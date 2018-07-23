23.07.2018 22:38:00

ASUR 2Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 4.8% YoY in Mexico and Declined 5.9% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 4.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

2Q18 Highlights1

  • Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 4.8% YoY, reflecting increases of 7.9% and 2.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.
  • Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) declined 5.9% YoY, 4.1% in domestic traffic and 18.4% in international traffic, as a result of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017.
  • Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) decreased 4.0% YoY, reflecting a decline of 6.5% in domestic traffic that was partially offset by an 11.8% increase in international traffic.
  • Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.7.
  • Consolidated EBITDA rose 32.0% YoY, reaching Ps.2,359.8 million.
  • Cash position at the end of the quarter reached Ps.3,688.9 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.04x, reflecting the consolidation of Aerostar and Airplan. 
  • Received approval for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions for 2019 to 2033, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable for 2019 to 2023 and the corresponding efficiency factor. 
  • Paid ordinary cash dividend of Ps. 6.78 per share, for a total of Ps.1,848 million.

 

Table 1:  Financial & Operational Highlights 1




Second Quarter

% Var


2017

2018

Financial Highlights




Total Revenue

2,935,297

3,887,392

32.4

- Mexico

2,713,189

2,579,526

(4.9)

- San Juan

222,108

831,818

274.51

- Colombia

0

476,048

n/a

Commercial Revenues per PAX

102.3

99.7

(2.5)

- Mexico

104.7

115.5

10.4

- San Juan

80

109.8

36.47

- Colombia

0

38.7

n/a

EBITDA

1,787,919

2,359,840

32.0

Net Income

1,152,067

1,098,403

(4.7)

Majority Net Income

1,132,640

1,086,331

(4.1)

Earnings per Share (in pesos)

3.7755

3.6211

(4.1)

Earnings per ADS (in US$)

1.9173

1.8389

(4.1)

Capex

308,348

407,185

32.1

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2,829,843

3,688,908

30.4

Net Debt

8,064,548

12,907,507

60.1

Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA

1.71

1.04

(39.3)

Operational Highlights




Passenger Traffic




- Mexico

7,949,667

8,332,943

4.8

- San Juan

2,420,615

2,277,680

(5.9)

- Colombia

2,600,991

2,495,862

(4.0)

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, and the equivalent three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017.  On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps. 19.6046 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$ 147.1600 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (souce: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 19 of this report. 

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 2Q18 increased 1.0% YoY to 13.1 million passengers, reflecting a 4.8% increase in traffic in Mexico that was partially offset by declines of 5.9% in Puerto Rico and 4.0% in Colombia. 

The 4.8% YoY growth in passenger traffic in Mexico reflects increases of 7.9% and 2.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, with increases of 9.4% and 2.1% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, with the majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributing to higher traffic.

Traffic in Puerto Rico remained impacted by Hurricane Maria which hit the island in September 2017. Consequently, LMM Airport reported a 5.9% YoY decline in total passenger traffic in 2Q18, reflecting reductions of 4.1% and 18.4% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Colombia reported a 4.0% YoY decline in total traffic as an 11.8% increase in international traffic was more than offset by a 6.5% reduction in domestic traffic.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary


Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.


2017

2018


2017

2018

Total Mexico

7,949,667

8,332,943

4.8


15,747,462

16,854,859

7.0

- Cancun

6,116,752

6,392,782

4.5


12,087,091

12,937,983

7.0

- 8 Other Airports

1,832,915

1,940,161

5.9


3,660,371

3,916,876

7.0

Domestic Traffic

3,634,801

3,923,529

7.9


6,712,600

7,382,487

10.0

- Cancun

2,014,177

2,203,247

9.4


3,585,217

4,032,505

12.5

- 8 Other Airports

1,620,624

1,720,282

6.1


3,127,383

3,349,982

7.1

International Traffic

4,314,866

4,409,414

2.2


9,034,862

9,472,372

4.8

- Cancun

4,102,575

4,189,535

2.1


8,501,874

8,905,478

4.7

- 8 Other Airports

212,291

219,879

3.6


532,988

566,894

6.4

Total San Juan, Puerto Rico (1)

2,420,615

2,277,680

(5.9)


4,720,551

4,135,978

(12.4)

Domestic Traffic

2,119,261

2,031,833

(4.1)


4,146,943

3,714,790

(10.4)

International Traffic

301,354

245,847

(18.4)


573,608

421,188

(26.6)

Total Colombia (2)

2,600,991

2,495,862

(4.0)


5,116,541

4,880,688

(4.6)

Domestic Traffic

2,256,646

2,111,042

(6.5)


4,461,419

4,123,159

(7.6)

International Traffic

344,345

384,820

11.8


655,122

757,529

15.6

Total Traffic

12,971,273

13,106,485

1.0


25,584,554

25,871,525

1.1

Domestic Traffic

8,010,708

8,066,404

0.7


15,320,962

15,220,436

(0.7)

International Traffic

4,960,565

5,040,081

1.6


10,263,592

10,651,089

3.8

 

Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.


1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 2Q18 and 2Q17.


2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan for 2Q17 and 2Q18.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico, to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate Airplan's operations on a line by line basis. On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired a 7.58% ownership stake in Airplan, bringing its total share ownership in Airplan to 100.0%.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results









Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.


2017

2018


2017

2018

Total Revenues

2,935,297

3,887,392

32.4


5,412,045

7,803,965

44.2

Aeronautical Services

1,507,156

2,259,322

49.9


2,855,252

4,464,018

56.3

Non-Aeronautical Services

1,000,241

1,420,201

42.0


2,022,202

2,819,679

39.4

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,507,397

3,679,523

46.7


4,877,454

7,283,697

49.3

Construction Revenues (5)

427,900

207,869

(51.4)


534,591

520,268

(2.7)

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

1,321,869

2,090,054

58.1


2,166,375

3,809,225

75.8

Operating Profit

1,613,428

1,797,338

11.4


3,245,670

3,994,740

23.1

Operating Margin

55.0%

46.2%

(873 bps)


60.0%

51.2%

(878 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

64.3%

48.8%

(1550 bps)


66.5%

54.8%

(1170 bps)

EBITDA

1,787,919

2,359,840

32.0


3,559,151

4,815,514

35.3

EBITDA Margin

60.9%

60.7%

(21 bps)


65.8%

61.7%

(406 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

71.3%

64.1%

(717 bps)


73.0%

66.1%

(686 bps)

Net Income

1,152,067

1,098,403

(4.7)


2,490,706

2,565,489

3.0

Majority Net Income

1,132,640

1,086,331

(4.1)


2,471,279

2,540,960

2.8

Earnings per Share

3.7755

3.6211

(4.1)


8.2376

8.4699

2.8

Earnings per ADS in US$

1.9173

1.8389

(4.1)


4.1834

4.3013

2.8









Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger (3)

102.3

99.7

(2.5)


109.5

99.8

(8.9)

Commercial Revenues

907,973

1,315,392

44.9


1,832,148

2,598,944

41.9

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per
Passenger (4)

18.5

12.3

(33.3)


18.7

8.9

(52.6)

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

83.8

87.4

4.3


90.8

90.9

0.1









1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

3 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

4 Represents ASUR's operations in convenience stores.

5 Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction costs of Ps.90.8 million plus an estimated revenue of Ps.31.1 million from valuation of the intangible at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) according to IFRIC 12.

Consolidated Revenues

ConsolidatedRevenues for 2Q18 rose 32.4% YoY to Ps.3,887.4 million, mainly as a result of the following increases:

  • 49.9% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,259.3 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,489.4 million in revenues from aeronautical services in 2Q18, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.451.9 million and Ps.318.0 million, respectively; and
  • 42.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,420.2 million, principally reflecting the 44.9% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.967.1 million in commercial revenues, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.250.0 million and Ps.98.3 million, respectively.

This was partially offset by a 51.4% decline in revenues from construction services in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia as a result of lower capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 46.7% YoY to Ps.3,679.5 million. Total revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia in 2Q17 represented 19.2% and 11.3%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 2Q18 increased 44.9% YoY, mainly reflecting the 4.8% increase in total passenger traffic in Mexico, along with contributions of Ps.250.0 million and Ps.98.3 million in commercial revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 15.6%, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, Retail and Car Rentals, among others, mainly reflecting the opening of Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.99.7 in 2Q18, from Ps.102.3 in 2Q17. Note that ASUR bean to consolidate Aerostar's results (Puerto Rico) starting June 1, 2017 and Airplan (Colombia) beginning October 19, 2017. As a result, this decline in commercial revenues per passenger reflects the comparison of 2Q18 figures against operations in Puerto Rico for July 2017, while Colombia is only included for 2Q18. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.115.5 in 2Q18, Puerto Rico with Ps.109.8 and Colombia with Ps.38.7. During the period, and on a stand-alone basis, commercial revenues per passenger increased 10.4% in Mexico, 22.2% in Puerto Rico and 49.9% in Colombia.  

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 2Q18 increased by 58.1% YoY, or Ps.768.2 million, to Ps.2,090.0 million. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 107.1% to Ps.1,851.1 million, mainly impacted by the following increases:

  • 17.5% in operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs, or Ps.133.7 million, in Mexico principally reflecting increases in professional fees, higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport, as well as security and maintenance expenses;
  • 317.1%, or Ps.404.7 million, in Puerto Rico principally reflecting costs for full quarter 2Q18 against only one month in 2Q17 where costs totaled Ps.127.6 million, as Aerostar was fully consolidated into ASUR starting June 1, 2017. As a result, cost of services increased Ps.247.0 million in the period, including Ps.6.6 million from the recognition of extraordinary expenses resulting from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Ps.32.5 million from higher concession fees, Ps.125.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization expenses by Ps.47.5 million; and
  • A Ps.418.6 million contribution from Colombia in 2Q18, which was acquired on October 19, 2017. This was mainly due to Ps.144.1 million in cost of services, Ps.1.4 million in technical assistance costs, as well as amortization of the concession of Ps.194.2 million (includes Ps.26.0 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3, and Ps.23.0 million in initial amortization of complementary works).

Cost of Services increased 97.6%, mainly due to expenses of Ps.338.3 million and Ps.144.1 million in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, from the consolidation of those operations. Mexico contributed with a Ps.74.4 million increase in cost of services, reflecting higher maintenance expenses resulting from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Higher energy, security, maintenance and professional fees, also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Construction Costs declined 44.1% YoY to Ps.239.0 million, mainly due to lower levels of capital improvements made to the concessioned assets during the period. Mexico contributed with Ps.21.1 million in construction costs, Puerto Rico with 127.1 million and Colombia with Ps.90.8 million.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 14.4% YoY.

ConsolidatedTechnical Assistance increased 12.0% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 119.7% YoY, mainly reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 2Q18 also include a Ps.32.5 million year-on-year increase in Puerto Rico as starting year six of the concession, the fee is equivalent to 5% of revenues, as well as Ps.78.9 million in concession fees at Airplan in Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 200.3%, or Ps.359.5 million, principally due to: i) a Ps.125.2 million increase in Puerto Rico derived from the recognition of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million, and ii) a Ps.194.2 million in depreciation in Colombia (includes Ps.26.0 million from recognition of the  amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Airplan under IFRS 3, Ps.23.0 million in initial amortization of complementary works undertaken and Ps.145.2 million in amortization of committed works due to the increase in the accumulated amortization rate in the period).

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Profit of Ps.1,797.3 million and Operating Margin of 46.2%. This was mainly the result of increases of 49.9%, or Ps.752.2 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 44.9%, or Ps.407.4 million in commercial revenues, as well as contributions in operating income of Ps.172.4 million from Puerto Rico, partially offset by a Ps.33.4 million operating loss in Colombia.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 48.8% in 2Q18 compared with 64.3% in 2Q17.

EBITDA increased 32.0%, or Ps.571.9 million, to Ps.2,359.8 million in 2Q18. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.339.7 million and Colombia with Ps.191.9 million in EBITDA, while Mexican operations reported a 10.3% YoY increase in EBITDA. During 2Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.207.9 million in Construction Revenues, a year-on-year decline of 51.4%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. As a result, 2Q18 EBITDA Margin was 60.7% compared to 60.9% in 2Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 64.1% in 2Q18 compared to 71.3% in 2Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)









Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)









Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.



2017

2018


2017

2018


Interest Income

55,313

80,617

45.7


109,852

150,862

37.3


Interest Expense

(71,406)

(304,425)

326.3


(112,720)

(615,931)

446.4


Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

(5,875)

27,670

n/a


1,298

72,587

5,492.2


Total

(21,968)

(196,138)

792.8


(1,570)

(392,482)

24,898.9


















In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.196.1 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.22.0 million loss in 2Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.233.0 million during the period, reflecting mainly a higher debt balance resulting from the consolidation of Aerostar (Puerto Rico) and Airplan (Colombia), as well as interest generated by the loans incurred in Mexico in October 2017. Interest expenses in Puerto Rico amounted to Ps.125.8 million in 2Q18, while Colombia contributed Ps.79.5 million in interest expenses. Interest income increased by Ps.25.3 million, as a result of a higher cash balance and the increase in interest rates.

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.27.7 million, resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compared to a Ps.5.9 million foreign exchange loss in 2Q17 resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 2Q18 rose by Ps.19.9 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

  • A Ps.132.1 million increase in the provision for income taxes, mainly reflecting a higher taxable income base in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets and a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017.
  • A Ps.112.2 million decline in deferred income taxes resulting from a lower taxable income base in Mexico due to a change in the tax amortization rate on those concessioned assets, along with a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017.

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 2Q18 decreased by 4.1% to Ps.1,086.3 million, down from Ps.1,132.6 million in 2Q17. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.3.6211 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$1.8389 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.3.7755 and EPADS of US$1.9173 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On June 30, 2018, airport concessions represented 90.2% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 9.0% and other assets representing 0.8%.

As of June 30, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.3,688.9 million, a 21.1% decrease from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.640.3 million in cash and cash equivalents in 2Q18 and Colombia with Ps.79.1 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,224.8 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.622.5 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,442.2 million within the stockholders 'equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,459.9 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.278.6 million, and iv) Ps.641.9 million from the recognition at bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transacion resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional 7.58% stake in Airplan.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 2Q18 was Ps.34,422.1 million and total liabilities were Ps.21,661.4 million, representing 61.3% and 38.6% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 15.1% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.16,596.4 million, from Ps.17,371.4 million in December 31, 2017, principally reflecting the consolidation of debt in Puerto Rico and Colombia as shown on Tables 5 and 6, as well as the Ps.4,000 million loan at Cancun Airport. A total of Ps.8,989.0 million, or 54.2% of ASUR's total debt, is denominated in U.S. dollars, Ps.4,481.7 million, or 27.0%, in Mexican pesos, and Ps.3,125.7 million, or 18.8%, of the total is denominated in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.0x at the close of 2Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 7.6x as of June 30, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.7x and 2.2x as of December 31, 2017, respectively.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators





December 31,
2017

March 31,
2018

June 30,
2018

Leverage




Total Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 1

2.3

2.0

1.3

Total Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 2

1.7

1.4

1.0

Interest Coverage Ratio 3

2.2

6.7

7.6

Total Debt

17,371,398

17,013,615

16,596,415

Short-term Debt

173,471

449,618

573,726

Long-term Debt

17,197,927

16,563,997

16,022,689

Cash & Cash Equivalents

4,677,454

5,725,346

3,688,908

Total Net Debt 4

12,693,944

11,288,269

12,907,507









1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA.

2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA.

3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses.

4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

 

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile
(in millions)












Airport

Payment of principal

Currency

Interest Rate

Amortization Schedule 



2018

2019

2020

2021 /22

2023 /35

Total


 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $Usd

Libor + 1.5250%

-

-

-

-

36.3

36.3


 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $Usd

Libor + 1.4500%

-

-

-

-

36.3

36.3


 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $PMx

 Tiie + 1.25%

-

-

-

2,000.0

-

2,000.0


 7 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Semi-Annual Amort.

 $PMx

 Tiie + 1.25%

-

-

20.0

1,860.0

120.0

2,000.0


 22 Yr-Senior Note 2035

 San Juan

 Semi-Annual Amort.

 $Usd

5.75%

5.8

5.2

5.3

17.1

162.9

196.3


 20 Yr-Senior Note 2035

 San Juan

 Semi-Annual Amort.

 $Usd

6.75%

5.1

5.2

5.3

18.3

153.8

187.7


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

3,750.0

9,000.0

12,000.0

44,250.0

81,000.0

150,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

2,550.0

6,120.0

8,160.0

30,090.0

55,080.0

102,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

2,250.0

5,400.0

7,200.0

26,550.0

48,600.0

90,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

925.0

2,220.0

2,960.0

10,915.0

19,980.0

37,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

925.0

2,220.0

2,960.0

10,915.0

19,980.0

37,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0


 10 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0


 1 Yr-Treasury

 Colombia

 Anual

 $Pcol

IBR2 + 2.6

5,000.0

-

-

-

-

5,000.0


 1 Yr-Treasury

 Colombia

 Anual

 $Pcol

IBR2 + 2.6

14,984.0

-

-

-

-

14,984.0




1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed

2 IBR is a rate that banks offer for short-term bank loans

 

Capex

During 2Q18, ASUR made capital investments for a total of Ps.407.2 million. Of this, Ps.130.6 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. Furthermore, during 2Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.201.0 million at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and Airplan invested a total of Ps.75.6 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger


Second Quarter

% Chg


Six-Months

% Chg


2017

2018


2017

2018

Total Passengers

7,991

8,370

4.7


15,839

16,931

6.9









Total Revenues

2,713,189

2,579,526

(4.9)


5,189,937

5,176,901

(0.3)

Aeronautical Services

1,357,330

1,489,342

9.7


2,705,426

2,987,189

10.4

Non-Aeronautical Services

927,959

1,069,080

15.2


1,949,920

2,156,844

10.6

 Construction Services

427,900

21,104

(95.1)


534,591

32,868

(93.9)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,285,289

2,558,422

12.0


4,655,346

5,144,033

10.5









Total Commercial Revenues

836,502

967,052

15.6


1,760,677

1,942,584

10.3

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations1

145,925

161,359

10.6


295,302

330,919

12.1

Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations

690,577

805,693

16.7


1,465,375

1,611,665

10.0









Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

104.7

115.5

10.4


111.2

114.7

3.2

Commercial Revenues

836,502

967,052

15.6


1,760,677

1,942,584

10.3

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1

18.3

19.3

5.6


19.0

19.6

4.9

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

86.4

96.3

11.4


93.0

95.2

2.9









Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 41.0 and 36.9 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 2Q17 and 2Q18, respectively, and 91.8 and 76.0 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 6M17 and 6M18

1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017











Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 2Q18 declined 4.9% YoY to Ps.2,579.5 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 12.0% YoY reflecting the following increases:

  • 9.7% in revenues from aeronautical services, mainly due to the 4.8% increase in passenger traffic; and
  • 15.2% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 15.6% growth in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues in the quarter rose 15.6% YoY, mainly reflecting the 4.7% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on Table 8. Commercial Revenues per Passenger, increased 10.4% to Ps.115.5 in 2Q18 from Ps.104.7 in 2Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 75 new commercial spaces reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport and added four commercial spaces at its other eight airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30,2017

Business Line

YoY Chg


Type of Commercial Space 1

# Of Spaces Opened

2Q18

6M18


Retail Operations

19.8%

16.1%


Cancun

75

Other Revenues

19.1%

14.2%


Retail

28

Car Rental Revenues

17.5%

9.8%


Car Rental

20

Parking Lot Fees

15.8%

11.2%


Transportation

4

Duty Free

15.8%

10.2%


Food and Beverage

17

Food and Beverage Operations

13.1%

9.1%


Other Revenue

3

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

10.5%

0.6%


Banking and Currency Exchange Services

2

Ground Transportation

7.0%

5.3%


Duty free

1

Advertising Revenues

(8.5%)

(23.6%)


8 Other Airports

4

Teleservices

(16.6%)

7.4%


Retail

2

Total Commercial Revenues

15.6%

10.3%


Bank and Foreign Exchange

1





Other Revenues

1





Mexico

79





1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.


 

Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses









Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.


2017

2018


2017

2018

Cost of Services

385,496

459,871

19.3


728,115

845,262

16.1

Administrative

51,595

59,037

14.4


108,693

117,302

7.9

Technical Assistance

87,268

96,324

10.4


180,595

197,569

9.4

Concession Fees

103,004

115,848

12.5


208,804

231,505

10.9

Depreciation and Amortization

138,973

168,996

21.6


277,944

337,072

21.3

Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

766,336

900,076

17.5


1,504,151

1,728,710

14.9

Construction Costs

427,900

21,103

(95.1)


534,591

32,868

(93.9)

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

1,194,236

921,179

(22.9)


2,038,742

1,761,578

(13.6)

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 2Q18 declined 22.9% YoY. This includes construction costs, which fell 95.1%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 17.5% to Ps.900.1 million.

Cost of Services rose 19.3% mainly due to higher maintenance, energy and security expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport, and professional fees in connection with several projects also contributed to the increase in cost of services. 

Administrative expenses increased by 14.4% YoY mainly due to higher travel expenses, fees to third parties and salaries.

The 10.4% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 12.5%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 21.6% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)


Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.


2017

2018


2017

2018

Interest Income

55,310

97,536

76.3


109,849

180,693

64.5

Interest Expense

(29,546)

(118,360)

300.6


(70,860)

(237,007)

234.5

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

(5,875)

27,976

n/a


1,298

72,386

5,476.7

Total

19,889

7,152

(64.0)


40,287

16,072

(60.1)

In 2Q18, ASUR's Mexico operations reported a Ps.7.2 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.19.9 million gain in 2Q17. This was mainly due to the 300.6% increase in interest expenses to Ps.118.4 million in 2Q18, reflecting higher debt in the period. This was partially offset by higher interest income and foreign exchange gains in the period.

In 2Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.28.0 million foreign exchange gain resulting from the 7.3% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.5.9 million foreign exchange loss in 2Q17, resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period. Interest income increased 76.3% YoY to Ps.97.5 million in 2Q18, reflecting a higher cash balance and higher interest rates.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA



Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA









Second Quarter

% Chg.


Six-Months

% Chg.


2017

2018


2017

2018

Total Revenue

2,713,189

2,579,526

(4.9)


5,189,937

5,176,901

(0.3)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,285,289

2,558,422

12.0


4,655,346

5,144,033

10.5

Operating Profit

1,518,952

1,658,347

9.2


3,151,195

3,415,323

8.4

Operating Margin

56.0%

64.3%

830 bps


60.7%

66.0%

525 bps

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

66.5%

64.8%

(165 bps)


67.7%

66.4%

(130 bps)

Net Income 3

1,132,640

1,128,406

(0.4)


2,471,278

2,614,850

5.8

EBITDA

1,657,929

1,828,172

10.3


3,429,139

3,752,529

9.4

EBITDA Margin

61.1%

70.9%

977 bps


66.1%

72.5%

641 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2

72.5%

71.5%

(109 bps)


73.7%

72.9%

(71 bps)









1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

 

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

 

3 Net Income for 2Q18 includes a loss of Ps.88.5 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries Aerostar, in Puerto Rico (Ps.6.5 million) and Airplan, in Colombia (Ps.95.0 million) recognized under the equity method.

 

 










Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,658.3 million in 2Q18, up 9.2% mainly reflecting increases of 9.7% in aeronautical revenues and 15.6% in commercial revenues derived from the 4.8% growth in passenger traffic. Operating Margin was 64.3% in 2Q18 compared with 56.0% in 2Q17.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 2Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 64.8%, compared to 66.5% in 2Q17.

EBITDA increased 10.3% to Ps.1,828.2 million from Ps.1,657.9 million in 2Q17, as a result of higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 70.9% from 61.1% in 2Q17.

During 2Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.21.8 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 95.1%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, decreased by 109 bps to 71.5%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of June 30, 2018 totaled Ps.3,136.57 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.178.81 (December 2016 pesos), accounting for approximately 61.0% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

On June 27, 2018 ASUR received approval of from the Mexican Department of Communications and Transport for the Master Development Programs for each of its Mexican concessions in the period 2019 to 2033, including approval for the maximum tariffs per workload unit applicable in the period 2019 to 2023 and the corresponding efficiency factor. One workload unit is equivalent to one passenger or 100 kilograms of cargo.

In addition, the Company renewed in advance the Technical Assistance and Technology Transfer Agreement effective June 29, 2018 with the approval of the Board of Directors.

Master Development Programs - Investment Program

Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016


Committed
Investments

Indicative

Investments 1

Indicative

Investments 1


Airport

2019-2023

2024-2028

2029-2033


Cancún

5,888.2

5,313.4

4,055.6


Cozumel

275.9

301.8

177.7


Huatulco

554.1

310.8

196.9


Mérida

1,987.0

713.9

310.1


Minatitlán

142.4

165.8

68.5


Oaxaca

767.5

233.2

163.9


Tapachula

149.4

108.8

121.2


Veracruz

496.3

372.4

297.9


Villahermosa

635.2

346.4

288.5


1 Indicative Investments (non-binding at this time)

 

Committed Investments 2019-2023

Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016

Airport

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Cancún

995.0

2,251.5

1,279.1

971.1

391.4

Cozumel

29.5

140.4

64.7

22.6

18.7

Huatulco

168.2

156.4

97.7

61.7

70.1

Mérida

341.6

750.2

544.9

266.2

84.1

Minatitlán

29.9

49.9

41.3

14.5

6.7

Oaxaca

72.0

412.2

202.2

59.6

21.6

Tapachula

11.1

43.5

29.2

38.2

27.4

Veracruz

83.9

219.0

92.2

58.6

42.6

Villahermosa

95.4

269.9

184.1

34.3

51.5

 

Maximum Tariffs per Workload Unit

Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016

Airport

Maximum Tariff 2



Cancún

$166.24



Cozumel

$245.59



Huatulco

$177.17



Mérida

$182.16



Minatitlán

$228.17



Oaxaca

$167.90



Tapachula

$231.56



Veracruz

$189.68



Villahermosa

$190.16



2 Maximum tariffs applicable in year 2019, not including efficiency factor of 0.70%.

The concession agreements for each airport stipulate that the maximum tariff for such airport must be reduced on an annual basis to account for projected improvements in efficiency. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2023, the maximum tariffs applicable in ASUR's airports will be reduced by an annual efficiency factor of 0.70% in real terms.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented in this report reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

The following discussion compares the standalone results of Aerostar for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 (in which Aerostar was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 (in which Aerostar was only consolidated with ASUR for the month of June).

As of June 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,224.8 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.622.5 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,442.2 million within stockholders 'equity.

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



Second Quarter

% Chg.


2017 1

Non-Consolidated

2018
Consolidated


Total Passengers

2,421

2,278

(5.9)







Total Revenues

666,509

831,818

24.8


Aeronautical Services

446,667

451,976

1.2


Non-Aeronautical Services

219,842

252,765

15.0


Construction Services

-

127,077

n/a


Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services

666,509

704,741

5.7







Total Commercial Revenues

217,365

250,006

15.0


Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 2

55,363

96,340

74.0


Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations

162,002

153,666

(5.1)


Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

89.8

109.8

22.2


Commercial Revenues

217,365

250,006

15.0


Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 2

22.9

42.3

84.9


Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

66.9

67.5

0.8


Note: Figures in pesos at an average Exchange rate of Ps.19.6046.




1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.   

2 Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport.

 




Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 2Q18 increased 24.8% YoY to Ps.831.8 million, mainly due to the following increases:

  • 15.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 15.0% increase in commercial revenues;
  • 1.2% in revenues from aeronautical services.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger rose to Ps.109.8 from Ps.89.8 in 2Q17.

Eight commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport over the last 12 months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 14: San Juan Airport Commercial Revenue Performance

Table 15: San Juan Airport Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30, 2017

Business Line

YoY Chg


Type of Commercial Space 1

# of Spaces Opened

2Q18


Duty Free

9.7%


Food and Beverage

2

Food and Beverage Operations

(10.7%)


Car Rental

1

Retail Operations

(3.0%)


Other Revenue

5

Car Rental Revenues

52.7%


Total Commercial Spaces

8

Advertising Revenues

5.5%




Banking and Currency Exchange Services

0.0%




Ground Transportation

(4.5%)




Parking Lot Fees

18.0%




Other Revenue

(6.1%)




Total Commercial Revenues

15.0%












1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

 

Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 16: Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses



(in thousands of Mexican pesos)





Second Quarter

% Chg.

2017 1

Non-Consolidated

2018 Consolidated

Cost of Services

278,625

338,278

21.4

Concession Fees

2,436

33,325

1,268.0

Depreciation and Amortization

107,254

160,755

49.9

Total Operating Costs & Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

388,315

532,358

37.1

Construction Costs

-

127,077

n/a

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

388,315

659,435

69.8

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046



 

1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.   

Total Operating Costs and Expenses at LMM Airport in 2Q18, including construction costs, increased 69.8% YoY to Ps.659.4 million.

Cost of Services rose 21.4% YoY, mainly due to the recognition of extraordinary items resulting from Hurricane Maria. In accordance with the application of IFRIC 12, Aerostar recognizes on a monthly basis the provision for maintenance of those concession assets that will be replaced before the end of the concession. The monthly amount is Ps.18.5 million.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Puerto Rican government, rose to Ps.33.3 million from Ps.2.4 million, reflecting the payment of Ps.30.1 million in connection with the adjustment included in the contract starting on the 6th year of the concession, which changes the calculation of the fee from a fixed Ps.2.5 million payment to 5% of revenues for the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 49.9%, mainly impacted by the recognition of the amortization from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million.

During 2Q18, Aerostar reported Construction Costs in Puerto Rico of Ps.127.1 million, reflecting the capital investments in the concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 37.1% to Ps.532.4 million.

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 17: Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)


Second Quarter

% Chg.


2017 1

Non-Consolidated

2018
Consolidated

Interest Income

10

968

9,580.0

Interest Expense

(130,195)

(125,753)

(3.4)

Total

(130,185)

(124,785)

(4.1)

 

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046




 

1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.   

During 2Q18, LMM Airport reported a Ps.124.8 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.130.2 million loss in 2Q17.

On February 22, 2013, and as part of the financing of the Concession Agreement, Aerostar entered into a subordinated term loan with Cancun Airport in the amount of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.10%, payable each July 1 and January 1, and with no fixed maturity date. As of June 30, 2018, the remaining balance was US$62.0 million

On March 22, 2013, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$350 million to finance a portion of the Concession Agreement payment to the Puerto Rican Ports Authority and certain other costs and expenditures associated with it.

On June 24, 2015, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$50 million. In December 2015, Aerostar also contracted a line of revolving credit, which, as of June 30, 2018, had not been utilized.

All long-term debt is collateralized by Aerostar's total assets.

Puerto Rico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 18: San Juan Airport Operating Profit & EBITDA

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)


Second Quarter

% Chg.


2017 1

Non-Consolidated

2018 Consolidated

Total Revenues

666,509

831,818

24.8

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services Revenues

666,509

704,741

5.7

Operating Profit

278,194

172,383

(38.0)

Operating Margin

41.7%

20.7%

(2102 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin 2

41.7%

24.5%

(1728 bps)

Net Income

135,580

39,051

(71.2)

EBITDA

385,448

339,749

(11.9)

EBITDA Margin

57.8%

40.8%

(1699 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3

57.8%

48.2%

(962 bps)

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.19.6046

1 Starting June 1, 2017 Aerostar (Puerto Rico) is consolidated into ASUR, but for comparative purposes the table shows April and May results which are not consolidated.


2 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.


3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

 

Operating Profit at Puerto Rico in 2Q18 declined 38.0% YoY to Ps.172.4 million, with Operating Margin down to 20.7% from 41.7% in 2Q17, principally due to the amortization resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS3, which impacted amortization by Ps.47.5 million as explained above.

EBITDA declined 11.9% to Ps.339.7 million from Ps.385.4 million in 2Q17, and EBITDA Margin declined to 40.8% in 2Q18 from 57.8% in 2Q17. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in 2Q18 was 48.2% compared with 57.8% in 2Q17.

 Puerto Rico Capital Expenditures

During 2Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.66.8 million to modernize LMM Airport, mainly for the construction of the Federal Inspection Station and in equipment for LMM's operations. This compares with investments of Ps.88.1 million in 2Q17.

Puerto Rico Tariff Regulation

The Airport Use Agreement signed by Aerostar, the airlines serving LMM Airport and the Puerto Rico Port sAuthority governs the relationship between Aerostar and the principal airlines serving LMM Airport. The agreement entitles Aerostar to an annual contribution from the airlines of US$62 million during the first five years of the term. From year six onwards, the total annual contribution for the prior year increases in accordance with an adjusted consumer price index factor based on the U.S. non-core consumer price index. The annual fee is divided between the airlines that operate at LMM Airport in accordance with the regulations and structure defined under the Airport Use Agreement to establish the contribution of each airline for each particular year.

Review of Colombia Operations

On October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia. Therefore, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's results on a line by line basis as of that date.

The following discussion compares Airplan's independent results for the period April 1 and ended June 30, 2018 (in which Airplan was consolidated with ASUR) against the the period starting April 1 and ended June 30, 2017 (in which Airplan was not consolidated with ASUR). 

The valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,459.9 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.278.6 million, and iv) Ps.641.9 million from the recognition of bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018 ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transacion resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional stake in Airplan.

Table 19: Airplan, Colombia Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger                                          

In thousands of Mexican pesos



Second Quarter         

% Chg


2017

2018


Not Consolidated

Consolidated

Total Passenger

2,670

2,544

(4.7)





Total Revenues

953,577

476,048

(50.1)

Aeronautical Services

289,036

318,004

10

Non-Aeronautical Services

69,413

98,356

41.7

Construction Revenues 1

595,128

59,688

(90)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

358,449

416,360

16.2

Total Commercial Revenues

68,845

98,334

42.8

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

25.8

38.7

49.9


Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704

Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 68.9 and 48.5 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 2Q17 and 2Q18.


1Construction revenues for Airplan in 2Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction cost of Ps.90.8 million plus an estimated revenue of Ps. 31.1 million from to valuation of the intangible at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession), according to IFRIC 12.

 

Colombia Revenues

Total Colombia Revenues for 2Q18 fell 50.1% YoY to Ps.476.0 million. Excluding construction services revenues, which fell 90.0% YoY as a result of lower committed investments during the period and the impact from the valuation of the concession at present value, revenues rose 16.2% mainly reflecting the following increases:

  • 10.0% in revenues from aeronautical services.
  • 41.7% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, mainly due to the 42.8% increase in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 49.9%, principally benefitting from fixed commercial revenues.

As shown on Table 21, during the last twelve months, 30 new commercial spaces were opened in Colombia. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 20: Airplan, Colombia Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 21: Colombia Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since June 30, 2017

Business Line

YoY Chg


Type of Commercial Space 1

# of Spaces Opened

2Q18


Duty Free

(100.0%)


Retail

3

Food and Beverage Operations

(3.1%)


Other Revenue

16

Retail Operations

12.9%


Food and Beverage

9

Car Rental Revenues

(11.2%)


Car Rental

2

Advertising Revenues

13.8%


Total Commercial Spaces

30

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

46.8%




Ground Transportation

21.5%




Teleservices

29.7%




Parking Lot Fees

7.8%




Other Revenue

98.4%




Total Commercial Revenues

42.8%












1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

 

Colombia Costs and Expenses

Table 22: Colombia Operating Costs and Expenses

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)


Second Quarter

% Chg.



2017

Non-Consolidated

2018 Consolidated


Cost of Services

125,254

144,145

15.1


Technical Assistance

513

1,436

179.9


Concession Fees

68,101

78,860

15.8


Depreciation and Amortization

125,478

194,194

54.8


Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

319,346

418,635

31.1


Construction Costs

284,525

90,805

(68.1)


Total Operating Costs & Expenses

603,871

509,440

(15.6)


Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.





Total Operating Costs and Expenses in Colombia declined 15.6% YoY in 2Q18 to Ps.509.4 million.

Cost of Services increased 15.1% YoY, mainly due to higher expenses in connection with professional fees, security expenses and energy costs.

Construction Costs declined 68.1% YoY to Ps.90.8 million, reflecting lower investments in complementary works to concessioned assets during the period.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Colombian government, increased 15.8% YoY, mainly reflecting higher regulated and non-regulated revenues during the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 54.8%, mainly due to the Ps.68.7 million increase in amortization of the concession (includes recognition of Ps.26.0 million from the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment under IFRS 3, Ps.23.0 for initial amortization of complementary works, and Ps.19.7 million in amortization of mandatory works as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization).

Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain /(Loss)

Table 23: Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain / (Loss)

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)


Second Quarter

% Chg.



2017

Non-Consolidated

2018 Consolidated


Interest Income

921

1,281

39.1


Interest Expense

(45,818)

(79,480)

73.5


Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

(429)

(306)

(28.7)


Total

(45,326)

(78,505)

73.2


Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.





During 2Q18, Airplan reported a Ps.78.5 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.45.3 million loss in 2Q17.

On June 1, 2015, Airplan entered into a Ps.3,468.7 million, 12-Year Syndicated Loan Facility with eight banks with a 3-year grace period. Airplan also has a Ps.130.0 million, one-year Treasury Loan from two banks.

Colombia Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 24: Colombia Operating Profit & EBITDA

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)





Second Quarter

% Chg.



2017

Non-Consolidated

2018 Consolidated


Total Revenue

953,577

476,048

(50.1)


Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

358,449

416,360

16.2


Operating Profit

349,706

(33,392)

(109.5)


Operating Margin

36.7%

(7.0%)

(4369 bps)


Adjusted Operating Margin 1

97.6%

(8.0%)

(10558 bps)


Net Income

198,202

(82,878)

n/a


EBITDA

164,581

191,919

16.6


EBITDA Margin

17.3%

40.3%

2306 bps


Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2

45.9%

46.1%

18 bps


Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.146.6704.










1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.


 

During 2Q18, ASUR reported an Operating Loss of Ps.33.4 milion compared to an operating profit of Ps.349.7 million in 2Q17. Operating Margin was negative 7.0% in 2Q28 compared with an operating margin of 36.7% in 2Q17. Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, was negative 8.0% in 2Q18 compared with 97.6% in 2017.

EBITDA increased 16.6% to Ps.191.9 million from Ps.164.6 million in 2Q17, mainly due to a Ps.31.1 million loss from construction services in 2Q18 derived from valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed construction revenues) according to IFRIC 12, compared with a Ps.310.6 million gain from construction services in 2Q17. EBITDA Margin increased to 40.3% in 2Q18, from 17.3% in 2Q17, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased 18 basis points to 46.1% in 2Q18.

 Colombia Capex

During 2Q18, Airplan invested Ps.75.7 million to modernize its airports in Colombia, including: i) the expansion of the domestic and international passenger terminal, ii) the expansion of the international platform, and iii) progress in the construction of the cargo terminal at Rionegro airport.

Colombia Tariff Regulation

Functions of the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics include establishing and collecting fees, tariffs and rights for the provision of aeronautical and airport services or those that are generated by the concessions, authorizations, licenses or any other type of income or property. As a result, Resolution 04530, issued on September 21, 2007, establishes the tariffs for the rights and the rates conceded to the concessionaire of the following airports: José María Córdova of Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera of Medellín, Los Garzones of Montería, El Caraño of Quibdó, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carapa, and Las Brujas of Corozal. This resolution also established the methodology to update and the mechanisms to collect such fees, tariffs, and rights.

Airplan's regulated revenues for 2Q18 amounted to Ps.318.0 million.

On January 15 of each year, the concessionaire proceeds to update the fees and tariffs in connection with the concession, which are then submitted for revision to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, and which, after approval, are subsequently charged to the users of the concessioned airports.

Definitions

Concession Services Agreements (IFRIC 12 interpretation). In Mexico and Puerto Rico, ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line, "Construction Revenues," reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. Because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin. In Colombia, "Construction Revenues" include the recognition of the revenue to which the concessionaire is entitled for carrying out the infrastructure works in the development of the concession, while "Construction Costs" represents the actual costs incurred in the execution of such additions or improvements to the concessioned assets. 

Majority Net Income reflects ASUR's equity interests in each of its subsidiaries and therefore excludes the 40% interest in Aerostar that is owned by other shareholders. Other than Aerostar, ASUR owns (directly or indirectly) 100% of its subsidiaries.

EBITDA means net income before provision for taxes, deferred taxes, profit sharing, non-ordinary items, participation in the results of associates, comprehensive financing cost and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity. Our management believes that EBITDA provides a useful measure that is widely used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and compare it with other companies. EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets. ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. In Mexico and Puerto Rico, because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin, as the increase in revenues that relates to Construction Revenues does not result in a corresponding increase in EBITDA. In Colombia, construction revenues do have an impact on EBITDA, as construction revenues include a reasonable margin over the actual cost of construction. Like EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity and is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including José María Córdova International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest airport in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- SELECTED OPERATING TABLES & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW –

 

Passenger Traffic Breakdown by Airport










Mexico Passenger Traffic 1










Second Quarter

% Chg


Six - Months

% Chg



2017

2018


2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

3,634,801

3,923,529

7.9


6,712,600

7,382,487

10.0

CUN

Cancun

2,014,177

2,203,247

9.4


3,585,217

4,032,505

12.5

CZM

Cozumel

27,376

36,738

34.2


55,308

72,993

32.0

HUX

Huatulco

172,362

166,236

(3.6)


309,833

327,869

5.8

MID

Merida

476,650

545,305

14.4


936,303

1,054,366

12.6

MTT

Minatitlan

51,546

50,905

(1.2)


100,344

94,567

(5.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

182,178

190,988

4.8


352,689

400,875

13.7

TAP

Tapachula

69,164

75,065

8.5


142,392

145,059

1.9

VER

Veracruz

327,829

362,181

10.5


617,185

681,137

10.4

VSA

Villahermosa

313,519

292,864

(6.6)


613,329

573,116

(6.6)

International Traffic

4,314,866

4,409,414

2.2


9,034,862

9,472,372

4.8

CUN

Cancun

4,102,575

4,189,535

2.1


8,501,874

8,905,478

4.7

CZM

Cozumel

105,635

100,255

(5.1)


248,038

241,714

(2.5)

HUX

Huatulco

16,522

17,754

7.5


98,035

102,068

4.1

MID

Mérida

44,513

51,164

14.9


92,689

114,498

23.5

MTT

Minatitlan

1,626

1,786

9.8


3,441

3,357

(2.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

13,791

20,159

46.2


32,728

47,540

45.3

TAP

Tapachula

3,502

4,000

14.2


7,111

8,295

16.7

VER

Veracruz

16,824

16,200

(3.7)


32,179

31,742

(1.4)

VSA

Villahermosa

9,878

8,561

(13.3)


18,767

17,680

(5.8)

Total Traffic México

7,949,667

8,332,943

4.8


15,747,462

16,854,859

7.0

CUN

Cancun

6,116,752

6,392,782

4.5


12,087,091

12,937,983

7.0

CZM

Cozumel

133,011

136,993

3.0


303,346

314,707

3.7

HUX

Huatulco

188,884

183,990

(2.6)


407,868

429,937

5.4

MID

Merida

521,163

596,469

14.4


1,028,992

1,168,864

13.6

MTT

Minatitlan

53,172

52,691

(0.9)


103,785

97,924

(5.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

195,969

211,147

7.7


385,417

448,415

16.3

TAP

Tapachula

72,666

79,065

8.8


149,503

153,354

2.6

VER

Veracruz

344,653

378,381

9.8


649,364

712,879

9.8

VSA

Villahermosa

323,397

301,425

(6.8)


632,096

590,796

(6.5)










US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








Second Quarter

% Chg


Six - Months

% Chg



2017

2018


2017

2018

SJU Total 1


2,420,615

2,277,680

(5.9)


4,720,551

4,135,978

(12.4)

Domestic Traffic


2,119,261

2,031,833

(4.1)


4,146,943

3,714,790

(10.4)

International Traffic

301,354

245,847

(18.4)


573,608

421,188

(26.6)










Colombia, Passenger Traffic Airplan 3









Second Quarter

% Chg


Six - Months

% Chg



2017

2018


2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

2,256,646

2,111,042

(6.5)


4,461,419

4,123,159

(7.6)

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

1,606,876

1,483,659

(7.7)


3,173,916

2,885,896

(9.1)

EOH

Medellín 

242,459

252,687

4.2


491,541

502,626

2.3

MTR

Montería

249,514

218,493

(12.4)


478,464

427,257

(10.7)

APO

Carepa

87,350

85,664

(1.9)


176,907

171,151

(3.3)

UIB

Quibdó

51,643

49,602

(4.0)


102,443

94,522

(7.7)

CZU

Corozal

18,804

20,937

11.3


38,148

41,707

9.3

International Traffic

344,345

384,820

11.8


655,122

757,529

15.6

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

344,345

384,820

11.8


655,122

757,529

15.6

EOH

Medellín 

-

-

-


-

-

-

MTR

Montería

-

-

-


-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-

UIB

Quibdó

-

-

-


-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-

Total Traffic Colombia

2,600,991

2,495,862

(4.0)


5,116,541

4,880,688

(4.6)

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

1,951,221

1,868,479

(4.2)


3,829,038

3,643,425

(4.8)

EOH

Medellín 

242,459

252,687

4.2


491,541

502,626

2.3

MTR

Montería

249,514

218,493

(12.4)


478,464

427,257

(10.7)

APO

Carepa

87,350

85,664

(1.9)


176,907

171,151

(3.3)

UIB

Quibdó

51,643

49,602

(4.0)


102,443

94,522

(7.7)

CZU

Corozal

18,804

20,937

11.3


38,148

41,707

9.3










1Passenger figures for Mexico exclude transit and general aviation passengers, and SJU include transit passengers and general aviation.


2 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport from 50% to 60%. While ASUR began fully consolidating line by line
Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017, for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 2Q17 and 2Q18.

3On October 19, 2017 ASUR began to consolidate Airplan.


 

 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Commercial Spaces



(Pg. 1/2)

Commercial spaces opened since June 30 2017



Commercial Name

Business

Opening Date

MEXICO

Cancun

Abito

Retail

November 2017

Ace

Car Rental

November 2017

Ado

Transportation

November 2017

Adoro Mexico

Retail

December 2017

Airport Cab

Transportation

November 2017

Alamo

Car Rental

November 2017

Artesanias

Retail

November 2017

Avis

Car Rental

November 2017

Ay Guey

Retail

November 2017

Bijoux Terner

Retail

November 2017

Bodega

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Body Shop

Retail

November 2017

Budget

Car Rental

December 2017

Cocina Mera

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Duty Free

Duty free

November 2017

Duty Paid

Retail

November 2017

Enterprise

Car Rental

November 2017

Europcar

Car Rental

November 2017

Fire Fly

Car Rental

November 2017

Food Court - Área De Sentado

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Guacamole Ándale

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Guys Burguer

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Hacienda Montejo

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Johnny Rockets

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Wolfgang Puck

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court -Panda

Food and Beverage

December 2017

Fox

Car Rental

November 2017

Gold Elements

Retail

November 2017

Guacamole Grill

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Harley Davidson

Retail

November 2017

Heineken Bar

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Hertz

Car Rental

November 2017

Hot Dogs All Dressed

Retail

November 2017

Kipling

Retail

November 2017

Margarita Ville

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Mayfer

Retail

November 2017

Mex

Car Rental

November 2017

National

Car Rental

November 2017

Panama Jack

Retail

November 2017

Pineda Covalin

Retail

November 2017

Porthia

Retail

November 2017

Prisonart

Retail

November 2017

Roger Boots

Retail

November 2017

Samsonite

Retail

November 2017

Scappino

Retail

November 2017

Secure Wrap

Other Revenue

November 2017

Snack Bar Coconut

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Star Island Café

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Starbucks

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Sunglass Hut

Retail

November 2017

Super Shuttle

Transportation

November 2017

Sushi Tequila

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Tawa

Retail

November 2017

Tere Cazola

Retail

November 2017

Tienda De Conveniencia

Retail

November 2017

Trhifty / Dollar

Car Rental

November 2017

Tumi

Retail

November 2017

Turist

Other Revenue

November 2017

Turist (Oficina)

Other Revenue

November 2017

U-Save

Car Rental

November 2017

Watch My Watch

Retail

November 2017

Xelbor Cab

Transportation

November 2017

ICE CURRENCY

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

January 2018

ICE CURRENCY

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

January 2018

VICTORIA´S SECRET

Retail

February 2018

MAC

Retail

February 2018

BUDGET

Car Rental

February 2018

BUDGET

Car Rental

February 2018

ALAMO

Car Rental

February 2018

NATIONAL

Car Rental

February 2018

STARBUCKS

Food and Beverage

February 2018




* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Commercial Spaces



(Pg. 2/2)

Commercial spaces opened since June 30 2017




Business

Opening Date

MEXICO

Cancun

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

Tiendas Tropicales

Retail

April 2018

Cozumel

SERVICIOS TURISTICOS AEROPORTUARIOS

Other Revenue

March 2018

Oaxaca

ITZIAR PAOLA ARQUIAGA BOLAÑOS CACHO

Retail

April 2018

AGPCH, SA DE CV

Retail

May 2018

Huatulco

Centro Cambiario Fresan

Currency Exchange

November 2017

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

Popeye's Food Court - Terminal C

Food and Beverage

July 2017

Jet Set Salon - Terminal B

Other Revenue

July 2017

Doggies Boutique - Terminal C

Other Revenue

September 2017

Europcar

Car Rental

September 2017

HR Insurance

Other Revenue

December 2017

Ready Credit (2 new units)

Other Revenue

December 2017

Ticket 2 PR

Other Revenue

May 2018

Gustos Café

Food and Beverage

May 2018

COLOMBIA

Rionegro

TRANSAEREO S.A.S

Other Revenue

July 2017

MARCAPASOS S.A.S

Other Revenue

September 2017

TRANSAEREO S.A.S

Other Revenue

October 2017

PIVO S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

RAPIPHARMA S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

ARINC DE COLOMBIA LTDA

Teleservices

November 2017

INDUSTRIA DE RESTAURANTES CASUALES S.A.S

Food and Beverage

November 2017

INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA

Retail

January 2018

GLOBO CAMBIO FOREIGN EXCHANGE.S.A.S

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

January 2018

ESTIBOL S.A.S

Retail

February 2018

Rionegro

INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA

Retail

January 2018

ESTIBOL S.A.S

Retail

February 2018

Olaya herrera

FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN

Other Revenue

July 2017

HELI JET S.A.S

Other Revenue

September 2017

ENERGIZAR S.A

Other Revenue

September 2017

FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN

Other Revenue

October 2017

BEDOYA ECHEVERRY MONICA MARIA

Food and Beverage

October 2017

C.I COINDEX S.A.

Other Revenue

October 2017

PIVO S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

CENTRAL CHARTER DE COLOMBIA

Other Revenue

November 2017

CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA

Other Revenue

Diciembre 2017

INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA

Retail

January 2018

FONDO DE VALORIZACION DEL MUNICIPIO DE MEDELLIN

Other Revenue

January 2018

DEPARTAMENTO DE ANTIOQUIA

Other Revenue

January 2018

AERO NUQUI S.A.S

Other Revenue

February 2018

RENTING COLOMBIA S.A.S

Car Rental

March 2018

HJONATAN FIGUEROA HERNANDEZ

Other Revenue

April 2018

CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA

Other Revenue

April 2018

Monteria

DISTRIBUIDORA DOÑA ELENA S.A.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

INGENIERIA DE SERVICIOS B.C. LIMITADA

Food and Beverage

November 2017

TURISMO DEL MORROSQUILLO LIMITADA

Other Revenue

November 2017

LASA - SOCIEDAD DE APOYOS AERONÁUTICOS -

Other Revenue

December 2017

Quibdo

DORIS GIL ASPRILLA ABADIA

Food and Beverage

July 2017

SECURITAS COLOMBIA S.A.

Other Revenue

November 2017

AERORICO HELADOS

Food and Beverage

November 2017

AVIATUR S.A. AGENCIA DE VIAJES Y TURISMO

Other Revenue

December 2017

Carepa

TRUST RENTAL S.A.S

Car Rental

April 2018




* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.


 


 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Operating Results per Airport

Thousands of mexican pesos 









Item

2Q
2017

2Q 2017 Per Workload Unit

2Q
2018

2Q 2018 Per
Workload Unit


YoY %
Chg.

Per Workload
Unit YoY %
Chg.

Mexico








Cancun 1







Aeronautical Revenues

1,025,616

165.6

1,122,628

173.9


9.5

5.0

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

849,639

137.2

981,742

152.1


15.5

10.9

Construction Services Revenues

389,596

62.9

10,565

1.6


(97.3)

(97.5)

Total Revenues

2,264,851

365.7

2,114,935

327.7


(6.6)

(10.4)

Operating Profit

1,152,264

186.0

1,268,577

196.6


10.1

5.7

EBITDA

1,237,307

199.8

1,382,223

214.2


11.7

7.2

Merida







Aeronautical Revenues

94,892

165.3

113,926

180.0


20.1

8.9

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

24,244

42.2

31,540

49.8


30.1

18.0

Construction Services Revenues

4,423

7.7

-

-


(100.0)

(100.0)

Other 2

18

-

18

-


-

n/a

Total Revenues

123,577

215.3

145,484

229.8


17.7

6.7

Operating Profit

59,865

104.3

71,075

112.3


18.7

7.7

EBITDA

71,481

124.5

83,100

131.3


16.3

5.5

Villahermosa







Aeronautical Revenues

50,967

152.1

48,905

158.3


(4.0)

4.1

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

15,405

46.0

15,376

49.8


(0.2)

8.3

Construction Services Revenues

10

-

563

1.8


5,530.0

n/a

Other 2

21

0.1

30

0.1


42.9

-

Total Revenues

66,403

198.2

64,874

209.9


(2.3)

5.9

Operating Profit

31,181

93.1

27,963

90.5


(10.3)

(2.8)

EBITDA

38,659

115.4

35,497

114.9


(8.2)

(0.4)

Other Airports 3







Aeronautical Revenues

185,855

184.7

203,883

192.9


9.7

4.4

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

38,671

38.4

40,422

38.2


4.5

(0.5)

Construction Services Revenues

33,871

33.7

9,976

9.4


(70.5)

(72.1)

Other 2

51

0.1

52

-


2.0

(100.0)

Total Revenues

258,448

256.9

254,333

240.6


(1.6)

(6.3)

Operating Profit

89,732

89.2

99,876

94.5


11.3

5.9

EBITDA

124,392

123.7

135,502

128.2


8.9

3.6

Holding & Service Companies 4







Construction Services Revenues

-

n/a

-

n/a


n/a

n/a

Other 2

435,653

n/a

469,419

n/a


7.8

n/a

Total Revenues

435,653

n/a

469,419

n/a


7.8

n/a

Operating Profit

185,911

n/a

190,856

n/a


2.7

n/a

EBITDA

186,091

n/a

191,850

n/a


3.1

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment Mexico







Consolidation Adjustment

(435,743)

n/a

(469,517)

n/a


7.8

n/a

Total Mexico







Aeronautical Revenues

1,357,330

167.4

1,489,342

176.2


9.7

5.3

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

927,959

114.4

1,069,080

126.5


15.2

10.6

Construction Services Revenues

427,900

52.8

21,104

2.5


(95.1)

(95.3)

Total Revenues

2,713,189

334.6

2,579,526

305.2


(4.9)

(8.8)

Operating Profit

1,518,953

187.3

1,658,347

196.2


9.2

4.8

EBITDA

1,657,930

204.5

1,828,172

216.3


10.3

5.8

San Juan Puerto Rico, US 5








Aeronautical Revenues

149,826

n/a

451,976

n/a


201.7

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

72,282

n/a

252,765

n/a


249.7

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

-

n/a

127,077

n/a


n/a

n/a

Total Revenues

222,108

n/a

831,818

n/a


274.5

n/a

Operating Profit

94,475

n/a

172,383

n/a


82.5

n/a

EBITDA

129,988

n/a

339,749

n/a


161.4

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment San Juan







Consolidation Adjustment

-

n/a

-

n/a


n/a

n/a

Colombia 6








Aeronautical Revenues

-

n/a

318,004

n/a


n/a

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

-

n/a

98,356

n/a


n/a

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

-

n/a

59,688

n/a


n/a

n/a

Total Revenues

-

n/a

476,048

n/a


n/a

n/a

Operating Profit

-

n/a

(33,392)

n/a


n/a

n/a

EBITDA

-

n/a

191,919

n/a


n/a

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment Colombia







Consolidation Adjustment

-

n/a

-

n/a


n/a

n/a

CONSOLIDATED ASUR








Aeronautical Revenues

1,507,156

n/a

2,259,322

n/a


49.9

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,000,241

n/a

1,420,201

n/a


42.0

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

427,900

n/a

207,869

n/a


(51.4)

n/a

Total Revenues

2,935,297

n/a

3,887,392

n/a


32.4

n/a

Operating Profit

1,613,428

n/a

1,797,338

n/a


11.4

n/a

EBITDA

1,787,919

n/a

2,359,840

n/a


32.0

n/a

















1Reflects the results of operations of Cancun Airport and two Cancun Airport Services subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.




2 Reflects revenues under intercompany agreements which are eliminated in the consolidation adjustment.





3 Reflects the results of operations of our airports located in Cozumel, Huatulco, Minatitlan, Oaxaca, Tapachula and Veracruz.




4 Reflects the results of operations of our parent holding company and our services subsidiaries. Because none of these entities hold the concessions for our airports, we do not report workload unit data for theses entities.

5 Reflects the results of operations of  San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico, US

6 Reflects the results of operations of  Airplan, Colombia

 

 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to June 30,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos 









Item

1H

1H

%


2Q

2Q

%

2017

2018

Chg


2017

2018

Chg

Revenues








Aeronautical Services

2,855,252

4,464,018

56.3


1,507,156

2,259,322

49.9

Non-Aeronautical Services

2,022,202

2,819,679

39.4


1,000,241

1,420,201

42.0

Construction Services

534,591

520,268

(2.7)


427,900

207,869

(51.4)

Total Revenues

5,412,045

7,803,965

44.2


2,935,297

3,887,392

32.4









Operating Expenses








Cost of Services

819,441

1,732,521

111.4


476,822

942,294

97.6

Cost of Construction

534,591

336,560

(37.0)


427,900

238,985

(44.1)

General and Administrative Expenses

108,693

117,302

7.9


51,595

59,037

14.4

Technical Assistance

180,595

201,390

11.5


87,268

97,760

12.0

Concession Fee

209,598

448,120

113.8


103,798

228,033

119.7

Depreciation and Amortization

313,457

973,332

210.5


174,486

523,945

200.3

Total Operating Expenses

2,166,375

3,809,225

75.8


1,321,869

2,090,054

58.1









Operating Income

3,245,670

3,994,740

23.1


1,613,428

1,797,338

11.4









Comprehensive Financing Cost

(1,570)

(392,482)

24,898.9


(21,968)

(196,138)

792.8









Income from results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

112,345

-

(100.0)


43,506

-

(100.0)









Income Before Income Taxes

3,356,445

3,602,258

7.3


1,634,966

1,601,200

(2.1)









Provision for Income Tax

1,004,156

894,181

(11.0)


506,182

393,974

(22.2)

Provision for Asset Tax

466

466

-


233

233

-

Deferred Income Taxes

(138,883)

142,122

(202.3)


(23,516)

108,590

(561.8)









Net Income for the Year

2,490,706

2,565,489

3.0


1,152,067

1,098,403

(4.7)









Majority Net Income

2,471,279

2,540,960

2.8


1,132,640

1,086,331

(4.1)

Non- controlling interests 

19,427

24,529

26.3


19,427

12,072

(37.9)









Earning per Share

8.2376

8.4699

2.8


3.7755

3.6211

(4.1)

Earning per American Depositary Share (in U.S. Dollars)

4.1834

4.3013

2.8


1.9173

1.8389

(4.1)

Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 19.6912








 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Balance Sheet from January 1 to June 30,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos 






Item

June 2018

December
2017

Variation

%

Assets 





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,688,908

4,677,454

(988,546)

(21.1)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Restricted

194,154

106,350

87,804

82.6

Accounts Receivable, net

544,469

685,502

(141,033)

(20.6)

Recoverable Taxes and Other Current Assets

592,539

318,556

273,983

86.0

Total Current Assets

5,020,070

5,787,862

(767,792)

(13.3)






Non Current Assets





Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net

487,302

473,238

14,064

3.0

Intangible Assets, Airport Concessions and Goodwill-Net

50,576,154

50,353,003

223,151

0.4

Accounts Receivable from Joint Venture

-

-

-

-

Investment in Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

-

-

-

-

Total  Assets

56,083,526

56,614,103

(530,577)

(0.9)






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Trade Accounts Payable

302,141

428,883

(126,742)

(29.6)

Bank Loans

573,726

173,470

400,256

230.7

Accrued Expenses and Others Payables

1,501,687

1,806,295

(304,608)

(16.9)

Total Current Liabilities

2,377,554

2,408,648

(31,094)

(1.3)






Long Term Liabilities





Bank Loans

8,945,065

10,321,383

(1,376,318)

(13.3)

Long Term Debt

7,077,625

7,149,177

(71,552)

(1.0)

Deferred Income Taxes

3,250,941

3,033,930

217,011

7.2

Employee Benefits

10,240

12,664

(2,424)

(19.1)

Total Long Term Liabilities

19,283,871

20,517,154

(1,233,283)

(6.0)


-

-

-

-

Total Liabilities

21,661,425

22,925,802

(1,264,377)

(5.5)






Stockholders' Equity





Capital Stock

7,767,276

7,767,276

-

-

Legal Reserve

1,366,867

1,075,002

291,865

27.2

Net Income for the Period

2,540,960

6,750,165

(4,209,205)

(62.4)

Cumulative Effect of Conversion of Foreign Currency

479,099

195,511

283,588

145.0

Retained Earnings 

14,791,749

10,252,124

4,539,625

44.3

Non- Controlling interests 

7,476,150

7,648,223

(172,073)

(2.2)

Total Stockholders' Equity

34,422,101

33,688,301

733,800

2.2






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

56,083,526

56,614,103

(530,577)

(0.9)

Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 19.6912





 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows from January 1 to June 30,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos









Item

1H

1H

%


2Q

2Q

%

2017

2018

Chg


2017

2018

Chg

Operating Activities








Income Before Income Taxes

3,356,445

3,602,258

7.3


1,634,966

1,601,200

(2.1)

Items Related with Investing Activities:








Depreciation and Amortization

313,457

973,332

210.5


174,485

523,944

200.3

Income from Results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

(112,345)

-

(100.0)


(43,506)

-

(100.0)

Interest Income

(109,846)

(150,862)

37.3


(55,307)

(80,616)

45.8

Interest Payables

112,720

626,965

456.2


71,406

315,457

341.8

Foreign Exchange Gain (loss), net unearned

(350,915)

322

(100.1)


(127,231)

117,099

(192.0)

Sub-Total

3,209,516

5,052,015

57.4


1,654,813

2,477,084

49.7

Increase in Trade Receivables

140,430

151,695

8.0


412,441

307,594

(25.4)

Decrease in Recoverable Taxes and other Current Assets

(1,010,586)

(78,273)

(92.3)


(1,200,750)

49,875

(104.2)

Income Tax Paid

(1,016,564)

(1,099,767)

8.2


(538,158)

(565,657)

5.1

Trade Accounts Payable

93,279

(40,079)

(143.0)


(39,112)

(263,571)

573.9









Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities

1,416,075

3,985,591

181.5


289,234

2,005,325

593.3









Investing Activities








Investments in Associates

(726,584)

(326,444)

(55.1)


(726,584)

(326,444)

(55.1)

Loans Granted to Associates

286,507

-

(100.0)


286,507

-

(100.0)

Restricted Cash

-

102,896

-


-

102,896

-

Investments in Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net

(391,862)

(1,006,430)

156.8


(308,348)

(407,185)

32.1

Interest Income

97,204

147,102

51.3


62,054

78,366

26.3

Initial Recognition for Consolidation

578,730

-

(100.0)


578,730

-

(100.0)









Net Cash Flow Used by Investing Activities

(156,005)

(1,082,876)

594.1


(107,641)

(552,367)

413.2









Excess Cash to Use in Financing Activities

1,260,070

2,902,715

130.4


181,593

1,452,958

700.1









Bank Loans

-

-

-


-

-

-

Paid Debt

-

-

-


-

-

-

Interest Paid

(79,862)

(1,967,294)

2,363.4


947

(1,565,429)

(165,404.0)

Dividends Paid

(1,848,000)

(2,034,000)

10.1


(1,848,000)

(2,034,000)

10.1

Capital Increase

-

110,033

-


-

110,033

-









Net Cash Flow Used by Financing Activities

(1,927,862)

(3,891,261)

101.8


(1,847,053)

(3,489,396)

88.9









Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(667,792)

(988,546)

48.0


(1,665,460)

(2,036,438)

22.3









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

3,497,635

4,677,454

33.7


4,495,303

5,725,346

27.4









Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Period

2,829,843

3,688,908

30.4


2,829,843

3,688,908

30.4

 

 

