01.08.2018 08:40:00
D-Link Launches New Generation DGS-3130 Series Lite Layer 3 Stackable Managed Switches
With advanced hardware and software enhancements, the DGS-3130 series switches feature powerful performance, flexibility, and easy management.
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced the new generation of Lite Layer 3 Managed Gigabit Switches- the DGS-3130 series. The switches are available in 24 or 48 10/100/1000BASE-T Mbps or SFP Gigabit Ethernet port models, including two models with full PoE support to provide a complete 10G managed switch portfolio. The series is the first on the market with six built-in 10G stacking/uplink ports providing high physical stacking bandwidth (up to 9 switches with 80G bandwidth) and flexibility with a variety of port combinations. Three software images are combined into a single, unified software image to provide powerful Layer 2 and Layer 3 features necessary to fulfill a wide range of different application requirements.
The DGS-3130 series offers reliability and complete management options. RJ-45 console/management ports provide out-of-band Web UI access. A dedicated management port that is separate from data ports continues to function even during traffic congestion, equipment malfunction, or network attacks. All models in the series also feature built-in, high-capacity 6kV surge protection, which effectively protects the switches against damage from electrical surges and lightning strikes.
Additional Features
- Advanced L3 feature IGMP filtering provides the capability to manage IGMP snooping, which in turn controls the forwarding of multicast traffic.
- Advanced L3 feature IPv6 Neighbor Discovery supports more traffic through IP address scalability.
- Supports OSPF L3 routing protocol using link-state routing for increased efficiency and scalability and maximized bandwidth usage in large enterprise networks.
- Comprehensive security features such as ACL, Storm Control, and IP-MAC-Port Binding (IMPB) with DHCP Snooping ensure your network safety as your business grows.
- Compatible with OAM standards for Carrier Ethernet to enable the highest level of service assurance.
- ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching) provides higher reliability by enabling service provider to build scalable layer 2 aggregation networks.
Availability
The DGS-3130 Series Switches are now available for purchase from any of D-Link's resellers and distributors.
D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.
