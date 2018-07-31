31.07.2018 23:28:00

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for August 2018

CALGARY, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for August 2018. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the July rate of $1.485 per GJ to $1.16 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $1.305 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.145 per GJ for July and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $56 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the July rate of $1.485 per GJ to $1.16 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $1.305 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.145 per GJ for July and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $47 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt mit Gewinn - warten auf Apple-Zahlen
Die Wall Street konnte sich am Dienstag etwas von ihrem schwachen Wochenstart erholen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB