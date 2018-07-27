27.07.2018 20:41:00

AlphaGraphics Seattle Ranks Fifth in Printing News Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers List

SEATTLE, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics Seattle, a locally-owned print, marketing and design firm, was ranked fifth in the Printing News Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list. Founded in 1989, AlphaGraphics Seattle empowers companies to succeed through brand development, integrated marketing campaigns and strategic communication.

AlphaGraphics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AlphaGraphics, Inc.)

"AlphaGraphics Seattle and its 112-member-strong team is proud to be recognized by Printing News as the fifth largest quick commercial printing company in the United States in 2018," said President and CEO Chuck Stempler. "For 29 years, AlphaGraphics Seattle has been committed to saying 'yes, we can do that!' in support of our clients' print and communications needs," he adds.

AlphaGraphics Seattle specializes in commercial printing, marketing design services, and sign banner production. The organization continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, from direct mail to tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering.

AlphaGraphics Seattle, located at 3131 Elliott Ave, Suite 100, is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To learn more about the company, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @alphagraphicsseattle.com, visit our website at www.alphagraphicsseattle.com, or call 206- 448-9100.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries.  For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphagraphics-seattle-ranks-fifth-in-printing-news-top-100-quick-and-small-commercial-printers-list-300687946.html

SOURCE AlphaGraphics, Inc.

