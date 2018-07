DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for Q1 2018

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for Q1 2018



23.07.2018 / 18:18

Cologne, 23 July 2018 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published its quarterly statement for the first three months of 2018, according to which a business volume of EUR 9.8 million was generated in the reporting period (Q1 2017: EUR 0.0 million). The business volume fell short of the company's expectations, which is due, among other things, to the fact that the uncertainty about the continuation of the nuclear deal led to restraint in exporters' trading activities with Iran. Consolidated gross income for the first quarter of 2018 stood at EUR -0.1 million (Q1 2017: EUR 1.6 million). The consolidated result for the period amounted to EUR -0.9 million (Q1 2017: EUR -0.4 million), which is equivalent to earnings per share of EUR -0.08 (Q1 2017: EUR -0.04).

The quarterly statement of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2018 is available at https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/.



About DF Deutsche Forfait Group

DF Group specializes in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries.



Contact:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Hirtenweg 14

82031 Grünwald

T +49 89 21551900-0

F +49 89 21551900-9

E investor.relations@dfag.de

http://www.dfag.de



Investor Relations / Press:

Frederic Hilke

IR.on AG

T +49 221 9140970

E investor.relations@dfag.de