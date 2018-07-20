20.07.2018 21:16:00

Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) has scheduled its second quarter 2018 earnings release for Thursday, August 2nd, after market close.  A conference call to review the second quarter results is scheduled for Friday, August 3rd at 9:00 a.m. CT

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by Patricia Kampling, Chairman and CEO, President John Larsen, and Robert Durian, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer.  Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through August 10, 2018, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500.  For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300684389.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

