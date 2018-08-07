C.A. Fortune Opens Dedicated Walmart Office in Bentonville

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a leading consumer products sales and marketing agency based in Chicago, continues to grow and expand its national services.

Effective Sept. 1, the firm will open a Bentonville office, just a few blocks from Walmart's corporate headquarters, dedicated to serving more than 5,000 Walmart retail units nationwide. Tyler Gill, previously a vice-president within Acosta Sales & Marketing's Bentonville team, has been tapped to lead C.A. Fortune's Bentonville office.

"Building out a full-service dedicated Walmart team has certainly been a critical component of our overall strategic business plan — it was just a matter of identifying the right time to bring to market. Between a significant amount of current and new clients communicating a high level of interest, along with finding the right leader, we're thrilled to announce our September launch," said managing partner, Tyler Lowell.

Lowell says that Gill is a high-performance, proven leader, with not only a tremendous amount of experience servicing the Walmart business, but across many different business units, predominantly on the agency side.

"He perfectly fits C.A. Fortune's culture and understands our number one goal of servicing our client and customer partners at the highest level possible," Lowell said.

The new C.A. Fortune office in Bentonville will offer:

Full-service headquarter account management

Dedicated insights/analytics team

Complete back-office support

Gill said this is the ideal time for him to join the C.A. Fortune team and help build the company's presence in Bentonville.

"C.A. Fortune's unparalleled reputation, along with their expertise and experience in this arena, make the company the perfect choice as the next step in my career," Gill said. "Fresh categories and better-for-you options have become a major growth opportunity for retailers and CPG manufacturers. As a result, Walmart is keenly focused on their most productive growth opportunities and continues to prioritize lifestyle brands."

C.A. Fortune's journey to building a national presence began five years ago from its initial upper-Midwest roots. Today the company employs more than 375 associates with eight offices across the country. The privately held firm continues to provide full-service coverage both from a trade channel perspective and product category.

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency, specializing in the lifestyle-brand sector. With more than 375 employees nationwide, the company offers clients a turn-key solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and insights, retail services and more. The company, headquartered in Chicago, has regional offices in Bentonville, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City metro and San Francisco. Visit www.CAFortune.com.

