Canadian securities regulators advise of unauthorized access to National Registration Database

MONTREAL, July 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is advising of recent unauthorized access to the CSA's National Registration Database, the web-based system that registrants use to file registration information with Canadian securities regulators.

A former contractor for the Government of Nunavut, with previously authorized access to the National Registration Database while under contract, electronically accessed information. The individual proactively disclosed their unauthorized access to CSA Staff. Access was then terminated immediately and, as a result, no further registrant information can be accessed by this individual.

The individual accessed personal information for a single registrant and business information for select registrants from a single registered firm.

The CSA has notified the single registrant whose personal information was accessed, and has contacted the registered firm.

The CSA conducts regular reviews of its systems to ensure all necessary protections and controls are in place. Additionally, the CSA uses industry-recognized security services to monitor and protect its national systems and data from malicious activity.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators