increased 10.4% in Mexico, 22.2% in Puerto Rico and 49.9% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 2Q18 increased by 58.1% YoY, or Ps.768.2 million, to Ps.2,090.0 million. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 107.1% to Ps.1,851.1 million, mainly impacted by the following increases:

17.5% in operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs, or Ps.133.7 million, in Mexico principally reflecting increases in professional fees, higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport, as well as security and maintenance expenses;

317.1%, or Ps.404.7 million, in Puerto Rico principally reflecting costs for full quarter 2Q18 against only one month in 2Q17 where costs totaled Ps.127.6 million, as Aerostar was fully consolidated into ASUR starting June 1, 2017 . As a result, cost of services increased Ps.247.0 million in the period, including Ps.6.6 million from the recognition of extraordinary expenses resulting from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico , Ps.32.5 million from higher concession fees, Ps.125.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization expenses by Ps.47.5 million; and

A Ps.418.6 million contribution from Colombia in 2Q18, which was acquired on October 19, 2017 . This was mainly due to Ps.144.1 million in cost of services, Ps.1.4 million in technical assistance costs, as well as amortization of the concession of Ps.194.2 million (includes Ps.26.0 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3, and Ps.23.0 million in initial amortization of complementary works).

Cost of Services increased 97.6%, mainly due to expenses of Ps.338.3 million and Ps.144.1 million in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, from the consolidation of those operations. Mexico contributed with a Ps.74.4 million increase in cost of services, reflecting higher maintenance expenses resulting from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Higher energy, security, maintenance and professional fees, also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Construction Costs declined 44.1% YoY to Ps.239.0 million, mainly due to lower levels of capital improvements made to the concessioned assets during the period. Mexico contributed with Ps.21.1 million in construction costs, Puerto Rico with 127.1 million and Colombia with Ps.90.8 million.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 14.4% YoY.

ConsolidatedTechnical Assistance increased 12.0% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 119.7% YoY, mainly reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 2Q18 also include a Ps.32.5 million year-on-year increase in Puerto Rico as starting year six of the concession, the fee is equivalent to 5% of revenues, as well as Ps.78.9 million in concession fees at Airplan in Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 200.3%, or Ps.359.5 million, principally due to: i) a Ps.125.2 million increase in Puerto Rico derived from the recognition of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million, and ii) a Ps.194.2 million in depreciation in Colombia (includes Ps.26.0 million from recognition of the amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Airplan under IFRS 3, Ps.23.0 million in initial amortization of complementary works undertaken and Ps.145.2 million in amortization of committed works due to the increase in the accumulated amortization rate in the period).

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Profit of Ps.1,797.3 million and Operating Margin of 46.2%. This was mainly the result of increases of 49.9%, or Ps.752.2 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 44.9%, or Ps.407.4 million in commercial revenues, as well as contributions in operating income of Ps.172.4 million from Puerto Rico, partially offset by a Ps.33.4 million operating loss in Colombia.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 48.8% in 2Q18 compared with 64.3% in 2Q17.

EBITDA increased 32.0%, or Ps.571.9 million, to Ps.2,359.8 million in 2Q18. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.339.7 million and Colombia with Ps.191.9 million in EBITDA, while Mexican operations reported a 10.3% YoY increase in EBITDA. During 2Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.207.9 million in Construction Revenues, a year-on-year decline of 51.4%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. As a result, 2Q18 EBITDA Margin was 60.7% compared to 60.9% in 2Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 64.1% in 2Q18 compared to 71.3% in 2Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

















Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.



2017 2018

2017 2018

Interest Income 55,313 80,617 45.7

109,852 150,862 37.3

Interest Expense (71,406) (304,425) 326.3

(112,720) (615,931) 446.4

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (5,875) 27,670 n/a

1,298 72,587 5,492.2

Total (21,968) (196,138) 792.8

(1,570) (392,482) 24,898.9



































In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.196.1 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.22.0 million loss in 2Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.233.0 million during the period, reflecting mainly a higher debt balance resulting from the consolidation of Aerostar (Puerto Rico) and Airplan (Colombia), as well as interest generated by the loans incurred in Mexico in October 2017. Interest expenses in Puerto Rico amounted to Ps.125.8 million in 2Q18, while Colombia contributed Ps.79.5 million in interest expenses. Interest income increased by Ps.25.3 million, as a result of a higher cash balance and the increase in interest rates.

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.27.7 million, resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compared to a Ps.5.9 million foreign exchange loss in 2Q17 resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 2Q18 rose by Ps.19.9 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

A Ps.132.1 million increase in the provision for income taxes, mainly reflecting a higher taxable income base in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets and a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 .

A Ps.112.2 million decline in deferred income taxes resulting from a lower taxable income base in Mexico due to a change in the tax amortization rate on those concessioned assets, along with a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 .

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 2Q18 decreased by 4.1% to Ps.1,086.3 million, down from Ps.1,132.6 million in 2Q17. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.3.6211 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$1.8389 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.3.7755 and EPADS of US$1.9173 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On June 30, 2018, airport concessions represented 90.2% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 9.0% and other assets representing 0.8%.

As of June 30, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.3,688.9 million, a 21.1% decrease from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.640.3 million in cash and cash equivalents in 2Q18 and Colombia with Ps.79.1 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,224.8 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.622.5 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,442.2 million within the stockholders 'equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,459.9 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.278.6 million, and iv) Ps.641.9 million from the recognition at bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transacion resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional 7.58% stake in Airplan.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 2Q18 was Ps.34,422.1 million and total liabilities were Ps.21,661.4 million, representing 61.3% and 38.6% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 15.1% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.16,596.4 million, from Ps.17,371.4 million in December 31, 2017, principally reflecting the consolidation of debt in Puerto Rico and Colombia as shown on Tables 5 and 6, as well as the Ps.4,000 million loan at Cancun Airport. A total of Ps.8,989.0 million, or 54.2% of ASUR's total debt, is denominated in U.S. dollars, Ps.4,481.7 million, or 27.0%, in Mexican pesos, and Ps.3,125.7 million, or 18.8%, of the total is denominated in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.0x at the close of 2Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 7.6x as of June 30, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.7x and 2.2x as of December 31, 2017, respectively.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators







December 31,

2017 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Leverage





Total Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 2.3 2.0 1.3 Total Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.7 1.4 1.0 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 2.2 6.7 7.6 Total Debt 17,371,398 17,013,615 16,596,415 Short-term Debt 173,471 449,618 573,726 Long-term Debt 17,197,927 16,563,997 16,022,689 Cash & Cash Equivalents 4,677,454 5,725,346 3,688,908 Total Net Debt 4 12,693,944 11,288,269 12,907,507

















1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA.

2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA.

3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses.

4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile

(in millions)





















Airport Payment of principal Currency Interest Rate Amortization Schedule



2018 2019 2020 2021 /22 2023 /35 Total

5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $Usd Libor + 1.5250% - - - - 36.3 36.3

5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $Usd Libor + 1.4500% - - - - 36.3 36.3

5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - - 2,000.0 - 2,000.0

7 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun Semi-Annual Amort. $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - 20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0

22 Yr-Senior Note 2035 San Juan Semi-Annual Amort. $Usd 5.75% 5.8 5.2 5.3 17.1 162.9 196.3

20 Yr-Senior Note 2035 San Juan Semi-Annual Amort. $Usd 6.75% 5.1 5.2 5.3 18.3 153.8 187.7

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 3,750.0 9,000.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 150,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,550.0 6,120.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,080.0 102,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,250.0 5,400.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 90,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 925.0 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 37,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 925.0 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 37,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0

10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0

1 Yr-Treasury Colombia Anual $Pcol IBR2 + 2.6 5,000.0 - - - - 5,000.0

1 Yr-Treasury Colombia Anual $Pcol IBR2 + 2.6 14,984.0 - - - - 14,984.0





1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed 2 IBR is a rate that banks offer for short-term bank loans

Capex

During 2Q18, ASUR made capital investments for a total of Ps.407.2 million. Of this, Ps.130.6 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. Furthermore, during 2Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.201.0 million at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and Airplan invested a total of Ps.75.6 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger

Second Quarter % Chg

Six-Months % Chg

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Passengers 7,991 8,370 4.7

15,839 16,931 6.9















Total Revenues 2,713,189 2,579,526 (4.9)

5,189,937 5,176,901 (0.3) Aeronautical Services 1,357,330 1,489,342 9.7

2,705,426 2,987,189 10.4 Non-Aeronautical Services 927,959 1,069,080 15.2

1,949,920 2,156,844 10.6 Construction Services 427,900 21,104 (95.1)

534,591 32,868 (93.9) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,285,289 2,558,422 12.0

4,655,346 5,144,033 10.5















Total Commercial Revenues 836,502 967,052 15.6

1,760,677 1,942,584 10.3 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations1 145,925 161,359 10.6

295,302 330,919 12.1 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 690,577 805,693 16.7

1,465,375 1,611,665 10.0















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 104.7 115.5 10.4

111.2 114.7 3.2 Commercial Revenues 836,502 967,052 15.6

1,760,677 1,942,584 10.3 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 18.3 19.3 5.6

19.0 19.6 4.9 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 86.4 96.3 11.4

93.0 95.2 2.9















Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 41.0 and 36.9 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 2Q17 and 2Q18, respectively, and 91.8 and 76.0 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 6M17 and 6M18 1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017





















Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 2Q18 declined 4.9% YoY to Ps.2,579.5 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 12.0% YoY reflecting the following increases:

9.7% in revenues from aeronautical services, mainly due to the 4.8% increase in passenger traffic; and

15.2% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 15.6% growth in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues in the quarter rose 15.6% YoY, mainly reflecting the 4.7% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on Table 8. Commercial Revenues per Passenger, increased 10.4% to Ps.115.5 in 2Q18 from Ps.104.7 in 2Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 75 new commercial spaces reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport and added four commercial spaces at its other eight airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30,2017 Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # Of Spaces Opened 2Q18 6M18

Retail Operations 19.8% 16.1%

Cancun 75 Other Revenues 19.1% 14.2%

Retail 28 Car Rental Revenues 17.5% 9.8%

Car Rental 20 Parking Lot Fees 15.8% 11.2%

Transportation 4 Duty Free 15.8% 10.2%

Food and Beverage 17 Food and Beverage Operations 13.1% 9.1%

Other Revenue 3 Banking and Currency Exchange Services 10.5% 0.6%

Banking and Currency Exchange Services 2 Ground Transportation 7.0% 5.3%

Duty free 1 Advertising Revenues (8.5%) (23.6%)

8 Other Airports 4 Teleservices (16.6%) 7.4%

Retail 2 Total Commercial Revenues 15.6% 10.3%

Bank and Foreign Exchange 1







Other Revenues 1







Mexico 79







1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.



Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Cost of Services 385,496 459,871 19.3

728,115 845,262 16.1 Administrative 51,595 59,037 14.4

108,693 117,302 7.9 Technical Assistance 87,268 96,324 10.4

180,595 197,569 9.4 Concession Fees 103,004 115,848 12.5

208,804 231,505 10.9 Depreciation and Amortization 138,973 168,996 21.6

277,944 337,072 21.3 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 766,336 900,076 17.5

1,504,151 1,728,710 14.9 Construction Costs 427,900 21,103 (95.1)

534,591 32,868 (93.9) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,194,236 921,179 (22.9)

2,038,742 1,761,578 (13.6)

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 2Q18 declined 22.9% YoY. This includes construction costs, which fell 95.1%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 17.5% to Ps.900.1 million.

Cost of Services rose 19.3% mainly due to higher maintenance, energy and security expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport, and professional fees in connection with several projects also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Administrative expenses increased by 14.4% YoY mainly due to higher travel expenses, fees to third parties and salaries.

The 10.4% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 12.5%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 21.6% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Interest Income 55,310 97,536 76.3

109,849 180,693 64.5 Interest Expense (29,546) (118,360) 300.6

(70,860) (237,007) 234.5 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (5,875) 27,976 n/a

1,298 72,386 5,476.7 Total 19,889 7,152 (64.0)

40,287 16,072 (60.1)

In 2Q18, ASUR's Mexico operations reported a Ps.7.2 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.19.9 million gain in 2Q17. This was mainly due to the 300.6% increase in interest expenses to Ps.118.4 million in 2Q18, reflecting higher debt in the period. This was partially offset by higher interest income and foreign exchange gains in the period.

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.28.0 million foreign exchange gain resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.5.9 million foreign exchange loss in 2Q17, resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period. Interest income increased 76.3% YoY to Ps.97.5 million in 2Q18, reflecting a higher cash balance and higher interest rates.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA





Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA















Second Quarter % Chg.

Six-Months % Chg.

2017 2018

2017 2018 Total Revenue 2,713,189 2,579,526 (4.9)

5,189,937 5,176,901 (0.3) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,285,289 2,558,422 12.0

4,655,346 5,144,033 10.5 Operating Profit 1,518,952 1,658,347 9.2

3,151,195 3,415,323 8.4 Operating Margin 56.0% 64.3% 830 bps

60.7% 66.0% 525 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 1 66.5% 64.8% (165 bps)

67.7% 66.4% (130 bps) Net Income 3 1,132,640 1,128,406 (0.4)

2,471,278 2,614,850 5.8 EBITDA 1,657,929 1,828,172 10.3

3,429,139 3,752,529 9.4 EBITDA Margin 61.1% 70.9% 977 bps

66.1% 72.5% 641 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 72.5% 71.5% (109 bps)

73.7% 72.9% (71 bps)















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 3 Net Income for 2Q18 includes a loss of Ps.88.5 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries Aerostar, in Puerto Rico (Ps.6.5 million) and Airplan, in Colombia (Ps.95.0 million) recognized under the equity method.



















Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,658.3 million in 2Q18, up 9.2% mainly reflecting increases of 9.7% in aeronautical revenues and 15.6% in commercial revenues derived from the 4.8% growth in passenger traffic. Operating Margin was 64.3% in 2Q18 compared with 56.0% in 2Q17.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 2Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 64.8%, compared to 66.5% in 2Q17.

EBITDA increased 10.3% to Ps.1,828.2 million from Ps.1,657.9 million in 2Q17, as a result of higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 70.9% from 61.1% in 2Q17.

During 2Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.21.8 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 95.1%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, decreased by 109 bps to 71.5%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of June 30, 2018 totaled Ps.3,136.57 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.178.81 (December 2016 pesos), accounting for approximately 61.0% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

On June 27, 2018 ASUR received approval of from the Mexican Department of Communications and Transport for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions in the period 2019 to 2033, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable in the period 2019 to 2023 and the corresponding efficiency factor. One workload unit is equivalent to one passenger or 100 kilograms of cargo.

In addition, the Company renewed in advance the Technical Assistance and Technology Transfer Agreement effective June 29, 2018 with the approval of the Board of Directors.

Master Development Programs - Investment Program Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016

Committed

Investments Indicative Investments 1 Indicative Investments 1

Airport 2019-2023 2024-2028 2029-2033

Cancún 5,888.2 5,313.4 4,055.6

Cozumel 275.9 301.8 177.7

Huatulco 554.1 310.8 196.9

Mérida 1,987.0 713.9 310.1

Minatitlán 142.4 165.8 68.5

Oaxaca 767.5 233.2 163.9

Tapachula 149.4 108.8 121.2

Veracruz 496.3 372.4 297.9

Villahermosa 635.2 346.4 288.5

1 Indicative Investments (non-binding at this time)

Committed Investments 2019-2023 Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016 Airport 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cancún 995.0 2,251.5 1,279.1 971.1 391.4 Cozumel 29.5 140.4 64.7 22.6 18.7 Huatulco 168.2 156.4 97.7 61.7 70.1 Mérida 341.6 750.2 544.9 266.2 84.1 Minatitlán 29.9 49.9 41.3 14.5 6.7 Oaxaca 72.0 412.2 202.2 59.6 21.6 Tapachula 11.1 43.5 29.2 38.2 27.4 Veracruz 83.9 219.0 92.2 58.6 42.6 Villahermosa 95.4 269.9 184.1 34.3 51.5

Maximum Tariffs per Workload Unit Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016 Airport Maximum Tariff 2



Cancún $166.24



Cozumel $245.59



Huatulco $177.17



Mérida $182.16



Minatitlán $228.17



Oaxaca $167.90



Tapachula $231.56



Veracruz $189.68



Villahermosa $190.16



2 Maximum tariffs applicable in year 2019, not including efficiency factor of 0.70%.

The concession agreements for each airport stipulate that the maximum tariff for such airport must be reduced on an annual basis to account for projected improvements in efficiency. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2023, the maximum tariffs applicable in ASUR's airports will be reduced by an annual efficiency factor of 0.70% in real terms.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented in this report reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

The following discussion compares the standalone results of Aerostar for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 (in which Aerostar was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 (in which Aerostar was only consolidated with ASUR for the month of June).

As of June 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,224.8 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.622.5 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,442.2 million within stockholders 'equity.

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger (in thousands of Mexican pesos)



Second Quarter % Chg.

2017 1 Non-Consolidated 2018

Consolidated

Total Passengers 2,421 2,278 (5.9)











Total Revenues 666,509 831,818 24.8

Aeronautical Services 446,667 451,976 1.2

Non-Aeronautical Services 219,842 252,765 15.0

Construction Services - 127,077 n/a

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services 666,509 704,741 5.7











Total Commercial Revenues 217,365 250,006 15.0

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 2 55,363 96,340 74.0

Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 162,002 153,666 (5.1)

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 89.8 109.8 22.2

Commercial Revenues 217,365 250,006 15.0

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 2 22.9 42.3 84.9

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 66.9 67.5 0.8

Note: Figures in pesos at an average Exchange rate of Ps.19.6046.





1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated. 2 Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport.







Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 2Q18 increased 24.8% YoY to Ps.831.8 million, mainly due to the following increases:

15.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 15.0% increase in commercial revenues;

1.2% in revenues from aeronautical services.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger rose to Ps.109.8 from Ps.89.8 in 2Q17.

Eight commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport over the last 12 months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 14: San Juan Airport Commercial Revenue Performance Table 15: San Juan Airport Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # of Spaces Opened 2Q18

Duty Free 9.7%

Food and Beverage 2 Food and Beverage Operations (10.7%)

Car Rental 1 Retail Operations (3.0%)

Other Revenue 5 Car Rental Revenues 52.7%

Total Commercial Spaces 8 Advertising Revenues 5.5%





Banking and Currency Exchange Services 0.0%





Ground Transportation (4.5%)





Parking Lot Fees 18.0%





Other Revenue (6.1%)





Total Commercial Revenues 15.0%





















1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 16: Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses



(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







Second Quarter % Chg. 2017 1 Non-Consolidated 2018 Consolidated Cost of Services 278,625 338,278 21.4 Concession Fees 2,436 33,325 1,268.0 Depreciation and Amortization 107,254 160,755 49.9 Total Operating Costs & Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 388,315 532,358 37.1 Construction Costs - 127,077 n/a Total Operating Costs & Expenses 388,315 659,435 69.8 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046



1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.

Total Operating Costs and Expenses at LMM Airport in 2Q18, including construction costs, increased 69.8% YoY to Ps.659.4 million.

Cost of Services rose 21.4% YoY, mainly due to the recognition of extraordinary items resulting from Hurricane Maria. In accordance with the application of IFRIC 12, Aerostar recognizes on a monthly basis the provision for maintenance of those concession assets that will be replaced before the end of the concession. The monthly amount is Ps.18.5 million.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Puerto Rican government, rose to Ps.33.3 million from Ps.2.4 million, reflecting the payment of Ps.30.1 million in connection with the adjustment included in the contract starting on the 6th year of the concession, which changes the calculation of the fee from a fixed Ps.2.5 million payment to 5% of revenues for the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 49.9%, mainly impacted by the recognition of the amortization from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million.

During 2Q18, Aerostar reported Construction Costs in Puerto Rico of Ps.127.1 million, reflecting the capital investments in the concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 37.1% to Ps.532.4 million.

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 17: Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Second Quarter % Chg.

2017 1 Non-Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Interest Income 10 968 9,580.0 Interest Expense (130,195) (125,753) (3.4) Total (130,185) (124,785) (4.1) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046





1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.

During 2Q18, LMM Airport reported a Ps.124.8 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.130.2 million loss in 2Q17.

On February 22, 2013, and as part of the financing of the Concession Agreement, Aerostar entered into a subordinated term loan with Cancun Airport in the amount of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.10%, payable each July 1 and January 1, and with no fixed maturity date. As of June 30, 2018, the remaining balance was US$62.0 million

On March 22, 2013, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$350 million to finance a portion of the Concession Agreement payment to the Puerto Rican Ports Authority and certain other costs and expenditures associated with it.

On June 24, 2015, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$50 million. In December 2015, Aerostar also contracted a line of revolving credit, which, as of June 30, 2018, had not been utilized.

All long-term debt is collateralized by Aerostar's total assets.

Puerto Rico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 18: San Juan Airport Operating Profit & EBITDA (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Second Quarter % Chg.

2017 1 Non-Consolidated 2018 Consolidated Total Revenues 666,509 831,818 24.8 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services Revenues 666,509 704,741 5.7 Operating Profit 278,194 172,383 (38.0) Operating Margin 41.7% 20.7% (2102 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin 2 41.7% 24.5% (1728 bps) Net Income 135,580 39,051 (71.2) EBITDA 385,448 339,749 (11.9) EBITDA Margin 57.8% 40.8% (1699 bps) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 57.8% 48.2% (962 bps) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046 1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.

2 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

Operating Profit at Puerto Rico in 2Q18 declined 38.0% YoY to Ps.172.4 million, with Operating Margin down to 20.7% from 41.7% in 2Q17, principally due to the amortization resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS3, which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million as explained above.

EBITDA declined 11.9% to Ps.339.7 million from Ps.385.4 million in 2Q17, and EBITDA Margin declined to 40.8% in 2Q18 from 57.8% in 2Q17. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in 2Q18 was 48.2% compared with 57.8% in 2Q17.

Puerto Rico Capital Expenditures

During 2Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.66.8 million to modernize LMM Airport, mainly for the construction of the Federal Inspection Station and in equipment for LMM's operations. This compares with investments of Ps.88.1 million in 2Q17.

Puerto Rico Tariff Regulation

The Airport Use Agreement signed by Aerostar, the airlines serving LMM Airport and the Puerto Rico Port sAuthority governs the relationship between Aerostar and the principal airlines serving LMM Airport. The agreement entitles Aerostar to an annual contribution from the airlines of US$62 million during the first five years of the term. From year six onwards, the total annual contribution for the prior year increases in accordance with an adjusted consumer price index factor based on the U.S. non-core consumer price index. The annual fee is divided between the airlines that operate at LMM Airport in accordance with the regulations and structure defined under the Airport Use Agreement to establish the contribution of each airline for each particular year.

Review of Colombia Operations

On October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia. Therefore, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's results on a line by line basis as of that date.

The following discussion compares Airplan's independent results for the period April 1 and ended June 30, 2018 (in which Airplan was consolidated with ASUR) against the the period starting April 1 and ended June 30, 2017 (in which Airplan was not consolidated with ASUR).

The valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,459.9 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.278.6 million, and iv) Ps.641.9 million from the recognition of bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018 ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transacion resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional stake in Airplan.

Table 19: Airplan, Colombia Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger In thousands of Mexican pesos



Second Quarter % Chg

2017 2018

Not Consolidated Consolidated Total Passenger 2,670 2,544 (4.7)







Total Revenues 953,577 476,048 (50.1) Aeronautical Services 289,036 318,004 10 Non-Aeronautical Services 69,413 98,356 41.7 Construction Revenues 1 595,128 59,688 (90) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 358,449 416,360 16.2 Total Commercial Revenues 68,845 98,334 42.8 Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 25.8 38.7 49.9

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704 Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 68.9 and 48.5 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 2Q17 and 2Q18.

1Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction cost of Ps.90.8 million plus an estimated revenue of Ps. 31.1 million from to valuation of the intangible at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession), according to IFRIC 12.

Colombia Revenues

Total Colombia Revenues for 2Q18 fell 50.1% YoY to Ps.476.0 million. Excluding construction services revenues, which fell 90.0% YoY as a result of lower committed investments during the period and the impact from the valuation of the concession at present value, revenues rose 16.2% mainly reflecting the following increases:

10.0% in revenues from aeronautical services.

41.7% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, mainly due to the 42.8% increase in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 49.9%, principally benefitting from fixed commercial revenues.

As shown on Table 21, during the last twelve months, 30 new commercial spaces were opened in Colombia. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 20: Airplan, Colombia Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 21: Colombia Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # of Spaces Opened 2Q18

Duty Free (100.0%)

Retail 3 Food and Beverage Operations (3.1%)

Other Revenue 16 Retail Operations 12.9%

Food and Beverage 9 Car Rental Revenues (11.2%)

Car Rental 2 Advertising Revenues 13.8%

Total Commercial Spaces 30 Banking and Currency Exchange Services 46.8%





Ground Transportation 21.5%





Teleservices 29.7%





Parking Lot Fees 7.8%





Other Revenue 98.4%





Total Commercial Revenues 42.8%





















1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Colombia Costs and Expenses

Table 22: Colombia Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Second Quarter % Chg.



2017 Non-Consolidated 2018 Consolidated

Cost of Services 125,254 144,145 15.1

Technical Assistance 513 1,436 179.9

Concession Fees 68,101 78,860 15.8

Depreciation and Amortization 125,478 194,194 54.8

Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 319,346 418,635 31.1

Construction Costs 284,525 90,805 (68.1)

Total Operating Costs & Expenses 603,871 509,440 (15.6)

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.









Total Operating Costs and Expenses in Colombia declined 15.6% YoY in 2Q18 to Ps.509.4 million.

Cost of Services increased 15.1% YoY, mainly due to higher expenses in connection with professional fees, security expenses and energy costs.

Construction Costs declined 68.1% YoY to Ps.90.8 million, reflecting lower investments in complementary works to concessioned assets during the period.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Colombian government, increased 15.8% YoY, mainly reflecting higher regulated and non-regulated revenues during the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 54.8%, mainly due to the Ps.68.7 million increase in amortization of the concession (includes recognition of Ps.26.0 million from the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment under IFRS 3, Ps.23.0 for initial amortization of complementary works, and Ps.19.7 million in amortization of mandatory works as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization).

Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain /(Loss)

Table 23: Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain / (Loss) (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Second Quarter % Chg.



2017 Non-Consolidated 2018 Consolidated

Interest Income 921 1,281 39.1

Interest Expense (45,818) (79,480) 73.5

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (429) (306) (28.7)

Total (45,326) (78,505) 73.2

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.









During 2Q18, Airplan reported a Ps.78.5 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.45.3 million loss in 2Q17.

On June 1, 2015, Airplan entered into a Ps.3,468.7 million, 12-Year Syndicated Loan Facility with eight banks with a 3-year grace period. Airplan also has a Ps.130.0 million, one-year Treasury Loan from two banks.

Colombia Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 24: Colombia Operating Profit & EBITDA (in thousands of Mexican pesos)







Second Quarter % Chg.



2017 Non-Consolidated 2018 Consolidated

Total Revenue 953,577 476,048 (50.1)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 358,449 416,360 16.2

Operating Profit 349,706 (33,392) (109.5)

Operating Margin 36.7% (7.0%) (4369 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 97.6% (8.0%) (10558 bps)

Net Income 198,202 (82,878) n/a

EBITDA 164,581 191,919 16.6

EBITDA Margin 17.3% 40.3% 2306 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 45.9% 46.1% 18 bps

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.

















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.



During 2Q18, ASUR reported an Operating Loss of Ps.33.4 milion compared to an operating profit of Ps.349.7 million in 2Q17. Operating Margin was negative 7.0% in 2Q28 compared with an operating margin of 36.7% in 2Q17. Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, was negative 8.0% in 2Q18 compared with 97.6% in 2017.

EBITDA increased 16.6% to Ps.191.9 million from Ps.164.6 million in 2Q17, mainly due to a Ps.31.1 million loss from construction services in 2Q18 derived from valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed construction revenues) according to IFRIC 12, compared with a Ps.310.6 million gain from construction services in 2Q17. EBITDA Margin increased to 40.3% in 2Q18, from 17.3% in 2Q17, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased 18 basis points to 46.1% in 2Q18.

Colombia Capex

During 2Q18, Airplan invested Ps.75.7 million to modernize its airports in Colombia, including: i) the expansion of the domestic and international passenger terminal, ii) the expansion of the international platform, and iii) progress in the construction of the cargo terminal at Rionegro airport.

Colombia Tariff Regulation

Functions of the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics include establishing and collecting fees, tariffs and rights for the provision of aeronautical and airport services or those that are generated by the concessions, authorizations, licenses or any other type of income or property. As a result, Resolution 04530, issued on September 21, 2007, establishes the tariffs for the rights and the rates conceded to the concessionaire of the following airports: José María Córdova of Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera of Medellín, Los Garzones of Montería, El Caraño of Quibdó, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carapa, and Las Brujas of Corozal. This resolution also established the methodology to update and the mechanisms to collect such fees, tariffs, and rights.

Airplan's regulated revenues for 2Q18 amounted to Ps.318.0 million.

On January 15 of each year, the concessionaire proceeds to update the fees and tariffs in connection with the concession, which are then submitted for revision to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, and which, after approval, are subsequently charged to the users of the concessioned airports.

Definitions

Concession Services Agreements (IFRIC 12 interpretation). In Mexico and Puerto Rico, ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line, "Construction Revenues," reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. Because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin. In Colombia, "Construction Revenues" include the recognition of the revenue to which the concessionaire is entitled for carrying out the infrastructure works in the development of the concession, while "Construction Costs" represents the actual costs incurred in the execution of such additions or improvements to the concessioned assets.

Majority Net Income reflects ASUR's equity interests in each of its subsidiaries and therefore excludes the 40% interest in Aerostar that is owned by other shareholders. Other than Aerostar, ASUR owns (directly or indirectly) 100% of its subsidiaries.

EBITDA means net income before provision for taxes, deferred taxes, profit sharing, non-ordinary items, participation in the results of associates, comprehensive financing cost and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity. Our management believes that EBITDA provides a useful measure that is widely used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and compare it with other companies. EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets. ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. In Mexico and Puerto Rico, because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin, as the increase in revenues that relates to Construction Revenues does not result in a corresponding increase in EBITDA. In Colombia, construction revenues do have an impact on EBITDA, as construction revenues include a reasonable margin over the actual cost of construction. Like EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity and is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Passenger Traffic Breakdown by Airport

















Mexico Passenger Traffic 1

















Second Quarter % Chg

Six - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 3,634,801 3,923,529 7.9

6,712,600 7,382,487 10.0 CUN Cancun 2,014,177 2,203,247 9.4

3,585,217 4,032,505 12.5 CZM Cozumel 27,376 36,738 34.2

55,308 72,993 32.0 HUX Huatulco 172,362 166,236 (3.6)

309,833 327,869 5.8 MID Merida 476,650 545,305 14.4

936,303 1,054,366 12.6 MTT Minatitlan 51,546 50,905 (1.2)

100,344 94,567 (5.8) OAX Oaxaca 182,178 190,988 4.8

352,689 400,875 13.7 TAP Tapachula 69,164 75,065 8.5

142,392 145,059 1.9 VER Veracruz 327,829 362,181 10.5

617,185 681,137 10.4 VSA Villahermosa 313,519 292,864 (6.6)

613,329 573,116 (6.6) International Traffic 4,314,866 4,409,414 2.2

9,034,862 9,472,372 4.8 CUN Cancun 4,102,575 4,189,535 2.1

8,501,874 8,905,478 4.7 CZM Cozumel 105,635 100,255 (5.1)

248,038 241,714 (2.5) HUX Huatulco 16,522 17,754 7.5

98,035 102,068 4.1 MID Mérida 44,513 51,164 14.9

92,689 114,498 23.5 MTT Minatitlan 1,626 1,786 9.8

3,441 3,357 (2.4) OAX Oaxaca 13,791 20,159 46.2

32,728 47,540 45.3 TAP Tapachula 3,502 4,000 14.2

7,111 8,295 16.7 VER Veracruz 16,824 16,200 (3.7)

32,179 31,742 (1.4) VSA Villahermosa 9,878 8,561 (13.3)

18,767 17,680 (5.8) Total Traffic México 7,949,667 8,332,943 4.8

15,747,462 16,854,859 7.0 CUN Cancun 6,116,752 6,392,782 4.5

12,087,091 12,937,983 7.0 CZM Cozumel 133,011 136,993 3.0

303,346 314,707 3.7 HUX Huatulco 188,884 183,990 (2.6)

407,868 429,937 5.4 MID Merida 521,163 596,469 14.4

1,028,992 1,168,864 13.6 MTT Minatitlan 53,172 52,691 (0.9)

103,785 97,924 (5.6) OAX Oaxaca 195,969 211,147 7.7

385,417 448,415 16.3 TAP Tapachula 72,666 79,065 8.8

149,503 153,354 2.6 VER Veracruz 344,653 378,381 9.8

649,364 712,879 9.8 VSA Villahermosa 323,397 301,425 (6.8)

632,096 590,796 (6.5)

















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













Second Quarter % Chg

Six - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 SJU Total 1

2,420,615 2,277,680 (5.9)

4,720,551 4,135,978 (12.4) Domestic Traffic

2,119,261 2,031,833 (4.1)

4,146,943 3,714,790 (10.4) International Traffic 301,354 245,847 (18.4)

573,608 421,188 (26.6)

















Colombia, Passenger Traffic Airplan 3















Second Quarter % Chg

Six - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 2,256,646 2,111,042 (6.5)

4,461,419 4,123,159 (7.6) MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 1,606,876 1,483,659 (7.7)

3,173,916 2,885,896 (9.1) EOH Medellín 242,459 252,687 4.2

491,541 502,626 2.3 MTR Montería 249,514 218,493 (12.4)

478,464 427,257 (10.7) APO Carepa 87,350 85,664 (1.9)

176,907 171,151 (3.3) UIB Quibdó 51,643 49,602 (4.0)

102,443 94,522 (7.7) CZU Corozal 18,804 20,937 11.3

38,148 41,707 9.3 International Traffic 344,345 384,820 11.8

655,122 757,529 15.6 MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 344,345 384,820 11.8

655,122 757,529 15.6 EOH Medellín - - -

- - - MTR Montería - - -

- - - APO Carepa - - -

- - - UIB Quibdó - - -

- - - CZU Corozal - - -

- - - Total Traffic Colombia 2,600,991 2,495,862 (4.0)

5,116,541 4,880,688 (4.6) MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 1,951,221 1,868,479 (4.2)

3,829,038 3,643,425 (4.8) EOH Medellín 242,459 252,687 4.2

491,541 502,626 2.3 MTR Montería 249,514 218,493 (12.4)

478,464 427,257 (10.7) APO Carepa 87,350 85,664 (1.9)

176,907 171,151 (3.3) UIB Quibdó 51,643 49,602 (4.0)

102,443 94,522 (7.7) CZU Corozal 18,804 20,937 11.3

38,148 41,707 9.3

















1Passenger figures for Mexico exclude transit and general aviation passengers, and SJU include transit passengers and general aviation.

2 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport from 50% to 60%. While ASUR began fully consolidating line by line

Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017, for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 2Q17 and 2Q18. 3On October 19, 2017 ASUR began to consolidate Airplan.



Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Commercial Spaces



(Pg. 1/2) Commercial spaces opened since June 30 2017



Commercial Name Business Opening Date MEXICO Cancun Abito Retail November 2017 Ace Car Rental November 2017 Ado Transportation November 2017 Adoro Mexico Retail December 2017 Airport Cab Transportation November 2017 Alamo Car Rental November 2017 Artesanias Retail November 2017 Avis Car Rental November 2017 Ay Guey Retail November 2017 Bijoux Terner Retail November 2017 Bodega Food and Beverage November 2017 Body Shop Retail November 2017 Budget Car Rental December 2017 Cocina Mera Food and Beverage November 2017 Duty Free Duty free November 2017 Duty Paid Retail November 2017 Enterprise Car Rental November 2017 Europcar Car Rental November 2017 Fire Fly Car Rental November 2017 Food Court - Área De Sentado Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Guacamole Ándale Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Guys Burguer Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Hacienda Montejo Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Johnny Rockets Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Wolfgang Puck Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court -Panda Food and Beverage December 2017 Fox Car Rental November 2017 Gold Elements Retail November 2017 Guacamole Grill Food and Beverage November 2017 Harley Davidson Retail November 2017 Heineken Bar Food and Beverage November 2017 Hertz Car Rental November 2017 Hot Dogs All Dressed Retail November 2017 Kipling Retail November 2017 Margarita Ville Food and Beverage November 2017 Mayfer Retail November 2017 Mex Car Rental November 2017 National Car Rental November 2017 Panama Jack Retail November 2017 Pineda Covalin Retail November 2017 Porthia Retail November 2017 Prisonart Retail November 2017 Roger Boots Retail November 2017 Samsonite Retail November 2017 Scappino Retail November 2017 Secure Wrap Other Revenue November 2017 Snack Bar Coconut Food and Beverage November 2017 Star Island Café Food and Beverage November 2017 Starbucks Food and Beverage November 2017 Sunglass Hut Retail November 2017 Super Shuttle Transportation November 2017 Sushi Tequila Food and Beverage November 2017 Tawa Retail November 2017 Tere Cazola Retail November 2017 Tienda De Conveniencia Retail November 2017 Trhifty / Dollar Car Rental November 2017 Tumi Retail November 2017 Turist Other Revenue November 2017 Turist (Oficina) Other Revenue November 2017 U-Save Car Rental November 2017 Watch My Watch Retail November 2017 Xelbor Cab Transportation November 2017 ICE CURRENCY Banking and Currency Exchange Services January 2018 ICE CURRENCY Banking and Currency Exchange Services January 2018 VICTORIA´S SECRET Retail February 2018 MAC Retail February 2018 BUDGET Car Rental February 2018 BUDGET Car Rental February 2018 ALAMO Car Rental February 2018 NATIONAL Car Rental February 2018 STARBUCKS Food and Beverage February 2018





* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Commercial Spaces



(Pg. 2/2) Commercial spaces opened since June 30 2017





Business Opening Date MEXICO Cancun CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 Tiendas Tropicales Retail April 2018 Cozumel SERVICIOS TURISTICOS AEROPORTUARIOS Other Revenue March 2018 Oaxaca ITZIAR PAOLA ARQUIAGA BOLAÑOS CACHO Retail April 2018 AGPCH, SA DE CV Retail May 2018 Huatulco Centro Cambiario Fresan Currency Exchange November 2017 SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO Popeye's Food Court - Terminal C Food and Beverage July 2017 Jet Set Salon - Terminal B Other Revenue July 2017 Doggies Boutique - Terminal C Other Revenue September 2017 Europcar Car Rental September 2017 HR Insurance Other Revenue December 2017 Ready Credit (2 new units) Other Revenue December 2017 Ticket 2 PR Other Revenue May 2018 Gustos Café Food and Beverage May 2018 COLOMBIA Rionegro TRANSAEREO S.A.S Other Revenue July 2017 MARCAPASOS S.A.S Other Revenue September 2017 TRANSAEREO S.A.S Other Revenue October 2017 PIVO S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 RAPIPHARMA S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 ARINC DE COLOMBIA LTDA Teleservices November 2017 INDUSTRIA DE RESTAURANTES CASUALES S.A.S Food and Beverage November 2017 INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA Retail January 2018 GLOBO CAMBIO FOREIGN EXCHANGE.S.A.S Banking and Currency Exchange Services January 2018 ESTIBOL S.A.S Retail February 2018 Rionegro INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA Retail January 2018 ESTIBOL S.A.S Retail February 2018 Olaya herrera FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN Other Revenue July 2017 HELI JET S.A.S Other Revenue September 2017 ENERGIZAR S.A Other Revenue September 2017 FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN Other Revenue October 2017 BEDOYA ECHEVERRY MONICA MARIA Food and Beverage October 2017 C.I COINDEX S.A. Other Revenue October 2017 PIVO S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 CENTRAL CHARTER DE COLOMBIA Other Revenue November 2017 CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA Other Revenue Diciembre 2017 INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA Retail January 2018 FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN Other Revenue January 2018 DEPARTAMENTO DE ANTIOQUIA Other Revenue January 2018 AERO NUQUI S.A.S Other Revenue February 2018 RENTING COLOMBIA S.A.S Car Rental March 2018 HJONATAN FIGUEROA HERNANDEZ Other Revenue April 2018 CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA Other Revenue April 2018 Monteria DISTRIBUIDORA DOÑA ELENA S.A. Food and Beverage October 2017 INGENIERIA DE SERVICIOS B.C. LIMITADA Food and Beverage November 2017 TURISMO DEL MORROSQUILLO LIMITADA Other Revenue November 2017 LASA - SOCIEDAD DE APOYOS AERONÁUTICOS - Other Revenue December 2017 Quibdo DORIS GIL ASPRILLA ABADIA Food and Beverage July 2017 SECURITAS COLOMBIA S.A. Other Revenue November 2017 AERORICO HELADOS Food and Beverage November 2017 AVIATUR S.A. AGENCIA DE VIAJES Y TURISMO Other Revenue December 2017 Carepa TRUST RENTAL S.A.S Car Rental April 2018





* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.





Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Operating Results per Airport Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 2Q

2017 2Q 2017 Per Workload Unit 2Q

2018 2Q 2018 Per

Workload Unit

YoY %

Chg. Per Workload

Unit YoY %

Chg. Mexico













Cancun 1











Aeronautical Revenues 1,025,616 165.6 1,122,628 173.9

9.5 5.0 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 849,639 137.2 981,742 152.1

15.5 10.9 Construction Services Revenues 389,596 62.9 10,565 1.6

(97.3) (97.5) Total Revenues 2,264,851 365.7 2,114,935 327.7

(6.6) (10.4) Operating Profit 1,152,264 186.0 1,268,577 196.6

10.1 5.7 EBITDA 1,237,307 199.8 1,382,223 214.2

11.7 7.2 Merida











Aeronautical Revenues 94,892 165.3 113,926 180.0

20.1 8.9 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 24,244 42.2 31,540 49.8

30.1 18.0 Construction Services Revenues 4,423 7.7 - -

(100.0) (100.0) Other 2 18 - 18 -

- n/a Total Revenues 123,577 215.3 145,484 229.8

17.7 6.7 Operating Profit 59,865 104.3 71,075 112.3

18.7 7.7 EBITDA 71,481 124.5 83,100 131.3

16.3 5.5 Villahermosa











Aeronautical Revenues 50,967 152.1 48,905 158.3

(4.0) 4.1 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 15,405 46.0 15,376 49.8

(0.2) 8.3 Construction Services Revenues 10 - 563 1.8

5,530.0 n/a Other 2 21 0.1 30 0.1

42.9 - Total Revenues 66,403 198.2 64,874 209.9

(2.3) 5.9 Operating Profit 31,181 93.1 27,963 90.5

(10.3) (2.8) EBITDA 38,659 115.4 35,497 114.9

(8.2) (0.4) Other Airports 3











Aeronautical Revenues 185,855 184.7 203,883 192.9

9.7 4.4 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 38,671 38.4 40,422 38.2

4.5 (0.5) Construction Services Revenues 33,871 33.7 9,976 9.4

(70.5) (72.1) Other 2 51 0.1 52 -

2.0 (100.0) Total Revenues 258,448 256.9 254,333 240.6

(1.6) (6.3) Operating Profit 89,732 89.2 99,876 94.5

11.3 5.9 EBITDA 124,392 123.7 135,502 128.2

8.9 3.6 Holding & Service Companies 4











Construction Services Revenues - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a Other 2 435,653 n/a 469,419 n/a

7.8 n/a Total Revenues 435,653 n/a 469,419 n/a

7.8 n/a Operating Profit 185,911 n/a 190,856 n/a

2.7 n/a EBITDA 186,091 n/a 191,850 n/a

3.1 n/a Consolidation Adjustment Mexico











Consolidation Adjustment (435,743) n/a (469,517) n/a

7.8 n/a Total Mexico











Aeronautical Revenues 1,357,330 167.4 1,489,342 176.2

9.7 5.3 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 927,959 114.4 1,069,080 126.5

15.2 10.6 Construction Services Revenues 427,900 52.8 21,104 2.5

(95.1) (95.3) Total Revenues 2,713,189 334.6 2,579,526 305.2

(4.9) (8.8) Operating Profit 1,518,953 187.3 1,658,347 196.2

9.2 4.8 EBITDA 1,657,930 204.5 1,828,172 216.3

10.3 5.8 San Juan Puerto Rico, US 5













Aeronautical Revenues 149,826 n/a 451,976 n/a

201.7 n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues 72,282 n/a 252,765 n/a

249.7 n/a Construction Services Revenues - n/a 127,077 n/a

n/a n/a Total Revenues 222,108 n/a 831,818 n/a

274.5 n/a Operating Profit 94,475 n/a 172,383 n/a

82.5 n/a EBITDA 129,988 n/a 339,749 n/a

161.4 n/a Consolidation Adjustment San Juan











Consolidation Adjustment - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a Colombia 6













Aeronautical Revenues - n/a 318,004 n/a

n/a n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues - n/a 98,356 n/a

n/a n/a Construction Services Revenues - n/a 59,688 n/a

n/a n/a Total Revenues - n/a 476,048 n/a

n/a n/a Operating Profit - n/a (33,392) n/a

n/a n/a EBITDA - n/a 191,919 n/a

n/a n/a Consolidation Adjustment Colombia











Consolidation Adjustment - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a CONSOLIDATED ASUR













Aeronautical Revenues 1,507,156 n/a 2,259,322 n/a

49.9 n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,000,241 n/a 1,420,201 n/a

42.0 n/a Construction Services Revenues 427,900 n/a 207,869 n/a

(51.4) n/a Total Revenues 2,935,297 n/a 3,887,392 n/a

32.4 n/a Operating Profit 1,613,428 n/a 1,797,338 n/a

11.4 n/a EBITDA 1,787,919 n/a 2,359,840 n/a

32.0 n/a































1Reflects the results of operations of Cancun Airport and two Cancun Airport Services subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.





2 Reflects revenues under intercompany agreements which are eliminated in the consolidation adjustment.







3 Reflects the results of operations of our airports located in Cozumel, Huatulco, Minatitlan, Oaxaca, Tapachula and Veracruz.





4 Reflects the results of operations of our parent holding company and our services subsidiaries. Because none of these entities hold the concessions for our airports, we do not report workload unit data for theses entities. 5 Reflects the results of operations of San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico, US 6 Reflects the results of operations of Airplan, Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 1H 1H %

2Q 2Q % 2017 2018 Chg

2017 2018 Chg Revenues













Aeronautical Services 2,855,252 4,464,018 56.3

1,507,156 2,259,322 49.9 Non-Aeronautical Services 2,022,202 2,819,679 39.4

1,000,241 1,420,201 42.0 Construction Services 534,591 520,268 (2.7)

427,900 207,869 (51.4) Total Revenues 5,412,045 7,803,965 44.2

2,935,297 3,887,392 32.4















Operating Expenses













Cost of Services 819,441 1,732,521 111.4

476,822 942,294 97.6 Cost of Construction 534,591 336,560 (37.0)

427,900 238,985 (44.1) General and Administrative Expenses 108,693 117,302 7.9

51,595 59,037 14.4 Technical Assistance 180,595 201,390 11.5

87,268 97,760 12.0 Concession Fee 209,598 448,120 113.8

103,798 228,033 119.7 Depreciation and Amortization 313,457 973,332 210.5

174,486 523,945 200.3 Total Operating Expenses 2,166,375 3,809,225 75.8

1,321,869 2,090,054 58.1















Operating Income 3,245,670 3,994,740 23.1

1,613,428 1,797,338 11.4















Comprehensive Financing Cost (1,570) (392,482) 24,898.9

(21,968) (196,138) 792.8















Income from results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method 112,345 - (100.0)

43,506 - (100.0)















Income Before Income Taxes 3,356,445 3,602,258 7.3

1,634,966 1,601,200 (2.1)















Provision for Income Tax 1,004,156 894,181 (11.0)

506,182 393,974 (22.2) Provision for Asset Tax 466 466 -

233 233 - Deferred Income Taxes (138,883) 142,122 (202.3)

(23,516) 108,590 (561.8)















Net Income for the Year 2,490,706 2,565,489 3.0

1,152,067 1,098,403 (4.7)















Majority Net Income 2,471,279 2,540,960 2.8

1,132,640 1,086,331 (4.1) Non- controlling interests 19,427 24,529 26.3

19,427 12,072 (37.9)















Earning per Share 8.2376 8.4699 2.8

3.7755 3.6211 (4.1) Earning per American Depositary Share (in U.S. Dollars) 4.1834 4.3013 2.8

1.9173 1.8389 (4.1) Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 19.6912















Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Balance Sheet from January 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos









Item June 2018 December

2017 Variation % Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,688,908 4,677,454 (988,546) (21.1) Cash and Cash Equivalents Restricted 194,154 106,350 87,804 82.6 Accounts Receivable, net 544,469 685,502 (141,033) (20.6) Recoverable Taxes and Other Current Assets 592,539 318,556 273,983 86.0 Total Current Assets 5,020,070 5,787,862 (767,792) (13.3)









Non Current Assets







Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net 487,302 473,238 14,064 3.0 Intangible Assets, Airport Concessions and Goodwill-Net 50,576,154 50,353,003 223,151 0.4 Accounts Receivable from Joint Venture - - - - Investment in Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method - - - - Total Assets 56,083,526 56,614,103 (530,577) (0.9)









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Trade Accounts Payable 302,141 428,883 (126,742) (29.6) Bank Loans 573,726 173,470 400,256 230.7 Accrued Expenses and Others Payables 1,501,687 1,806,295 (304,608) (16.9) Total Current Liabilities 2,377,554 2,408,648 (31,094) (1.3)









Long Term Liabilities







Bank Loans 8,945,065 10,321,383 (1,376,318) (13.3) Long Term Debt 7,077,625 7,149,177 (71,552) (1.0) Deferred Income Taxes 3,250,941 3,033,930 217,011 7.2 Employee Benefits 10,240 12,664 (2,424) (19.1) Total Long Term Liabilities 19,283,871 20,517,154 (1,233,283) (6.0)

- - - - Total Liabilities 21,661,425 22,925,802 (1,264,377) (5.5)









Stockholders' Equity







Capital Stock 7,767,276 7,767,276 - - Legal Reserve 1,366,867 1,075,002 291,865 27.2 Net Income for the Period 2,540,960 6,750,165 (4,209,205) (62.4) Cumulative Effect of Conversion of Foreign Currency 479,099 195,511 283,588 145.0 Retained Earnings 14,791,749 10,252,124 4,539,625 44.3 Non- Controlling interests 7,476,150 7,648,223 (172,073) (2.2) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,422,101 33,688,301 733,800 2.2









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 56,083,526 56,614,103 (530,577) (0.9) Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 19.6912









Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows from January 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 1H 1H %

2Q 2Q % 2017 2018 Chg

2017 2018 Chg Operating Activities













Income Before Income Taxes 3,356,445 3,602,258 7.3

1,634,966 1,601,200 (2.1) Items Related with Investing Activities:













Depreciation and Amortization 313,457 973,332 210.5

174,485 523,944 200.3 Income from Results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method (112,345) - (100.0)

(43,506) - (100.0) Interest Income (109,846) (150,862) 37.3

(55,307) (80,616) 45.8 Interest Payables 112,720 626,965 456.2

71,406 315,457 341.8 Foreign Exchange Gain (loss), net unearned (350,915) 322 (100.1)

(127,231) 117,099 (192.0) Sub-Total 3,209,516 5,052,015 57.4

1,654,813 2,477,084 49.7 Increase in Trade Receivables 140,430 151,695 8.0

412,441 307,594 (25.4) Decrease in Recoverable Taxes and other Current Assets (1,010,586) (78,273) (92.3)

(1,200,750) 49,875 (104.2) Income Tax Paid (1,016,564) (1,099,767) 8.2

(538,158) (565,657) 5.1 Trade Accounts Payable 93,279 (40,079) (143.0)

(39,112) (263,571) 573.9















Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities 1,416,075 3,985,591 181.5

289,234 2,005,325 593.3















Investing Activities













Investments in Associates (726,584) (326,444) (55.1)

(726,584) (326,444) (55.1) Loans Granted to Associates 286,507 - (100.0)

286,507 - (100.0) Restricted Cash - 102,896 -

- 102,896 - Investments in Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net (391,862) (1,006,430) 156.8

(308,348) (407,185) 32.1 Interest Income 97,204 147,102 51.3

62,054 78,366 26.3 Initial Recognition for Consolidation 578,730 - (100.0)

578,730 - (100.0)















Net Cash Flow Used by Investing Activities (156,005) (1,082,876) 594.1

(107,641) (552,367) 413.2















Excess Cash to Use in Financing Activities 1,260,070 2,902,715 130.4

181,593 1,452,958 700.1















Bank Loans - - -

- - - Paid Debt - - -

- - - Interest Paid (79,862) (1,967,294) 2,363.4

947 (1,565,429) (165,404.0) Dividends Paid (1,848,000) (2,034,000) 10.1

(1,848,000) (2,034,000) 10.1 Capital Increase - 110,033 -

- 110,033 -















Net Cash Flow Used by Financing Activities (1,927,862) (3,891,261) 101.8

(1,847,053) (3,489,396) 88.9















Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (667,792) (988,546) 48.0

(1,665,460) (2,036,438) 22.3















Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,497,635 4,677,454 33.7

4,495,303 5,725,346 27.4















Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Period 2,829,843 3,688,908 30.4

2,829,843 3,688,908 30.4

