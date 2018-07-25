Alzheimer Disease Report 2018 - New Drugs, Markets and Companies - Profiles of 119 Companies

DUBLIN, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alzheimer's disease market in the seven major markets is analyzed for the year 2017. Several new therapies are expected to be in the market and the shares of various types of approaches are estimated for the future up to the year 2027. As a background to the markets, pharmacoeconomic aspects of care of Alzheimer disease patients and patterns of practice are reviewed in the seven major markets.

Over 300 different compounds are at various stages of development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. These are classified and described. There are non-pharmacological approaches such as vagal nerve stimulation and cerebrospinal fluid shunting, which are in clinical trials. As of Jan 2018, the number of clinical trials of AD on US Government clinical trials web site was over 1800. Selected 224 clinical trials are listed, of which 151 are still in progress and 73 were discontinued for various reasons.

Profiles of 119 companies involved in developing diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease are presented along with 82 collaborations. The bibliography contains over 900 publications that are cited in the report.The report is supplemented with 47 tables and 24 figures.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Pathology



2. Diagnostic Procedures for Alzheimer Disease



3. Management of Alzheimer Disease



4. Research in Alzheimer Disease



5. Drug Discovery & Development for Alzheimer Disease



6. Markets & Finances of AD Care



7. Companies



