Breakthrough Innovations in Natural Flavors 2018: Customer Preferences and Increasing Regulatory Pressure Driving Adoption of Naturally Derived Flavors

Customer Preferences and Increasing Regulatory Pressure Driving Adoption of Naturally Derived Flavors.

Consumer demand for naturally derived ingredients and raw materials have led to the increasing demand for naturally derived flavor compounds that can act as a viable alternative for synthetic ones. Currently, using the natural label tag is one of the important tactic that is used by product developers to help consumers understand the perceived purity and quality of the product they are consuming. While the natural flavors are able to overcome the possible side effects of synthetic ones, most of the flavor compounds are still in research and demonstration stage, mainly due to the possible issues related to scaling at industrial level.

he development of flavors that can prevent nutritional loss while incorporating naturalness into the end product is a key necessity in the segment. Besides the ability to develop flavors for use in a wide range of applications, technology developers are also focusing on improving the stability and cost-effectiveness to hasten wide scale adoption.

This research service titled Breakthrough Innovations in Natural Flavors discusses the recent developments in the natural flavors that are being touted as a viable alternative for those obtained using synthetic and chemical routes. The flavor functions that have been considered within the scope of the research include replacement flavors, sugar alternative flavors, umami tasters and, taste enhancers

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Introduction to Natural Flavors

2.1 Use of Natural Flavors to Provide Multifunctional Attributes and Dietary Benefits

2.2 Essential and Aromatic Oils are the Most Widely Used Types of Natural Flavors

2.3 New Conversion Pathways and Raw Materials are Being Explored for Flavor Development

2.4 Need for Product Differentiation Helps in the Adoption of Varied Flavor Profiles Across Industries

2.5 Product Developers are Looking for Natural Flavors that can Impart Nutritional Benefits Without Compromising on Taste in the F&B Industry

2.6 Reduced Sweeteners are Required in Nutraceuticals and Major Applications in Snacks and Confectionary

2.6 Reduced Sweeteners are Required in Nutraceuticals and Major Applications in Snacks and Confectionary (continued)



3.0 Technology Development and Adoption Trends- North America

3.1 Development of Effective Biotechnology Pathways to Produce Natural Flavors is a Key Area of Research

3.2 Focus is on Developing Processing and Extraction Technologies for Natural Flavors

3.3 Incorporation of Diverse Flavors in Beverages and Decreasing Sodium Content in Ready-to Eat Foods and Snacks is of Key Focus

3.4 Emphasis is Also on the Development of Natural Sweeteners

3.5 Stakeholders' Initiatives Focused on Gaining Consumer Acceptance and Expanding Product Portfolio



4.0 Technology Development and Adoption Trends- Europe

4.1 Stringent Regulations in Europe Have Necessitated Development of Clean Label Products

4.2 Stakeholders Keen on Developing Feasible Routes for Conversion of Varied Raw Materials to Flavor Compounds

4.3 European Stakeholders Also Trying to Reduce the Use of Artificial Sweeteners

4.4 Focus on Developing Diverse Flavors and Processing Technologies

4.5 Collaborative Efforts Focused on Both Process and Product Development



5.0 Technology Development and Adoption Trends- APAC

5.1 Developing Faster Production Processes and Enhancing Flavor Properties Using Fermentation Processes is on the Rise

5.2 Regional Focus is Both Product and Process Developments

5.3 Stakeholders Focusing on Developing Simplified Process Technologies for Extraction of Natural Flavors with High Quality

5.4 Bacterial, Enzyme-based Flavors are Being Developed for Various Applications

5.5 Investments by Flavor Majors from NA and Europe to Expand into the Region are on the Rise



6.0 Intellectual Property (IP) Analysis

6.1 Beverage and FMCG Companies Lead in Patent Filing Scenario across the Globe

6.2 Natural Sweeteners and Non-Alcoholic Beverages are the Key Areas for Patent Filings

6.3 Key Patents Based on Number of Citations



7.0 Technology Adoption Roadmap

7.1 Enhancing Stability and Developing Cost-competitive Processing Technologies are Key for Increasing Adoption



8.0 Key Considerations for Technology Developers

8.1 Enhancing Consumer Experience along with Perceived Health Benefits Govern the Adoption of Natural Flavors

8.2 Cost Effectiveness, Ethical Sourcing, and Nutritional Benefits are Major Considerations While Developing Natural Flavors



9.0 Analyst Perspectives

9.1 Biocatalysts for Natural Flavor Development are a Key Area for Research and Investments

9.2 Sourcing Continuous Supply of Raw Materials and Meeting Clean Label Regulations is of Utmost the Key Focus



10.0 Key Contacts

10.1 Key Industry / University Contacts



