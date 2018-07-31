China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumption of edible vegetable oils has been growing since 1991. China, the European Union and India are the top 3 consumers of edible vegetable oils. The per capita consumption of edible vegetable oils keeps growing in China with the development of China's economy and the improvement of people's living standard. It increased from 7.7 kg in 1996 to 25 kg in 2016, exceeding the global per capita consumption.

The edible vegetable oils consumed in China are mainly soybean oil, palm oil, rapeseed oil and peanut oil which account for approximately 90% of the total consumption. Rapeseed oil and soybean oil are most popular among Chinese residents while minor oils such as olive oil, corn oil and sunflower seed oil are becoming more acceptable with the improvement in health consciousness and consumption trend. Households and the catering industry are the major consumers of rapeseed oil and soybean oil while the food industry prefers lower-priced palm oil to save costs.

Transnational enterprises such as Yihai Kerry have a competitive edge on China's edible vegetable oil market. There are also large-scale domestic edible oil processing enterprises such as Shandong Luhua Group Co., Ltd. and COFCO Corporation.

The cost of oil crops planting is high in China but the yield value is low. China is heavily import-dependent in the raw materials for edible vegetable oil processing. In addition, the domestic edible vegetable oil technology is limited to primary crushing, which leads to low added value of products and low overall profitability of the industry.

As Chinese consumers require more in the health benefits and nutritional value of edible oils, high-end oils such as olive oil and sunflower seed oil are gaining market share, which brings about increasingly fierce competition to the industry. Top quality enterprises are accelerating brand building and sales network distribution, which makes it more difficult for new enterprises to enter the industry.

There is an excess supply of edible vegetable oils in China with the expanding production capacity of domestic oil processing enterprises. It is expected that there will be no sharp price increase in the future.

Overall, the bulk vegetable oil industry is less profitable and even loss-making due to the serious overcapacity and intense market competition while minor oils such as olive oil and corn oil have a huge growth potential. The structure of vegetable oil consumption is being adjusted with an increasing demand for customized, high-quality and wholesome vegetable oils.

Topics Covered

Development environment of China's edible vegetable oil industry

edible vegetable oil industry Analysis on supply of and demand for edible vegetable oils in China

Analysis on the competition in China's edible vegetable oil industry

edible vegetable oil industry Major edible vegetable oil processing enterprises in China

Factors influencing the development of China's edible vegetable oil industry

edible vegetable oil industry Forecast on the supply of and demand for edible vegetable oils in China , 2018-2022

Key Topics Covered



1 Basic Concepts of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Edible Vegetable Oils

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Overview of Global Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

1.3 Methodology

1.3.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.3.2 Data Sources



2 Analysis on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2013-2017

2.1 Development Environment of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis on Supply of Edible Vegetable Oils in China

2.2.1 Production Capacity

2.2.2 Production Volume

2.3 Analysis on Demand for Edible Vegetable Oils in China

2.3.1 Overall Demand

2.3.2 Major Demand Fields

2.4 China's Imports of Edible Vegetable Oils



3 Analysis on Competition in China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2015-2018

3.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.1.1 Technological Barriers

3.1.2 Brand Barriers

3.2 Competition Structure of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Internal Competition of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.2.4 Potential Entrants to Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.2.5 Substitutes for Edible Vegetable Oil Industry



4 Analysis on Major Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturers in China, 2015-2018

4.1 Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

4.2 Shandong Luhua Group Co., Ltd.

4.3 COFCO Corporation

4.4 Standard Foods

4.5 Shanghai Liangyou Haishi Oils & Fats Industry Co., Ltd.

4.6 Shandong Sanxing Corn Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

4.7 Shandong Xiwang Food Co., Ltd.

4.8 Sinograin Oils Corporation

4.9 Jiusan Oils & Grains Industries Group Co., Ltd.

4.10 Shandong Bohi Industry Co., Ltd.



5 Analysis on Raw Material Costs and Retail Prices of Edible Vegetable Oils in China

5.1 Analysis on Production Costs of Edible Vegetable Oils

5.2 Analysis on Prices of Edible Vegetable Oils



6 Forecast on Development of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2018-2022

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

6.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities for China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges to China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Edible Vegetable Oils in China

6.2 Forecast on Demand for Edible Vegetable Oils in China



Selected Charts

Chart Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Vegetable Oils

Chart Global Consumption of Edible Vegetable Oils, 2013-2017

Chart Disposable Income Per Capita in China, 2013-2017

Chart Major Policies on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

Chart Production Volume of Edible Vegetable Oils in China, 2013-2017

Chart Market Size of Edible Vegetable Oils in China, 2013-2017

Chart Value of Edible Vegetable Oils Imported to China, 2013-2017

Chart Profile of Shandong Luhua Group Co., Ltd.

Chart Profile of COFCO Corporation

Chart Shandong Xiwang Food Co., Ltd.'s Revenue from Sales of Edible Vegetable Oils, 2013-2017

Chart Price Trend of Soybeans in China, 2015-2018

Chart Price Trend of Rapeseeds in China, 2015-2018

Chart Spot Price of Palm Oil

Chart Forecast on Production Volume of Refined Edible Vegetable Oils in China

Chart Forecast on Market Size of Edible Vegetable Oils, 2018-2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gx7gt4/research_report?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-edible-vegetable-oil-industry---forecast-to-2022-300689184.html

SOURCE Research and Markets