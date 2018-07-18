DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): IPO

18-Jul-2018

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million

Frankfurt, July 18th, 2018 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft ("creditshelf" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2LQUA5), a pioneer of online direct lending for the small and medium sized enterprises ("SME") segment in Germany that facilitates loans through a fast and easy to use online platform, www.creditshelf.com., has placed 206,250 shares in creditshelf with investors at a fixed price of EUR 80.00 per share. The backstop order previously provided by Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA (controlled by Rolf Elgeti), was not utilized. However, Obotritia Capital KGaA (controlled by Rolf Elgeti) has decided to subscribe for an additional amount of approx. EUR 1.5 million underlining its strong support for the Company.

Total gross proceeds raised in the capital increase amount to approx. EUR 16.5 million.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on July 25th, 2018. The securities identification number (WKN) is A2LQUA, the international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000A2LQUA5 and the trading symbol is CSQ.



About creditshelf

creditshelf is a pioneer of online direct lending for the small and medium sized enterprises ("SME") segment in Germany that facilitates loans through a fast and easy to use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. Founded in 2014, creditshelf is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and considers itself the market- and technology leader in the fast-growing German online direct lending segment for SME loans. creditshelf's platform ("creditshelf Platform") is designed to match the financing needs of German SME borrowers with investors willing to invest in SME loan receivables. In this process creditshelf offers to broker unsecured loans and thereby acts as an intermediary offering access to a highly attractive funding alternative for SMEs. At the same time, it offers access to the SME loan asset class for professional investors seeking for attractive investment opportunities. creditshelf's main competences are selecting suitable credit projects, analyzing the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, providing a credit scoring as well as an indicative coupon range. For its services, creditshelf receives fees from both, SME borrowers as well as from investors.

In the period from the launch of the creditshelf Platform in 2015 until end of Q1 2018, creditshelf received in total more than 1,100 loan applications with a total requested volume of approx. EUR 900 million. In total, 127 loans have been brokered through the creditshelf Platform with a total volume of approx. EUR 58 million.

creditshelf considers itself to be ideally positioned for future growth due to the high scalability of its platform business model, the strong demand from SME borrowers and the low market place lending penetration in the German SME segment to date. In addition, the Company has identified three pillars of additional growth: software development, potential future bank cooperations and a potential product portfolio expansion.

Contact:

cometis AG

Maximilian Franz

Telephone: +49(0)611 - 205855-22

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: franz@cometis.de



