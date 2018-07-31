Bulletproof Secures $40 Million Additional Funding Led By CAVU Venture Partners

SEATTLE, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof 360, Inc., the lifestyle company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee and leading science-based content, food and beverage product lines, announced that it completed a Series C funding after raising more than $40 million in equity and debt financing, led by CAVU Venture Partners, the high-profile food and beverage investment firm. Other participants in the round included Trinity Ventures, an early Starbucks and Jamba Juice investor, and Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors.

Anna Collins, Bulletproof COO, has been promoted to President, leading growth strategy, operations and multi-channel expansion of the company. She is a versatile and transformational leader who has pioneered and run new businesses at some of the world's most admired multi-billion-dollar companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and CVS health.

Jeff Hull, a senior leader from Amazon Prime, has joined Bulletproof as the Vice President of Strategy and Analytics. The Series C funding follows a $19 million Series B round announced in May 2017, also led by CAVU Venture Partners, and a $9 million Series A, led by Trinity, bringing the total investment to $68 million. The new capital will fuel the brand's omni-channel growth plans.

"This round of funding is to expand Bulletproof's better-for-you products to help people gain long-lasting energy, eliminate cravings and boost cognitive performance. I am grateful to deepen Bulletproof's partnership with the pioneering investors at CAVU, Trinity Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank," said Dave Asprey, Bulletproof Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As the Bulletproof mission advances, I'm delighted to welcome Jeff, an innovative leader who learned how to delight customers and scale businesses exponentially through his years at Amazon."

"We're always looking for disruptive products that fundamentally change the way people eat, drink and feel," said Rohan Oza, Founding Partner, CAVU Ventures. "Bulletproof is a master brand pioneering science-based food and beverages that taste great and are the ultimate power fuel for the mind and body. Led by the success of their ready-to-drink coffees, collagen protein bars and Bulletproof Cafes, we believe they're poised to be the Millennial Starbucks." CAVU Venture Partners is known for backing many successful food and beverage brands, including Bai, Health-Ade, One Bar, Kite Hill, and Good Culture.

"Bulletproof is delivering on its mission to create products and share information that radically improves lives," said Dan Scholnick, General Partner at Trinity Ventures. "That's not just my opinion as an investor; it's also my opinion as a human being who has personally experienced the energy and health benefits of the Bulletproof lifestyle. The all-star team leading the company is absolutely crushing it across their market segments. We've supported them from the very beginning and to fuel this next chapter of their growth through one of the largest investments in Trinity Ventures' 30-year history thrills us."

Jeff Hull, the new Vice President of Strategy and Analytics, has over twenty years of experience in consumer-related products, including eight years in senior roles at Amazon. At Bulletproof, Jeff couples his passion for mental and physical wellness with deep experience in business development, financial planning and analysis. Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey continues to serve as the company CEO and a leading author, speaker and pioneer in the field of biohacking.

Dave Asprey founded Bulletproof in 2013 after spending two decades and more than $1 million to hack his own biology. Commonly referred to as the "Father of Biohacking," Greatist.com recently recognized Asprey as one of the "Most Influential People in Health & Fitness," because of the impact Bulletproof has had on people, his seminal books and his influential podcast, which now has more than 75 million downloads. As the world's first nutrition company to focus on making the state of high performance a daily reality for everyone, Bulletproof continues to provide science-based information, techniques, and products to help people tap into their unlimited potential. The closing of the round comes as the brand's flagship Bulletproof Coffee sells its 125 millionth cup and achieves the #1 shelf stable ready-to-drink brand ranking in Whole Foods Market and Sprouts.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a leading food, beverage and content company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, collagen protein product line and more. The company provides science-based information, techniques, and products to help people take steps toward a sharper, stronger self through better performance, increased focus, and enhanced energy. Founded by the Father of Biohacking and New York Times bestselling science author Dave Asprey, Bulletproof is on a mission to create products that radically improve lives. Bulletproof products are sold in Whole Foods and other leading retailers nationwide, Bulletproof Cafés, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Learn more about Bulletproof through the Webby-award winning podcast Bulletproof Radio, the New York Times bestselling books The Bulletproof Diet and Head Strong, and the Bulletproof Blog. Twitter: @bpnutrition Instagram: @bulletproof Bulletproof.com/

About CAVU Venture Partners

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high growth, iconic consumer brands, primarily better-for-you food and beverage companies. Founded by CPG Veterans Rohan Oza, Clayton Christopher, and Brett Thomas, CAVU looks to partner with passionate entrepreneurs with big visions. CAVU helps bring those dreams to fruition through know-how and deep industry contacts. For more information, please visit Cavuventures.com .

About Trinity Ventures

Trinity Ventures is a top-tier venture capital firm combining business insight, practical expertise and a personal touch to help start-ups win big. For over thirty years, Trinity has helped passionate entrepreneurs with breakthrough ideas transform markets and lives. Trinity's investment team takes a collaborative approach and believes in personal engagement, mutual respect and goal alignment to deliver outsized returns to entrepreneurs and investors. The firm invests in early-stage technology companies with emphases on Cloud Infrastructure and Core Technologies, Consumer-Driven Services, Horizontal Business Applications, Industry Specific Services and Emerging Technologies. For more information, visit Trinityventures.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

