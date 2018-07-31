American Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

HONOLULU, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $20.6 million compared to $19.0 million in the first, or linked, quarter of 2018 and $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Key measures of profitability improved, with return on average equity rising to 13.56%, up 0.98% and 2.31% compared to the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of record earnings, reflecting a healthy Hawaii economic environment, good operating execution, and the bottom line benefits of tax reform," said Richard Wacker, president and chief executive officer. "We are seeing the benefits of our efforts to make banking easy for customers and build deeper relationships with them."

Tax expense was approximately $2 million lower in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by the benefits of the lower federal corporate tax rate from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $59.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $58.5 million in the linked quarter and $55.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to good deposit growth that funded commercial and home equity lines of credit loan portfolio growth. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.76%, unchanged from the linked quarter, compared to 3.68% in the prior year quarter of 2017. Yield on earning assets remained relatively unchanged during the quarter, as yield on loans and leases increased 6 basis points from the previous quarter, offsetting an increase in amortization of premium within the investment portfolio. Cost of funds was 0.24% for the second quarter of 2018, relatively unchanged from the linked quarter, and compared to 0.21% in the prior year quarter of 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.5 million in the linked quarter and $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The net charge-off ratio was 0.32% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 0.28% in the linked quarter and 0.21% in the prior year quarter. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.57% compared to 0.53% in the linked quarter and 0.44% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $13.4 million in the linked quarter and $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to lower net debit card interchange fees of $1.0 million, resulting primarily from a reclassification of $1.1 million in expenses relating to a new accounting standard discussed last quarter and lower income from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest expense was $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $43.9 million in the linked quarter and $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Total loans were $4.8 billion at June 30, 2018, up $104 million or 4.4% annualized from December 31, 2017, driven mainly by increases in commercial and commercial real estate loans of $91 million.

Total deposits were $6.1 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $226 million or 7.7% annualized from December 31, 2017 including $100 million in repurchase agreements that were transferred into deposit accounts. Excluding such transfer, total deposits increased by 4.2% annualized.

Overall, American's return on average equity was 13.56% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 12.58% in the first quarter of 2018 and 11.25% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.20% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 1.12% in the first quarter of 2018 and 1.02% in the same quarter last year. American's solid results enabled it to pay dividends of $11.1 million to HEI while maintaining healthy capital levels -- leverage ratio of 8.6% and total capital ratio of 13.9% at June 30, 2018.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its second quarter 2018 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

HEI plans to announce its second quarter 2018 consolidated financial results on Friday, August 3, 2018 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m.Hawaii time (4:00 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2018 EPS guidance.

Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198 or by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events." HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section.

Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor such portions of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

An on-line replay of the August 3, 2018 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event. Replays of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the event through August 17, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode: 10121450.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands)

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017

2018

2017 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 54,633



$ 52,800



$ 52,317



$ 107,433



$ 103,059

Interest and dividends on investment securities

8,628



9,202



6,763



17,830



13,743

Total interest and dividend income

63,261



62,002



59,080



125,263



116,802

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

3,284



2,957



2,311



6,241



4,414

Interest on other borrowings

393



496



824



889



1,640

Total interest expense

3,677



3,453



3,135



7,130



6,054

Net interest income

59,584



58,549



55,945



118,133



110,748

Provision for loan losses

2,763



3,541



2,834



6,304



6,741

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

56,821



55,008



53,111



111,829



104,007

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,744



4,654



5,810



9,398



11,420

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,138



5,189



5,565



10,327



10,993

Fee income on other financial products

1,675



1,654



1,971



3,329



3,837

Bank-owned life insurance

1,133



871



1,925



2,004



2,908

Mortgage banking income

617



613



587



1,230



1,376

Other income, net

536



436



391



972



849

Total noninterest income

13,843



13,417



16,249



27,260



31,383

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

23,655



24,440



24,541



48,095



47,583

Occupancy

4,194



4,280



4,185



8,474



8,339

Data processing

3,540



3,464



3,207



7,004



6,487

Services

3,028



3,047



2,766



6,075



5,126

Equipment

1,874



1,728



1,771



3,602



3,519

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,491



1,507



1,527



2,998



3,062

Marketing

1,085



645



839



1,730



1,356

FDIC insurance

727



713



822



1,440



1,550

Other expense

4,556



4,101



4,906



8,657



9,412

Total noninterest expense

44,150



43,925



44,564



88,075



86,434

Income before income taxes

26,514



24,500



24,796



51,014



48,956

Income taxes

5,953



5,540



8,063



11,493



16,410

Net income

$ 20,561



$ 18,960



$ 16,733



$ 39,521



$ 32,546

Comprehensive income

$ 16,579



$ 6,885



$ 18,956



$ 23,464



$ 35,604

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

1.20



1.12



1.02



1.16



1.00

Return on average equity

13.56



12.58



11.25



13.07



11.04

Return on average tangible common equity

15.68



14.57



13.06



15.13



12.82

Net interest margin

3.76



3.76



3.68



3.76



3.68

Efficiency ratio

60.13



61.04



61.73



60.58



60.81

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.32



0.28



0.21



0.30



0.25

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.57



0.53



0.44









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.11



1.14



1.19









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.64



7.66



7.88









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.6



8.6



8.5









Total capital ratio

13.9



14.0



13.7









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 11.1



$ 10.9



$ 9.4



$ 22.0



$ 18.8



The Statements of Income Data reflects the retrospective application of ASU No. 2017-07, "Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which was adopted in first quarter 2018. Nonservice cost was reclassified from "Compensation and employee benefits" to "Other expense."

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 120,189



$ 140,934

Interest-bearing deposits

109,230



93,165

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,409,528



1,401,198

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

62,630



44,515

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

10,158



9,706

Loans held for investment

4,774,744



4,670,768

Allowance for loan losses

(52,803)



(53,637)

Net loans

4,721,941



4,617,131

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

5,248



11,250

Other

462,469



398,570

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 6,983,583



$ 6,798,659

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 1,812,348



$ 1,760,233

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

4,303,761



4,130,364

Other borrowings

126,930



190,859

Other

131,063



110,356

Total liabilities

6,374,102



6,191,812

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid in capital

346,188



345,018

Retained earnings

310,298



292,957

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (32,596)



$ (14,951)



Retirement benefit plans (14,410)

(47,006)

(16,178)

(31,129)

Total shareholder's equity

609,481



606,847

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 6,983,583



$ 6,798,659



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Manager, Investor Relations E-mail: ir@hei.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-savings-bank-reports-second-quarter-2018-earnings-300688838.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.