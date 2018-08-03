CommutAir, a United Express® Carrier, Appoints Keith Lockhart as Director of Technical Services

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir, a United Express carrier (NYSE: UAL), announces Keith Lockhart as Director of Technical Services. Keith will report to CommutAir's Vice President of Maintenance & Technical Services, Lon Ziegler, and be based at the company's headquarters near Cleveland, Ohio.

Keith will oversee CommutAir's Technical division consisting of engineers, technical writers, and reliability and conformity experts to increase aircraft dispatch reliability, on-time performance, and provide technical assistance in all phases of the maintenance organization. Keith will play a critical role as CommutAir continues to receive monthly aircraft deliveries, tripling the size of its fleet to up to 61 aircraft operating for United Airlines.

Before joining CommutAir, Keith was the Director of Engineering and Reliability at Allegiant Air(ALGT) where he helped induct the Boeing 757, Airbus A319/A320, and played a significant role in the retirement of the MD-80 aircraft. Prior to joining Allegiant, Keith spent fourteen years with Delta Air lines(DAL). His latest role was managing Delta's reliability program for six different fleet types. "Keith's experience inducting various fleet types makes him the ideal candidate as we expand our fleet. His technical knowledge gives CommutAir a competitive advantage when it comes to the reliability and health of our aircraft," said Lon Ziegler, VP of Maintenance & Technical Services.

About CommutAir

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~1,000 weekly flights to 30+ destinations, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 900+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

