Delegation of European Cities Praising Haikou as an Ideal Place for Investment and Start-up

HAIKOU, China, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, a delegation of European cities made a field visit to Haikou. During the whole day, they gained a deeper understanding of Haikou in economy, culture, sports and other aspects, according to the Publicity Office of Haikou Municipal Committee of the CPC. Members of the delegation said, "Haikou is an ideal place for investment and start-up. We look forward to deeper cooperation and exchanges, and drawing on each other's strength to realize win-win."

"Haikou citizens are warm and friendly. The ecological environment is well conserved. It is a beautiful garden-like city with blue sea and clear sky." Departing from the hotel he stayed, Pablo Gandalha, Director of International Urban Cooperation (IUC) of EU, enjoyed the landscape along the route and was full of expectation on this trip.

They visited Wuyuanhe Stadium, Haikou Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Haikou National High-tech Zone, Fuxing City Internet Innovation and Pioneer Park, Dongzhaigang Mangrove Nature Reserve, Qilou Old Street, temporary display area of Haikou Jiangdong New Area planning, and Haiken Garden Night Market. In each place, the delegation of European cities led by Pablo Gandalha consulted with relevant functional departments and owner institutions, so as to gain the overall picture of Haikou in a short time.

"Chinese government has provided huge opportunities for Hainan in the building of Haikou National High-tech Zone and a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, and for Haikou to realize fast growth." Paula Clifford, a member of the delegation of European cities, and Director of the Economic Development Board of Barnsley Town Hall, the UK, believed that, with ever more flights between the UK and Hainan, the fast "air bridge" would accelerate economic and cultural exchanges between the two sides. "Haikou is a city with enormous development potential. We are looking forward to closer cooperation with Haikou in scientific and technological innovation, commodity trade, and other aspects."

Giancarlo Defazio, Head of EU Project Department of Rome Municipal Government, Italy, said that both Rome and Haikou are tourism cities, and enjoy quality natural and cultural resources, and they should boost tourism cooperation, exchange experience in tourism development, and strengthen tourism promotion. Meanwhile, they could tap into their own strength and boost cooperation in film production, so as to display their unique landscape.

