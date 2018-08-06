Accelerate Diagnostics reports Q2 2018 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. today announced financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The company posted revenue of $1.7 million, up 142% from the prior year quarter, and reported a record number of new agreements signed in the quarter bringing the global total to 430 instruments. Contracts for customer evaluations total 312 instruments while commercial placements grew to 118 across the U.S., European, and Middle East regions.

"We're excited to report a record number of new customer agreements this quarter," said Lawrence Mehren, President and CEO. "While not yet fully translated into revenue, this sales momentum, strong customer advocacy, and upcoming clinical outcome data are quite encouraging."

In addition, the company reported securing new agreements with prominent group purchasing organizations during the quarter. The agreements, covering approximately 1,400 hospitals, add additional value to member hospitals and aim to streamline the adoption process.

The company also announced progress on the development of its severe bacterial pneumonia kit including alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a shorter and less complex, 510(k) regulatory pathway, and clinical trial for the test. The expected start of the U.S. clinical trial is on or before our Q3 conference call.

Mr. Mehren, together with Steve Reichling, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results, commercial progress, and development updates at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2018.

Second quarter 2018 results

Global install base increased by 25% during the quarter

Net sales of $1.7 million for the second quarter and $2.5 million year to date, compared to $699 thousand and $1.2 million , for the same respective periods in the prior year

for the second quarter and year to date, compared to and , for the same respective periods in the prior year Gross margin realized was 58% for the quarter and 52% year to date

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $15.3M and $29.7M year to date as compared to $11.5M and $22.0M from the respective same periods in the prior year. These year-over-year increases were driven by higher personnel and customer evaluation related costs in the US and EU

and year to date as compared to and from the respective same periods in the prior year. These year-over-year increases were driven by higher personnel and customer evaluation related costs in the US and EU Research and development costs for the quarter were $6.1M and $12.9M year to date as compared to $5.5M and $9.8M from the respective same periods in the prior year. These year-over-year increases are the result of additional investments in the preparation for respiratory clinical trials and expanded scientific affairs activity

and year to date as compared to and from the respective same periods in the prior year. These year-over-year increases are the result of additional investments in the preparation for respiratory clinical trials and expanded scientific affairs activity Net loss of $23.2 million in the second quarter and $44.0 million year to date, or $0.43 and $0.80 per share on weighted average basic shares of 54.0 million and 54.8 million shares outstanding, respectively. This net loss includes $3.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense in the second quarter and $9.0 million year to date.

in the second quarter and year to date, or and per share on weighted average basic shares of 54.0 million and 54.8 million shares outstanding, respectively. This net loss includes in non-cash stock-based compensation expense in the second quarter and year to date. Net cash used in the quarter was $17.1 million , ending the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash-equivalents from all activities of $197.4 million

Full financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov. The company anticipates filing on August 7, 2018. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these preliminary and unaudited estimates in the event of material changes.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AXDX), is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of sepsis, antibiotic resistance and healthcare-associated infections. Every 3-4 seconds someone dies from sepsis. In the United States, sepsis remains a leading cause of death, taking more lives than HIV, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Bacteria are the most common cause of the serious infections that lead to sepsis, and continue to develop resistance to antibiotics. These antibiotic resistant bacteria further complicate the treatment approach for physicians who already wait days for lab results to determine which antibiotics are likely to be effective against the infection.

The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for these infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results within 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products or technology, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, about our projections as to when certain key business milestones may be achieved, the potential of our products or technology, the growth of the market, our estimates as to the size of our market opportunity and potential pricing, our competitive position and estimates of time reduction to results, and our future development plans and growth strategy. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and in any other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands)



June 30, December 31,

2018 2017

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,810

$ 28,513

Investments 130,594

80,648

Trade accounts receivable 1,823

1,946

Inventory 11,317

8,063

Prepaid expenses 1,421

850

Other current assets 643

468

Total current assets 212,608

120,488

Property and equipment, net 5,443

4,890

Intellectual property, net 124

134

Other non-current assets 78

—

Total assets $ 218,253

$ 125,512







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,355

$ 2,080

Accrued liabilities 5,302

3,636

Deferred revenue and income 185

1,071

Total current liabilities 7,842

6,787

Other long term liabilities 26

21

Convertible notes 115,499

—

Total liabilities $ 123,367

$ 6,808







Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



75,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,090,575 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2018 and 75,000,000 authorized with 55,673,810 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2017 54

56

Contributed capital 426,091

360,620

Treasury Stock (45,067)

—

Accumulated deficit (286,058)

(241,972)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (134)

—

Total stockholders' equity 94,886

118,704

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 218,253

$ 125,512



ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017 Net sales $ 1,692

$ 699



$ 2,493

$ 1,230













Cost of sales 717

135



1,210

161

Gross profit 975

564



1,283

1,069













Costs and expenses:









Research and development 6,060

5,527



12,842

9,815

Sales, general and administrative 15,330

11,460



29,682

21,988

Total costs and expenses 21,390

16,987



42,524

31,803













Loss from operations (20,415)

(16,423)



(41,241)

(30,734)













Other income (expense):









Interest expense (3,205)

—



(3,363)

—

Foreign currency exchange (loss) (253)

(7)



(198)

(33)

Interest income 774

153



1,075

290

Other expense, net (25)

(5)



(25)

(5)

Total other income (expense), net (2,709)

141



(2,511)

252













Net loss before income taxes (23,124)

(16,282)



(43,752)

(30,482)

Provision for income taxes (101)

(175)



(285)

(175)

Net loss $ (23,225)

$ (16,457)



$ (44,037)

$ (30,657)













Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.43)

$ (0.31)



$ (0.80)

$ (0.58)

Weighted average shares outstanding 54,003

53,568



54,821

52,732













Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $ (23,225)

$ (16,457)



$ (44,037)

$ (30,657)

Net unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments (2)

3



(55)

3

Foreign currency translation adjustment (191)

204



(79)

204

Comprehensive loss $ (23,418)

$ (16,250)



$ (44,171)

$ (30,450)



ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (44,037)

$ (30,657)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation 1,072

1,045

Amortization of intangible assets 10

6

Amortization of investment discount (146)

219

Equity-based compensation 9,011

7,450

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,273

—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 266

5

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Accounts receivable 123

(648)

Inventory (3,138)

(5,537)

Prepaid expense and other (444)

(624)

Other current assets (175)

(313)

Other non-current assets (78)

—

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 206

528

Accrued liabilities 661

392

Accrued Interest 1,105

—

Deferred revenue and income (935)

43

Deferred compensation 5

—

Net cash used in operating activities (34,221)

(28,091)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (1,898)

(1,643)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (91,272)

(39,342)

Sales of available-for-sale securities 3,000

6,522

Maturity of available-for-sale securities 38,272

18,449

Net cash used in investing activities (51,898)

(16,014)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Issuance of common stock net of issuance costs 276

83,854

Exercise of options and warrants 2,757

3,418

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note 171,499

—

Prepayment of forward stock repurchase transaction (45,069)

—

Payment of debt issuance costs (4,991)

—

Net cash provided by financing activities 124,472

87,272







Effect of exchange rate on cash: (56)

198







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 38,297

43,365

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 28,513

19,244

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 66,810

$ 62,609



