|
06.08.2018 22:05:00
American Vanguard Reports Second Quarter and Mid-Year 2018 Results
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial results for the second quarter and 6-month period that ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Highlights: 2018 Second Quarter – versus 2017 Second Quarter
- Net sales of $107.0 million in 2018, compared with $77.9 million in 2017
- Net income of $5.6 million in 2018, compared with $4.3 million in 2017
- EBITDA1 of $14.0 million in 2018, compared to $11.9 million in 2017
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in 2018, compared with $0.15 in 2017
Financial Highlights: First 6-Months of 2018 – versus First 6-Months of 2017
- Net sales of $211.2 million in 2018, compared to $148.6 million in 2017
- Net income of $10.3 million in 2018, compared to $7.8 million in 2017
- EBITDA1 of $27.3 million in 2018, compared to $22.4 million in 2017
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.34 in 2018, compared to $0.26 in 2017
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, "Our overall financial performance for this year’s second quarter and first half improved at both the top and bottom lines. Quarterly net sales rose 37%, and first-half net sales rose 42% due, in both periods, to the addition of new product lines from acquisitions that we completed in 2017. Net sales of pre-existing product lines were mixed during both periods. For example, while we recorded stronger sales from soil fumigants, bromacil (for high value fruits), Folex (for cotton), Impact herbicide (for corn) and Dacthal herbicide (for fruits and vegetables), we saw decreases in net sales of Bidrin (in light of high channel inventory and reduced pest pressure), Aztec® corn soil insecticide and Thimet (in light of reduced peanut acres).”
Mr. Wintemute continued, "Our manufacturing performance during the quarter was one of the best in recent history with factory activity fully absorbing manufacturing costs and yielding a net benefit during the period. We achieved a gross margin percentage of 40% in both the second quarter and first half of 2018, due to higher volume sales of lower margin, newly-acquired products. Further, while our operating expenses rose on an absolute basis, they declined as a percentage of net sales, due in part to improved economies of scale across our businesses and in part to a G&A benefit from our quarterly revaluation of acquisition liabilities. Throughout the course of 2018, we have continued to integrate newly-acquired businesses, launch new products, maintain the regulatory defense of important products, and advance the development of our SIMPAS precision application technology. With modest interest expense and a reduced tax rate, our net income increased by 30% for the quarter and 32% for the first half. Also EBITDA2 increased during the quarter and half-year by 17% and 22%, respectively.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded, "During the balance of 2018, we anticipate strong performance from a number of key components of our business, including seasonally higher sales of soil fumigants and our cotton defoliant Folex. Also, our Central American region and non-crop business are both primed to deliver improved sales in next two quarters. Further, we anticipate continued demand for our products in fruit and vegetables, strong sales of our Dibrom® mosquito adulticide and stable demand for our corn products leading into the 2019 spring planting season. Taken together, these factors should enable us to generate annual net sales within the range of $450 - $470 million for 2018 with little or no change in gross margin. We will provide additional detail on our financial performance and business prospects during the earnings call.”
Conference Call
Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, August 6, 2018. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 – please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin, and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
______________________________
|1
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.
|2
|The Company believes that the use of EBITDA is useful to investors in that it is one of the primary bases upon which borrowing capacity is calculated under the Company’s senior credit facility, it gives investors a sense of the Company’s financial conditions and results of operation without giving effect to the cost of increased acquisition activity in 2017 and it is commonly used by investors and others as a basis for supporting overall business valuations. Nevertheless, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported in accordance with GAAP.
|AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|
June 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,099
|$
|11,337
|Receivables:
|Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $259 and $46, respectively
|94,933
|102,534
|Other
|12,011
|7,071
|Total receivables, net
|106,944
|109,605
|Inventories
|163,180
|123,124
|Prepaid expenses
|11,290
|10,817
|Total current assets
|288,513
|254,883
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|48,399
|49,321
|Intangible assets, net of applicable amortization
|177,512
|180,950
|Goodwill
|21,837
|22,184
|Other assets
|25,753
|28,254
|Total assets
|$
|562,014
|$
|535,592
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current installments of other liabilities
|$
|3,534
|$
|5,395
|Accounts payable
|64,842
|53,748
|Deferred revenue
|7,320
|14,574
|Accrued Program costs
|54,093
|39,054
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|9,786
|12,061
|Income taxes payable
|1,085
|1,370
|Total current liabilities
|140,660
|126,202
|Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees
|74,258
|77,486
|Other liabilities, excluding current installments
|9,641
|10,306
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|17,224
|16,284
|Total liabilities
|241,783
|230,278
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued
|—
|—
|
Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000
shares; issued
32,743,504 shares at June 30, 2018 and 32,241,866 shares at December 31, 2017
|3,275
|3,225
|Additional paid-in capital
|79,721
|75,658
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,733
|)
|(4,507
|)
|Retained earnings
|250,068
|238,953
|328,331
|313,329
|
Less treasury stock at cost, 2,450,634 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|(8,269
|)
|(8,269
|)
|American Vanguard Corporation stockholders’ equity
|320,062
|305,060
|Non-controlling interest
|169
|254
|Total stockholders’ equity
|320,231
|305,314
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|562,014
|$
|535,592
|AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net sales
|$
|107,046
|$
|77,905
|$
|211,154
|$
|148,578
|Cost of sales
|63,749
|43,570
|126,806
|84,159
|Gross profit
|43,297
|34,335
|84,348
|64,419
|Operating expenses
|34,718
|27,654
|68,418
|52,605
|Operating income
|8,579
|6,681
|15,930
|11,814
|Interest expense, net
|966
|400
|1,803
|698
|
Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investments
|7,613
|6,281
|14,127
|11,116
|Income tax expense
|1,748
|1,681
|3,440
|3,061
|Income before loss on equity method investments
|5,865
|4,600
|10,687
|8,055
|Loss from equity method investments
|301
|69
|518
|111
|Net income
|5,564
|4,531
|10,169
|7,944
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|35
|(227
|)
|85
|(188
|)
|Net income attributable to American Vanguard
|$
|5,599
|$
|4,304
|$
|10,254
|$
|7,756
|Earnings per common share—basic
|$
|.19
|$
|.15
|$
|.35
|$
|.27
|Earnings per common share—assuming dilution
|$
|.19
|$
|.15
|$
|.34
|$
|.26
|Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
|29,330
|29,050
|29,309
|28,999
|Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution
|30,190
|29,605
|30,113
|29,561
|ANALYSIS OF SALES
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net sales:
|Crop:
|Insecticides
|$
|32,665
|$
|39,442
|$
|73,958
|$
|77,384
|Herbicides/soil fumigants/fungicides
|31,401
|16,045
|63,586
|36,066
|Other, including plant growth regulators
|30,377
|10,096
|48,217
|13,488
|Total crop:
|94,443
|65,583
|185,761
|126,938
|Non-crop
|12,603
|12,322
|25,393
|21,640
|Total net sales:
|$
|107,046
|$
|77,905
|$
|211,154
|$
|148,578
|Net sales:
|US
|$
|64,363
|$
|55,760
|$
|134,178
|$
|108,004
|International
|42,683
|22,145
|76,976
|40,574
|Total net sales:
|$
|107,046
|$
|77,905
|$
|211,154
|$
|148,578
|AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2017
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|10,169
|$
|7,944
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of fixed and intangible assets
|9,516
|8,094
|Amortization of other long term assets
|2,313
|2,777
|Amortization of discounted liabilities
|202
|13
|Stock-based compensation
|2,778
|2,322
|Change in deferred income taxes
|(26
|)
|7
|Loss from equity method investments
|518
|111
|Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations:
|Decrease in net receivables
|5,478
|20,749
|Increase in inventories
|(40,194
|)
|(5,506
|)
|Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|(707
|)
|(2,658
|)
|(Increase) in income tax receivable/payable, net
|(271
|)
|(12,752
|)
|Increase in accounts payable
|11,309
|579
|Decrease in deferred revenue
|(7,254
|)
|(2,126
|)
|Increase in accrued Program costs
|15,039
|18,819
|Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses
|(5,151
|)
|(4,256
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,719
|34,117
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(3,230
|)
|(4,155
|)
|Investment
|—
|(950
|)
|Acquisition of other intangible assets and businesses
|(1,631
|)
|(13,400
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,861
|)
|(18,505
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments under line of credit agreement
|(62,125
|)
|(59,025
|)
|Borrowings under line of credit agreement
|58,800
|45,000
|Payments on other long-term liabilities
|—
|(26
|)
|
Net receipts from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for tax withholding)
|1,335
|(1,214
|)
|Payment of cash dividends
|(1,024
|)
|(724
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(3,014
|)
|(15,989
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,156
|)
|(377
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(82
|)
|105
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|11,337
|7,869
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|7,099
|$
|7,597
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
|(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net income attributable to American Vanguard, as reported
|$
|5,599
|$
|4,304
|$
|10,254
|$
|7,756
|Provision for income taxes
|1,748
|1,681
|3,440
|3,061
|Interest expense, net
|966
|400
|1,803
|698
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,683
|5,509
|11,829
|10,871
|
EBITDA3
|$
|13,996
|$
|11,894
|$
|27,326
|$
|22,386
______________________________
|3
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005534/en/
Nachrichten zu American Vanguard CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu American Vanguard CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Vanguard CorpShs
|21,60
|0,93%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen freundlich
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentiert sich die Wall Street srärker.