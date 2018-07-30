Dental Liners and Bases Market Worth USD 2,057.2 Million by 2023 | CAGR 6.8% - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dental Liners and Bases Market by Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global dental liners and bases market was valued at $1,292.1 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,057.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. The glass ionomer material accounted for one-eighth of the total market share in 2016.

Dentists utilize dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of treating dental caries along with other dental restoration procedures. Manufacturers of dental materials are constantly introducing new versions of existing products (including addition of polymers and silver in the prime material), and research studies are being conducted to analyze the efficacy of these newly introduced dental liners/bases. Thus, with increase in number of dental restoration procedures, the need for new dental liners/bases material has also emerged. In addition, surge in demand for dental liners/bases materials exhibiting bactericidal properties has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Based on the material, the global market is classified into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin-modified glass ionomers, and others. Zinc oxide eugenol (ZOE) dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. However, resin-modified glass ionomer segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023. ZOE has become the material of choice for the manufacturing of dental liners and bases, as it possesses the ability to seal the influx of microorganisms in the decayed tooth. Recently, a new class of RGMI materials is being developed, which includes a group of light-cured RMGIs. These light-cured, resin-modified glass ionomer (RMGI) offer several benefits, which have contributed to the robust growth of the market.

Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Dental clinics segment dominated the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to continue this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in research activities pertaining to dental liner/bases materials. These research activities focus on understanding the effect of resin-based liners on the microleakage of dental restorations, which further assist in the development of novel dental liners/bases. Dental clinics offer dental restoration services at affordable costs as compared to the hospitals, which have increased the number of visits of patients suffering from dental caries to the dental clinics. This has contributed to the dominant share of this segment in the global market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The hospitals segment is accounted for second largest revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017 to 2023.

region is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017 to 2023. UK was the highest contributor to the European dental liners and bases market in 2016, and is projected to continue this dominance throughout the forecast period.

India is anticipated to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023 in the Asia-Pacific dental liners and bases market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness towards dental hygiene & importance of dental restoration procedures. In addition, countries such as India and China serve as the major contributors, as the dental materials are continuously evolving in these countries.

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M Company, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Denmat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shofu Dental Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, and VOCO GmbH. Other prominent players in the value chain include Bosworth Company, Cooley and Cooley, Pulpdent Corporation, Temrex Corporation, DMG America, Bisco, Inc., Cetylite Industries, Inc., Ellman International, Inc., Henry Schein, and Kettenbach.

