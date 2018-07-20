Bitsane Announces the Big Launch of Tokens on the Platform

DUBLIN, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trusted European crypto exchange is conducting the extensive listing now, so such cryptocurrencies as CLAM, DogeCoin, Namecoin, Peercoin, SMS Coin, TIME, Vericoin, Vertcoin and tokens Gnosis, Melon, Augur, have been added to Bitsane platform.

All new added coins and tokens have 0% deposit fees, as well as the already operating on the platform tokens and coins.

Now Bitsane users will be able to trade through the following trading pairs from the list below:

CLAM: CLAM/BTC

Doge: BTC/DOGE

Gnosis: GNO/BTC, GNO/ETH

Melon: MLN/BTC, MLN/ETH

Namecoin: NMC/BTC

Peercoin: PPC/BTC

Augur: REP/BTC, REP/ETH

SMS Coin: SMS/BTC

TIME: TIME/BTC

Vericoin: VRC/BTC

Vertcoin: VTC/BTC

Focusing on the needs of the modern crypto community, Bitsane's constantly updating its trading platform, developing new security tools, adding new tokens and coins.

Taking its beginning in 2016, nowadays the exchange is reputed as a reliable service. In just two years it has obtained more than 236 000 users' reliance and there are more than 200 countries' residents among the clients at the moment. Bitsane provides opportunities for crypto-to-crypto as well as fiat-crypto and vice versa operations.

But that's not the only news from Bitsane, as the exchange announces a change in the direction of Anybits.

As a matter of fact, Anybits is considered to be a subproject of Bitsane since the platform launched. Initially, the platform was intended to trade with cryptocurrencies only (the new and experimental ones mostly). At present time Bitsane is changing the target concept of Anybits, so now the project won't act like stand-alone platform, and all trading pair and deposits are transferred to Bitsane.