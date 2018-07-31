Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following. As per 31 July the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 34,055,803 shares of Series A and 421,295,265 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 76,185,330. AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 31 July 2018 at 08:00

