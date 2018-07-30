Atlas Sand Company Announces Grand Opening of Kermit Frac Sand Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Sand Company, LLC ("Atlas," "Atlas Sand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Kermit, TX facility. On July 29, 2018, the first scheduled deliveries of frac sand from the Atlas Kermit site were fulfilled. The Kermit facility's anticipated production capacity is currently approximately 4 million tons per year, and management expects the facility to reach this production rate within the next six weeks, with details of the Company's future expansion plans at Kermit to be announced at a later date.

Atlas Sand's Founder & Chairman, Ben M. "Bud" Brigham said, "Today marks a huge step for Atlas. Since the formation of the company in April of last year, we've been working hard towards our vision of building the best-in-class, built to last frac sand production facilities. With Atlas Kermit now operational, we're very pleased to be able to reliably provide our customers with the high quality local Permian frac sand they need. The giant open dune deposits that we are mining have important advantages relative to buried sand deposits, including less pedogenesis and thus fewer impurities, and thousands of additional years of mother nature's winnowing and sorting to enhance sphericity and thus quality."

Hunter Wallace, the Company's COO added, "The team has done a remarkable job getting this plant online. From the outset, we determined that for in-basin sand production to work optimally in West Texas, the industry needed more than just ordinary frac sand mines. With the shift towards local product, the Permian needs highly efficient frac sand production facilities that are not susceptible to frequent production interruptions, which have the potential to reverberate into non-productive time at the wellsite. With our best-in class load-out design (including seven lanes and approximately 225 truckloads of dry storage per lane), we expect to efficiently and dependably cycle upwards of 500 trucks through the facility daily. I can't say enough about how pleased we are with the creativity, flexibility and dedication that our employees have exhibited as we endeavored to create a truly differentiated approach to the production of frac sand."

Atlas Sand's Monahans facility is slated to begin commercial production later this year, and management expects the facility to reach a production rate of 4 million tons per year shortly after the facility's opening, with future expansion plans to be detailed at a later date.

About Atlas Sand

Atlas Sand was founded organically by long-time E&P operators with significant experience in the Permian Basin alongside the best talent available in the sand mining industry. The Company was formed to provide the oil & gas industry access to the largest, highest quality frac sand reserves located in the heart of the most prolific resource plays of West Texas, including our high crush strength 40/70 and 100 mesh products. Please visit www.atlassand.com for further details regarding our history, management's background, product offerings and specifications, sales information and employment opportunities.

Contact

Brian Leveille

Atlas Sand Company, LLC

512-220-1200

BLeveille@AtlasSand.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-sand-company-announces-grand-opening-of-kermit-frac-sand-facility-300688763.html

SOURCE Atlas Sand Company, LLC