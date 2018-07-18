Blockchain Leader Ternio Hires Product Lead Keith Johnson From Comcast

NEW YORK, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ternio, the blockchain leader bringing transparency to programmatic digital advertising, today named Keith Johnson as Vice President of Product. In his new role based in Atlanta, Johnson will lead Ternio's vision for bringing enterprise-grade solutions to the complexities of programmatic digital advertising.

"Brands and agencies increasingly understand that blockchain has a tremendous role to play in the future of programmatic digital advertising," said Daniel Gouldman, Ternio co-founder. "We're committed to helping build a transparent, efficient supply chain. With his experience in enterprise software, Keith is an ideal addition to our stellar team. We hired Keith as our VP of Product because he has a long track record of building enterprise-grade products in both entrepreneurial startups and Fortune 500 companies."

An innovative problem solver with extensive business, technical and product development skills, Keith most recently led product management and development teams at Comcast Business to design and deploy a Managed Services portfolio for Enterprise Customers. Prior to Comcast, Johnson held positions at Sungard Availability, ARRIS, and Nortel Networks. He has led both hardware, software, and managed services product teams with annual revenue in excess of $100 million dollars. At Ternio, Johnson will be responsible for ensuring the development team is on track with building out products, on time and within budget. He will report to the founders of the company and will indirectly manage the development team.

"Utilizing blockchain to make programmatic exchanges more transparent is exciting to me. Ternio offers the only scalable blockchain framework that ensures transparency in programmatic digital advertising," said Johnson. "I'm excited to bring my experience to help drive Ternio's already innovative technology and help reclaim lost ad dollars for agencies and advertisers."

