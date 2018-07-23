Arrow Reports Increase in Second Quarter Net Income, Record Loan Balances

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $9.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 35.0%, from net income of $7.2 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter was $0.69, an increase of 32.7% from diluted EPS of $0.52 during the comparable 2017 quarter.

Annualized key profitability ratios also improved, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.22% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.38% for the second quarter, compared to 12.08% and 1.08% a year earlier.

Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy said, "I am extremely proud of the Company's results, which are directly tied to the collective efforts of our team. Their commitment to driving results can be seen not only in our financial performance, but through countless hours of volunteer work for the benefit of our communities and service to local businesses and municipalities."

The following expands upon second quarter results:

Net Interest Income: Driven by strong loan growth and an increase in the net interest margin, second quarter 2018 net interest income increased to $21.0 million, up 9.0% from $19.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2017. The net interest margin was 3.11% for the quarter, as compared to 3.02% for the second quarter of 2017. This increase in net interest margin was the result of several factors, including higher market rates, an increase in the yield on earning assets and low deposit rate sensitivities on the funding side. On a tax equivalent (non-GAAP) basis, the net interest margin was 3.18%.

Loan Growth: During the second quarter of 2018, total loans grew by $64.8 million, or 3.3%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, with the largest loan growth in the consumer and residential real estate segments. Over the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, total loans increased to a record high of $2.1 billion, up $179.2 million, or 9.5%, from the June 30, 2017 level.

The consumer loan portfolio grew by $83.2 million, or 14.4%, over the balance at June 30, 2017, primarily as a result of growth in the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding commercial loans were up $15.2 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2017. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $80.9 million, or 11.1%, over the balance at June 30, 2017.

Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2018, deposit balances reached $2.3 billion, up $84.7 million, or 3.8%, from the prior-year level with growth in both personal and business balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2018, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2017.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased 12.1% from the comparable 2017 quarter, mainly due to income from fiduciary activities, which increased during the quarter by $497 thousand, or 23.1%, over the amount for the second quarter of 2017. Additionally, net gain on equity securities of $223 thousand was the result of the change in fair value of marketable equity securities.

Assets Under Management: Assets under trust administration and investment management reached a record high of $1.5 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $123.5 million, or 9.1%, from the balance at June 30, 2017, driven by continued strength in equity markets.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 increased 3.5% to $16.2 million, from $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to a 6.5% increase in salaries and employee benefits over the same 2017 quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 versus $3.0 million in the same quarter of 2017. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were 19.3% and 29.5%, respectively, which reflects the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2018, as measured by continuing low levels of nonperforming assets and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2018 were $5.6 million, down $3.1 million, or 35.5%, from the level at June 30, 2017. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.01% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, down from the prior-year comparable quarter of 0.04%.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million at June 30, 2018, which represented 0.95% of loans outstanding. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2018 was $629 thousand, up $207 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2017 quarter, mainly due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $259.5 million at period-end, up $18.7 million, or 7.8%, from the prior year. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remain strong in 2018, with the Company's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 13.01% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 15.06% at June 30, 2018. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Cash and Stock Dividends: The Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders in the second quarter of 2018. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2017 when adjusted for the 3.0% stock dividend distributed on September 28, 2017.

Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 45 and 37 quarters, respectively. The Company was also included for the eighth consecutive year on American Banker's "Midtier Performers" list, ranking 31st out of more than 200 financial institutions. It is one of only three New York banks, and the only one from the Capital Region, to appear in the top 50.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 19,909



$ 17,295



$ 38,767



$ 33,697

Interest on Deposits at Banks

158



78



292



138

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,048



2,013



3,941



4,003

Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,475



1,540



3,008



3,085

Total Interest and Dividend Income

23,590



20,926



46,008



40,923

INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

388



381



775



712

Savings Deposits

711



316



1,233



607

Time Deposits over $250,000

328



66



532



121

Other Time Deposits

282



233



541



461

Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold

Under Agreements to Repurchase

16



9



32



16

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

656



506



1,070



951

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

247



188



461



367

Total Interest Expense

2,628



1,699



4,644



3,235

NET INTEREST INCOME

20,962



19,227



41,364



37,688

Provision for Loan Losses

629



422



1,375



780

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

20,333



18,805



39,989



36,908

NONINTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,647



2,150



4,844



4,168

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,570



2,413



4,950



4,670

Insurance Commissions

2,192



2,115



4,095



4,313

Net Gain on Equity Securities

223



—



241



—

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

23



204



61



250

Other Operating Income

256



175



609



351

Total Noninterest Income

7,911



7,057



14,800



13,752

NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

9,812



9,211



19,181



18,358

Occupancy Expenses, Net

2,420



2,494



4,961



5,038

FDIC Assessments

223



228



440



454

Other Operating Expense

3,737



3,704



7,566



7,262

Total Noninterest Expense

16,192



15,637



32,148



31,112

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

12,052



10,225



22,641



19,548

Provision for Income Taxes

2,322



3,017



4,380



5,709

NET INCOME

$ 9,730



$ 7,208



$ 18,261



$ 13,839

Average Shares Outstanding 1:















Basic

13,975



13,890



13,955



13,889

Diluted

14,058



13,975



14,038



13,989

Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.70



$ 0.52



$ 1.31



$ 1.00

Diluted Earnings

0.69



0.52



1.30



0.99

1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

























June 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

June 30,

2017 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 38,552



$ 42,562



$ 39,105

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 22,189



30,276



26,972

Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale 325,387



300,200



327,392

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $292,605 at June 30, 2018;

$335,901 at December 31, 2017; and $350,355 at June 30, 2017) 297,885



335,907



348,018

Equity Securities 1,802



—



—

Other Investments 11,089



9,949



11,035

Loans 2,057,862



1,950,770



1,878,632

Allowance for Loan Losses (19,640)



(18,586)



(17,442)

Net Loans 2,038,222



1,932,184



1,861,190

Premises and Equipment, Net 28,104



27,619



26,565

Goodwill 21,873



21,873



21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net 2,060



2,289



2,482

Other Assets 58,008



57,606



57,089

Total Assets $ 2,845,171



$ 2,760,465



$ 2,721,721

LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 467,048



$ 441,945



$ 433,480

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 861,959



907,315



905,624

Savings Deposits 735,217



694,573



679,320

Time Deposits over $250,000 70,950



38,147



33,630

Other Time Deposits 169,607



163,136



167,984

Total Deposits 2,304,781



2,245,116



2,220,038

Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 60,248



64,966



40,892

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances 136,000



105,000



122,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 45,000



55,000



55,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts 20,000



20,000



20,000

Other Liabilities 19,654



20,780



23,039

Total Liabilities 2,585,683



2,510,862



2,480,969

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $5 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized —



—



—

Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 20,000,000 Shares Authorized (18,481,301 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2018; 18,481,301 at December 31, 2017 and 17,943,201 at June 30, 2017) 18,481



18,481



17,943

Additional Paid-in Capital 292,020



290,219



272,187

Retained Earnings 40,326



28,818



35,739

Unallocated ESOP Shares (9,643 Shares at June 30, 2018; 9,643 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 19,466 Shares at June 30, 2017) (200)



(200)



(400)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (11,804)



(8,514)



(6,200)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,467,909 Shares at June 30, 2018; 4,541,524 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 4,428,713 Shares at June 30, 2017) (79,335)



(79,201)



(78,517)

Total Stockholders' Equity 259,488



249,603



240,752

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,845,171



$ 2,760,465



$ 2,721,721



Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)







































Quarter Ended 6/30/2018



3/31/2018



12/31/2017



9/30/2017



6/30/2017

Net Income 9,730



8,531



8,071



7,416



7,208

Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net (Loss) Gain on Securities Transactions —



—



(278)



6



—

Tax Benefit from Net Deferred Tax Liability Revaluation —



—



1,116



—



—





















Share and Per Share Data: 1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 14,004



13,950



13,930



13,891



13,900

Basic Average Shares Outstanding 13,975



13,936



13,905



13,889



13,890

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 14,058



14,016



14,006



13,966



13,975

Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.70



$ 0.61



$ 0.58



$ 0.53



$ 0.52

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.69



0.61



0.58



0.53



0.52

Cash Dividend Per Share 0.250



0.250



0.250



0.243



0.243





















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 28,543



27,978



27,047



27,143



24,480

Investment Securities 647,913



642,442



660,043



677,368



684,570

Loans 2,026,598



1,971,240



1,930,590



1,892,766



1,842,543

Deposits 2,325,202



2,305,736



2,284,206



2,193,778



2,206,365

Other Borrowed Funds 219,737



184,613



187,366



262,864



207,270

Shareholders' Equity 256,358



251,109



247,253



243,801



239,396

Total Assets 2,823,061



2,763,706



2,744,180



2,725,653



2,677,843

Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.38 %

1.25 %

1.17 %

1.08 %

1.08 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 15.22 %

13.78 %

12.95 %

12.07 %

12.08 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 16.80 %

15.24 %

14.36 %

13.40 %

13.45 % Average Earning Assets 2,703,054



2,641,660



2,617,680



2,597,277



2,551,593

Average Paying Liabilities 2,100,085



2,050,661



2,029,811



2,012,802



2,005,421

Interest Income 23,590



22,418



22,135



21,599



20,926

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 468



491



980



966



949

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 24,058



22,909



23,115



22,565



21,875

Interest Expense 2,628



2,016



1,821



1,949



1,699

Net Interest Income 20,962



20,402



20,314



19,650



19,227

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 21,430



20,893



21,294



20,616



20,176

Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.11 %

3.13 %

3.08 %

3.00 %

3.02 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 3.18 %

3.21 %

3.23 %

3.15 %

3.17 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation : 4

















Noninterest Expense 16,192



15,955



16,045



15,548



15,637

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 66



67



69



69



70

Net Noninterest Expense 16,126



15,888



15,976



15,479



15,567

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 21,430



20,893



21,294



20,616



20,176

Noninterest Income 7,911



6,888



6,752



7,141



7,057

Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities —



—



(458)



10



—

Less: Net Gain on Equity Securities 223



18



—



—



—

Net Gross Income 29,118



27,763



28,504



27,747



27,233

Efficiency Ratio 55.38 %

57.23 %

56.05 %

55.79 %

57.16 %



















Period-End Capital Information :

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) 259,488



252,734



249,603



244,648



240,752

Book Value per Share 1 18.53



18.12



17.92



17.61



17.32

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,933



24,045



24,162



24,268



24,355

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 16.82



16.39



16.18



15.86



15.57





















Capital Ratios: 5









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.65 %

9.62 %

9.49 %

9.30 %

9.35 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.01 %

12.97 %

12.89 %

12.70 %

12.68 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.04 %

14.03 %

13.97 %

13.79 %

13.79 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.06 %

15.04 %

14.99 %

14.77 %

14.77 %



















Assets Under Trust Administration and Investment Management $ 1,479,753



$ 1,470,191



$ 1,452,994



$ 1,411,608



$ 1,356,262



Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)









































Footnotes:





































1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) 259,488



252,734



249,603



244,648



240,752



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,933



24,045



24,162



24,268



24,355



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 235,555



$ 228,689



$ 225,441



$ 220,380



$ 216,397

























Period End Shares Outstanding 14,004



13,950



13,930



13,891



13,900



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 16.82



$ 16.39



$ 16.18



$ 15.86



$ 15.57























3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

Net Interest Income (GAAP) 20,962



20,402



20,314



19,650



19,227



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 468



491



980



966



949



Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 21,430



$ 20,893



$ 21,294



$ 20,616



$ 20,176



Average Earning Assets 2,703,054



2,641,660



2,617,680



2,597,277



2,551,593



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.18 %

3.21 %

3.23 %

3.15 %

3.17 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The June 30, 2018 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.01%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

Total Risk Weighted Assets 1,934,890



1,889,719



1,856,242



1,830,730



1,802,455



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 259,488



265,066



259,378



232,473



228,586



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.01 %

12.97 %

12.89 %

12.70 %

12.68 %

































* Quarterly ratios have been annualized















Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)























Quarter Ended: 06/30/2018

12/31/2017

6/30/2017 Loan Portfolio









Commercial Loans $ 118,881



$ 129,249



$ 126,259

Commercial Real Estate Loans 464,394



444,248



441,809

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 583,275



573,497



568,068

Consumer Loans 661,908



602,827



578,754

Residential Real Estate Loans 812,679



774,446



731,810

Total Loans $ 2,057,862



$ 1,950,770



$ 1,878,632

Allowance for Loan Losses









Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 19,057



$ 17,695



$ 17,216

Loans Charged-off (264)



(363)



(305)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 218



97



109

Net Loans Charged-off (46)



(266)



(196)

Provision for Loan Losses 629



1,157



422

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter $ 19,640



$ 18,586



$ 17,442

Nonperforming Assets









Nonaccrual Loans $ 3,880



$ 5,526



$ 5,222

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 170



319



1,821

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 106



105



101

Total Nonperforming Loans 4,156



5,950



7,144

Repossessed Assets 76



109



90

Other Real Estate Owned 1,412



1,738



1,523

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,644



$ 7,797



$ 8,757

Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.01 %

0.05 %

0.04 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.12 %

0.24 %

0.09 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans 0.95 %

0.95 %

0.93 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 472.57 %

312.37 %

244.15 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.20 %

0.31 %

0.38 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.20 %

0.28 %

0.32 % Six-Month Period Ended:









Allowance for Loan Losses









Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year $ 18,586







$ 17,012

Loans Charged-off (634)







(574)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 313







224

Net Loans Charged-off (321)







(350)

Provision for Loan Losses 1,375







780

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period $ 19,640







$ 17,442

Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.03 %





0.04 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.14 %





0.09 %

