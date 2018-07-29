Connecticut's Top Dry Cleaner, Fabricare, Announces Ways to Lighten the Laundry Load This Summer

NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fabricare Cleaners, the leading dry cleaner in Connecticut with locations in Darien, Fairfield, and Norwalk, is proud to announce five key programs to "lighten the laundry load" this summer for busy Connecticut residents.

"Remember when summer time meant playing outside from sunup to sundown? When you could spend your summer days daydreaming without a care in the world?," asked Michael Astorino, CEO of Fabricare. He continued, "Those carefree days may be long gone, but Fabricare Cleaners is trying to help make your busy life a little less chaotic."

FIVE KEY WAYS TO LIGHTEN THE LAUNDRY LOAD

There may be no such thing as an "easy button," but here are some ways Fabricare Cleaners is announcing that can help lighten the (laundry) load for busy Connecticut consumers:



Fabricare will pick up and deliver clothes for at no cost whenever is most convenient for the customer.

Fabricare has expert wash & fold services so customers can stop wasting valuable time on laundry. Learn more about LaundryCare at https://laundrycarebyfabricare.net/services/.

Fabricare also offers linen services to help customers get a better night's sleep by removing every day contaminants from sheets, and returning linens brighter, healthier and perfectly pressed. Learn more about the company's home pickup and delivery services for laundry and dry cleaning at https://fabricarecleaners.net/home-delivery/.

Fabricare has a team of experts to clean nearly everything in one's home, no matter how bad the stain. Learn more about the company's HomeCare services at http://www.homecarebyfabricare.net.

Lastly, the company offers on-demand laundry & dry cleaning service with the tap of an app! Download our FAB APP on the App Store for easy, convenient service - maybe the easy button DOES exist!

"At Fabricare, we are passionate about service and making our customers happy - so much so that we have a blog dedicated entirely to the subject," explained CEO Michael Astorino. He continued, "We know that our customers are the reason we exist, and so we have built our business around them. We hope these services help to make your life a little less chaotic!"

ABOUT FABRICARE CLEANERS

Fabricare is a full-service, eco friendly dry cleaning and laundry service with dry cleaner locations in Darien, Fairfield, and Norwalk, Connecticut. We offer Fairfield County's best home pickup and delivery dry cleaning and laundry service across Fairfield county & Westchester County If you're looking for wash and fold, but want a top-rated home pickup and delivery dry cleaner, call us today! We also offer specialty cleaning, same day cleaning, and even wedding dress cleaning, as well as leather, suede, and fur coat cleaning. Customers are encouraged to visit the company website or contact the company by phone, as well as to visit its convenient locations.

Web. https://fabricarecleaners.net/

Phone. 203-229-0001

SOURCE Fabricare Cleaners