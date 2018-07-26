Braingrid Announces New Customer: Beleave Kannabis Corp.

Beleave selects Braingrid to monitor critical grow parameters in their ACMPR licensed production facility in Hamilton, Ontario

TORONTO, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Braingrid Corporation ("Braingrid") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Beleave Kannabis Corp., as a customer through a recent partner lead marketing campaign.

Beleave Kannabis Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of biotech company Beleave Inc. and is a licensed producer under the ACMPR. Beleave has a 14,500-square foot purpose-built facility, located near Hamilton, Ontario, and is expanding cultivation to an 80,000 square-foot hybrid greenhouse.

With increasing competition in the cannabis cultivation space, LP's understand the importance of optimized, data-driven growing. Braingrid is able to monitor various grow rooms' critical parameters like humidity, temperature, and CO 2 . Braingrid is like an ever-present digital scout that alarms and alerts customers to critical changes and risks while keeping compliance history on track. Seamless remote monitoring provides Beleave with a bird's eye view of the facility, accessed quickly and easily from any smart device or tablet.

"Braingrid came to us at the right time," said Roger Ferreira, Chief Science Officer and Director at Beleave, "We were looking to upgrade our sensor platform immediately. Braingrid was able to meet our needs, install and begin monitoring our grow right away. Their system is intuitive and easy to use, we are already seeing value!"

Braingrid continues to support and expand Beleave's existing facility-wide coverage and intends to be an integral part of their continued success in their new expansion facility.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a Toronto based company that provides an affordable and versatile sensor solution for cannabis cultivators. Braingrid captures real-time data needed to increase revenues, reduce costs and risks, and connects cultivators to their grow on a microclimate level.

About Beleave:

Beleave is a biotech company whose wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. is licensed to cultivate and sell medical cannabis and produce cannabis oils and extracts pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purpose Relations. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner and has applied for various patents to broaden its strong research-focused foundation.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Braingrid. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of Braingrid to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding a potential public listing and completion of potential M&A activities. Although Braingrid believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, Braingrid assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Braingrid Corporation