CMT's 6th Oleochemicals Outlook in Bali from 5-6 September, 2018 aims to discuss developments in fatty acids, fatty alcohol markets as well as the prospects of palm oil, coconut and castor based oleochemicals among others.

BALI, Indonesia, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand owners, oleochemical/derivatives producers as well as biodiesel players are coming together to assess the fatty acids market consolidation, rising fatty alcohol production as well as new markets for palm-based biodiesel in response to EU's phasing out of palm oil from motor fuels by 2030.

The annual meet in Bali will be attended by end users with day one featuring presentations by Kitty Li Ping, Zhang, Chief Scientist at China'sLiby Enterprise Group sharing the 'Future of Detergents & New Trends in China' highlighting its eco innovations with changing lifestyles, impact on raw materials requirements and more. Joining her is Mr. Satoshi Nakashima, Manager from Kao Corporation with paper on the company's 'Oils and Fats Procurement Challenges' - its sustainability statement, traceability and risk management in supply chain. In addition, Mr. Sadanand Palnitkar, Associate Vice President (Marketing) from Godrej Industries presents India's Promising Oleochemicals & Derivatives Market - detailing raw materials volatility and supply challenge, growth drivers, and more.

Hear from regional oleochemicals producers including -- Felda Global Ventures outlining details of its pilot project to produce epoxy propanol from crude glycerol in a session entitled 'Valorization of Crude Glycerol into Epoxy Propanol via a Green Pathway for the Oleochemical Industry'. On the other hand, JNJ Oleochemicals provides an update on Philippines' Coconut Industry & its Downstream Potential. The Market Prospect of Castor Based Oleochemicals & Emerging Applications is shared by India'sRoyal Castor Products.

The program also includes topics on:

Global Economic Outlook - Malaysian Rating Corporation

Can Fatty Acid Producers find New Markets for their Product? - LMC International

Palm Oil Market Outlook & Trends - Phillip Futures

Strategy to Advance Sustainable oil Palm for Bioenergy in Indonesia - Indonesia Estate Crop Fund Agency

- Indonesia Biodiesel Industry Development & Challenges - Indonesian Association of Biofuel Producers (APROBI)

Modular Delivery Strategy for Oleochemicals Plants - ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

Fatty Alcohols Outlook & Surfactants Trends - Frost & Sullivan

Visit event website or contact Ms. Grace Oh at grace@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9147 for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719341/Oleochemicals_Outlook.jpg