Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2018 Release and Earnings Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on August 6, 2018.  The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 900-2996 (from within the U.S.) or (706) 643-2685 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the "Brookdale Senior Living Second Quarter Earnings Call." 

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.  A replay of the webcast will be available through the website two hours following the call until August 21, 2018.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET on August 21, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "3973499."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States.  The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents.  Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 988 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 95,000 residents as of June 30, 2018.  Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services.  Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

