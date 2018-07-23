|
Arrow Reports Increase in Second Quarter Net Income, Record Loan Balances
GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $9.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 35.0%, from net income of $7.2 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter was $0.69, an increase of 32.7% from diluted EPS of $0.52 during the comparable 2017 quarter.
Annualized key profitability ratios also improved, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.22% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.38% for the second quarter, compared to 12.08% and 1.08% a year earlier.
Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy said, "I am extremely proud of the Company's results, which are directly tied to the collective efforts of our team. Their commitment to driving results can be seen not only in our financial performance, but through countless hours of volunteer work for the benefit of our communities and service to local businesses and municipalities."
The following expands upon second quarter results:
Net Interest Income: Driven by strong loan growth and an increase in the net interest margin, second quarter 2018 net interest income increased to $21.0 million, up 9.0% from $19.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2017. The net interest margin was 3.11% for the quarter, as compared to 3.02% for the second quarter of 2017. This increase in net interest margin was the result of several factors, including higher market rates, an increase in the yield on earning assets and low deposit rate sensitivities on the funding side. On a tax equivalent (non-GAAP) basis, the net interest margin was 3.18%.
Loan Growth: During the second quarter of 2018, total loans grew by $64.8 million, or 3.3%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, with the largest loan growth in the consumer and residential real estate segments. Over the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, total loans increased to a record high of $2.1 billion, up $179.2 million, or 9.5%, from the June 30, 2017 level.
The consumer loan portfolio grew by $83.2 million, or 14.4%, over the balance at June 30, 2017, primarily as a result of growth in the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding commercial loans were up $15.2 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2017. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $80.9 million, or 11.1%, over the balance at June 30, 2017.
Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2018, deposit balances reached $2.3 billion, up $84.7 million, or 3.8%, from the prior-year level with growth in both personal and business balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2018, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2017.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased 12.1% from the comparable 2017 quarter, mainly due to income from fiduciary activities, which increased during the quarter by $497 thousand, or 23.1%, over the amount for the second quarter of 2017. Additionally, net gain on equity securities of $223 thousand was the result of the change in fair value of marketable equity securities.
Assets Under Management: Assets under trust administration and investment management reached a record high of $1.5 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $123.5 million, or 9.1%, from the balance at June 30, 2017, driven by continued strength in equity markets.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 increased 3.5% to $16.2 million, from $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to a 6.5% increase in salaries and employee benefits over the same 2017 quarter.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 versus $3.0 million in the same quarter of 2017. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were 19.3% and 29.5%, respectively, which reflects the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2018, as measured by continuing low levels of nonperforming assets and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2018 were $5.6 million, down $3.1 million, or 35.5%, from the level at June 30, 2017. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.01% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, down from the prior-year comparable quarter of 0.04%.
The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million at June 30, 2018, which represented 0.95% of loans outstanding. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2018 was $629 thousand, up $207 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2017 quarter, mainly due to growth in the loan portfolio.
Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $259.5 million at period-end, up $18.7 million, or 7.8%, from the prior year. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remain strong in 2018, with the Company's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 13.01% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 15.06% at June 30, 2018. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.
Cash and Stock Dividends: The Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders in the second quarter of 2018. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2017 when adjusted for the 3.0% stock dividend distributed on September 28, 2017.
Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 45 and 37 quarters, respectively. The Company was also included for the eighth consecutive year on American Banker's "Midtier Performers" list, ranking 31st out of more than 200 financial institutions. It is one of only three New York banks, and the only one from the Capital Region, to appear in the top 50.
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
19,909
$
17,295
$
38,767
$
33,697
Interest on Deposits at Banks
158
78
292
138
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
2,048
2,013
3,941
4,003
Exempt from Federal Taxes
1,475
1,540
3,008
3,085
Total Interest and Dividend Income
23,590
20,926
46,008
40,923
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
388
381
775
712
Savings Deposits
711
316
1,233
607
Time Deposits over $250,000
328
66
532
121
Other Time Deposits
282
233
541
461
Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold
16
9
32
16
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
656
506
1,070
951
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
247
188
461
367
Total Interest Expense
2,628
1,699
4,644
3,235
NET INTEREST INCOME
20,962
19,227
41,364
37,688
Provision for Loan Losses
629
422
1,375
780
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
20,333
18,805
39,989
36,908
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,647
2,150
4,844
4,168
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,570
2,413
4,950
4,670
Insurance Commissions
2,192
2,115
4,095
4,313
Net Gain on Equity Securities
223
—
241
—
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
23
204
61
250
Other Operating Income
256
175
609
351
Total Noninterest Income
7,911
7,057
14,800
13,752
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
9,812
9,211
19,181
18,358
Occupancy Expenses, Net
2,420
2,494
4,961
5,038
FDIC Assessments
223
228
440
454
Other Operating Expense
3,737
3,704
7,566
7,262
Total Noninterest Expense
16,192
15,637
32,148
31,112
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
12,052
10,225
22,641
19,548
Provision for Income Taxes
2,322
3,017
4,380
5,709
NET INCOME
$
9,730
$
7,208
$
18,261
$
13,839
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
13,975
13,890
13,955
13,889
Diluted
14,058
13,975
14,038
13,989
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$
0.70
$
0.52
$
1.31
$
1.00
Diluted Earnings
0.69
0.52
1.30
0.99
1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$
38,552
$
42,562
$
39,105
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
22,189
30,276
26,972
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale
325,387
300,200
327,392
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $292,605 at June 30, 2018;
297,885
335,907
348,018
Equity Securities
1,802
—
—
Other Investments
11,089
9,949
11,035
Loans
2,057,862
1,950,770
1,878,632
Allowance for Loan Losses
(19,640)
(18,586)
(17,442)
Net Loans
2,038,222
1,932,184
1,861,190
Premises and Equipment, Net
28,104
27,619
26,565
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
2,060
2,289
2,482
Other Assets
58,008
57,606
57,089
Total Assets
$
2,845,171
$
2,760,465
$
2,721,721
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
$
467,048
$
441,945
$
433,480
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
861,959
907,315
905,624
Savings Deposits
735,217
694,573
679,320
Time Deposits over $250,000
70,950
38,147
33,630
Other Time Deposits
169,607
163,136
167,984
Total Deposits
2,304,781
2,245,116
2,220,038
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
60,248
64,966
40,892
Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances
136,000
105,000
122,000
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
45,000
55,000
55,000
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
20,000
20,000
20,000
Other Liabilities
19,654
20,780
23,039
Total Liabilities
2,585,683
2,510,862
2,480,969
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $5 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
—
—
—
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 20,000,000 Shares Authorized (18,481,301 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2018; 18,481,301 at December 31, 2017 and 17,943,201 at June 30, 2017)
18,481
18,481
17,943
Additional Paid-in Capital
292,020
290,219
272,187
Retained Earnings
40,326
28,818
35,739
Unallocated ESOP Shares (9,643 Shares at June 30, 2018; 9,643 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 19,466 Shares at June 30, 2017)
(200)
(200)
(400)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(11,804)
(8,514)
(6,200)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,467,909 Shares at June 30, 2018; 4,541,524 Shares at December 31, 2017 and 4,428,713 Shares at June 30, 2017)
(79,335)
(79,201)
(78,517)
Total Stockholders' Equity
259,488
249,603
240,752
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,845,171
$
2,760,465
$
2,721,721
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Net Income
9,730
8,531
8,071
7,416
7,208
Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net (Loss) Gain on Securities Transactions
—
—
(278)
6
—
Tax Benefit from Net Deferred Tax Liability Revaluation
—
—
1,116
—
—
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
14,004
13,950
13,930
13,891
13,900
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
13,975
13,936
13,905
13,889
13,890
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
14,058
14,016
14,006
13,966
13,975
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.70
$
0.61
$
0.58
$
0.53
$
0.52
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.69
0.61
0.58
0.53
0.52
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.243
0.243
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
28,543
27,978
27,047
27,143
24,480
Investment Securities
647,913
642,442
660,043
677,368
684,570
Loans
2,026,598
1,971,240
1,930,590
1,892,766
1,842,543
Deposits
2,325,202
2,305,736
2,284,206
2,193,778
2,206,365
Other Borrowed Funds
219,737
184,613
187,366
262,864
207,270
Shareholders' Equity
256,358
251,109
247,253
243,801
239,396
Total Assets
2,823,061
2,763,706
2,744,180
2,725,653
2,677,843
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.38
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
Return on Average Equity, annualized
15.22
%
13.78
%
12.95
%
12.07
%
12.08
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized
16.80
%
15.24
%
14.36
%
13.40
%
13.45
%
Average Earning Assets
2,703,054
2,641,660
2,617,680
2,597,277
2,551,593
Average Paying Liabilities
2,100,085
2,050,661
2,029,811
2,012,802
2,005,421
Interest Income
23,590
22,418
22,135
21,599
20,926
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
468
491
980
966
949
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
24,058
22,909
23,115
22,565
21,875
Interest Expense
2,628
2,016
1,821
1,949
1,699
Net Interest Income
20,962
20,402
20,314
19,650
19,227
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
21,430
20,893
21,294
20,616
20,176
Net Interest Margin, annualized
3.11
%
3.13
%
3.08
%
3.00
%
3.02
%
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
3.18
%
3.21
%
3.23
%
3.15
%
3.17
%
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Noninterest Expense
16,192
15,955
16,045
15,548
15,637
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
66
67
69
69
70
Net Noninterest Expense
16,126
15,888
15,976
15,479
15,567
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
21,430
20,893
21,294
20,616
20,176
Noninterest Income
7,911
6,888
6,752
7,141
7,057
Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities
—
—
(458)
10
—
Less: Net Gain on Equity Securities
223
18
—
—
—
Net Gross Income
29,118
27,763
28,504
27,747
27,233
Efficiency Ratio
55.38
%
57.23
%
56.05
%
55.79
%
57.16
%
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
259,488
252,734
249,603
244,648
240,752
Book Value per Share 1
18.53
18.12
17.92
17.61
17.32
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
23,933
24,045
24,162
24,268
24,355
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
16.82
16.39
16.18
15.86
15.57
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.65
%
9.62
%
9.49
%
9.30
%
9.35
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.01
%
12.97
%
12.89
%
12.70
%
12.68
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.04
%
14.03
%
13.97
%
13.79
%
13.79
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.06
%
15.04
%
14.99
%
14.77
%
14.77
%
Assets Under Trust Administration and Investment Management
$
1,479,753
$
1,470,191
$
1,452,994
$
1,411,608
$
1,356,262
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 28, 2017, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
259,488
252,734
249,603
244,648
240,752
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
23,933
24,045
24,162
24,268
24,355
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$
235,555
$
228,689
$
225,441
$
220,380
$
216,397
Period End Shares Outstanding
14,004
13,950
13,930
13,891
13,900
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
16.82
$
16.39
$
16.18
$
15.86
$
15.57
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
20,962
20,402
20,314
19,650
19,227
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
468
491
980
966
949
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
21,430
$
20,893
$
21,294
$
20,616
$
20,176
Average Earning Assets
2,703,054
2,641,660
2,617,680
2,597,277
2,551,593
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
3.18
%
3.21
%
3.23
%
3.15
%
3.17
%
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The June 30, 2018 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.01%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Total Risk Weighted Assets
1,934,890
1,889,719
1,856,242
1,830,730
1,802,455
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
259,488
265,066
259,378
232,473
228,586
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.01
%
12.97
%
12.89
%
12.70
%
12.68
%
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
06/30/2018
12/31/2017
6/30/2017
Loan Portfolio
Commercial Loans
$
118,881
$
129,249
$
126,259
Commercial Real Estate Loans
464,394
444,248
441,809
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
583,275
573,497
568,068
Consumer Loans
661,908
602,827
578,754
Residential Real Estate Loans
812,679
774,446
731,810
Total Loans
$
2,057,862
$
1,950,770
$
1,878,632
Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$
19,057
$
17,695
$
17,216
Loans Charged-off
(264)
(363)
(305)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
218
97
109
Net Loans Charged-off
(46)
(266)
(196)
Provision for Loan Losses
629
1,157
422
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter
$
19,640
$
18,586
$
17,442
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$
3,880
$
5,526
$
5,222
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
170
319
1,821
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
106
105
101
Total Nonperforming Loans
4,156
5,950
7,144
Repossessed Assets
76
109
90
Other Real Estate Owned
1,412
1,738
1,523
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
5,644
$
7,797
$
8,757
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.01
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.12
%
0.24
%
0.09
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans
0.95
%
0.95
%
0.93
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
472.57
%
312.37
%
244.15
%
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.20
%
0.31
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.20
%
0.28
%
0.32
%
Six-Month Period Ended:
Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year
$
18,586
$
17,012
Loans Charged-off
(634)
(574)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
313
224
Net Loans Charged-off
(321)
(350)
Provision for Loan Losses
1,375
780
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period
$
19,640
$
17,442
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
0.03
%
0.04
%
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
0.14
%
0.09
%
