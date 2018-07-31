31.07.2018 21:40:00

AdvisorShares Announces July 2018 Distributions

BETHESDA, Md., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced July 2018 income distributions for ETFs that pay monthly distributions. Shareholders of record on July 27, 2018 will receive cash distributions paid on July 31, 2018 in the following amounts:

ETF Name

Ticker

Distribution Amount




AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF

FLRT

$0.16042/per share

AdvisorShares Madrona Global Bond ETF

FWDB

$0.08970/per share

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF

HOLD

$0.17076/per share

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

MINC

$0.11535/per share

For Non-Resident Alien ("NRA") shareholders who are normally subject to a 30% (or lower tax treaty rate depending on the country) NRA withholding tax on ETF dividend income and short-term capital gain dividends (unless such dividends are designated as exempt from NRA withholding tax), the following percentage of ETF distributions have been designated as exempt:

  • AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (FLRT) – 98.28%
  • AdvisorShares Madrona Global Bond ETF (FWDB) – 41.97%
  • AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (HOLD) – 100%
  • AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) – 97.25%

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, please visit www.advisorshares.com or call the AdvisorShares Investment Consultant Team at 1-877-THE-ETF1 (1-877-843-3831).

About AdvisorShares

A leading provider in the actively managed ETF marketplace, AdvisorShares offers 17 active ETFs with approximately $845 million of assets under management (as of July 30, 2018). Visit www.advisorshares.com to register for free weekly commentary and updates on our active ETF suite. Visit www.alphabaskets.com for educational insight into the active ETF marketplace, and follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in ETFs is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The risks associated with each Fund include the risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility, and are detailed in each Fund's prospectus and on each Fund's webpage. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-announces-july-2018-distributions-300689582.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares

