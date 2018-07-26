Continuing the Expansion of Advisory Services, Evergreen Welcomes Todd Hatton

MADISON, Wis., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Healthcare Partners welcomes Todd Hatton, MHSA, CHCIO as a Vice President of Advisory Services. He is an experienced Healthcare IT leader with an extensive background in governance, application strategy, enterprise implementations and optimizations.

Todd was most recently the Associate Chief Information Officer and Epic Project Director at a 10-hospital health system during a multi-phase, enterprise rollout of Epic. He led a large team through a full-scale clinical and revenue cycle implementation at all 10 hospitals over a five-year time span. In addition, he directed the development of Epic to support a joint venture partner using the Epic Community Connect model. Todd states, "Our team accomplished significant project objectives within the defined timeline and budgets. Establishing strong partnerships with operational leaders and setting reachable but challenging milestones for the IT Team was a key to success".

In addition to project successes, Todd was accountable for a diverse team of IT professionals which tripled in size during his tenure. Along with his management team, they developed several different strategies to manage the growth and produced high employee satisfaction and retention metrics. These included a career advancement program, user group development, and managed services for production support.

"I'm very excited to see Evergreen Healthcare Partners continue to expand in our advisory services capacity. Todd's expertise as a health system IT leader through a time of extraordinary change is a valuable asset to our team and our client partners," says Drew Madden, Evergreen's Managing Partner.

Todd carries the College of Health Information Management Executives CHCIO credential and has a Master's in Health Services Administration. In addition, he has served on professional association leadership boards to support professional development in the industry. In his role at Evergreen, Todd will engage with health system IT leaders and develop strategies and projects to meet the future demands of healthcare.

About Evergreen Healthcare

Evergreen was founded in 2017 by Managing Partners Rebecca Bottorff, Aaron Friedman, Jeff Leach and Drew Madden. Evergreen offers industry leading healthcare consulting services to client partners across the country.

