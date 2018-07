DGAP-Adhoc: MyBucks S.A.: Tim Nuy to step-down as CEO to focus on entrepreneurial activities

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

MyBucks S.A.: Tim Nuy to step-down as CEO to focus on entrepreneurial activities



31-Jul-2018 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, July 31, 2018 - Frankfurt-listed Fintech MyBucks S.A. ("MyBucks" or the "Company") has announced that Tim Nuy has today informed the Board of MyBucks of his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer of MyBucks in order to focus on entrepreneurial activities in the Asia-Pacific region in partnership with MyBucks. MyBucks will act as technology services provider, while retaining the option to obtain a minority stake in all of the operating subsidiaries of the new venture.

The Board of MyBucks has accepted this request and thanked Tim Nuy for his excellent contributions and leadership to the business during the time at MyBucks.



About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. (WKN: A2AJLT, ISIN: LU1404975507, Ticker Symbol: MBC:GR) is a FinTech company based in Luxembourg that delivers seamless financial services through technology. Through its brands GetBucks; GetSure; Opportunity Bank; GetBucks MicroFinance Bank; Fair Go Finance; and New Finance Bank, the group offers banking solutions, impact loans; consumer finance; and insurance products to customers. MyBucks has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2011 and today has operations in eleven African countries and has recently launched a technology services arm. MyBucks ensures that its product offering is accessible, simple and trustworthy when compared with traditional, non-technological methods, which enhances customer experience, accessibility and promotes financial inclusion. Discover more at http://MyBucks.com

