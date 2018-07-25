Adwerx Adds Instagram To Popular Automated Listing Advertising Program

DURHAM, N.C., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx today announces that it has incorporated ads on Instagram into its highly regarded Automated Listing Advertising Program. Instagram has rapidly become one of the most popular social networks with over 800 million active monthly users. The addition adds to Adwerx's ability to provide real estate agents with comprehensive visibility for their real estate listing ads. New automation partners will be automatically enrolled into the Instagram advertisements.

In a little over one year, the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has seen widespread adoption across the residential real estate industry with over 50 regional and national brokerages signed and a potential total of 150,000 agents enrolled in the system. The innovative program connects directly with multiple listing services, so that listing ads go live as soon as a property is publicly launched. Ads appear on a variety of popular websites and social networks. With homes going under contract in under one month in many markets across the country, this program is essential for generating high visibility in a short amount of time.

"We are so gratified by the industry's response to this program," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our mission is to make digital advertising simple and effective for agents and brokers so they can focus on business growth."

Adwerx also recently announced integrations with top transaction management platforms SkySlope and dotloop that will guarantee that the seller of the property sees the ads as soon as they launch in their marketplace. Agents can also provide their sellers with a complete report detailing an ad's reach and range. This information gives sellers the assurance that their home is being completely and comprehensively marketed online and leads to a higher rate of seller satisfaction.

"Our agents' feedback on the Automated Listing Advertising Program has been highly positive," said Thad Wong, co-founder of @properties, the first real estate brokerage to adopt the program. "We are committed to providing helpful solutions, and our agents have seen the digital ads directly increase their bottom line by helping them increase client satisfaction and earn more listings."

Adwerx is dedicated to helping individual agents achieve maximum visibility for their listings and their personal brands. To date, Adwerx has served over 13 billion ad impressions for agents and brokers across the most popular websites, mobile apps, and social media. To learn more about the Automated Listing Advertising Program, please visit http://adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

