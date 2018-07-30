Directors Guild of America Disclaims Interest in WJLA Employees

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that the Directors Guild of America ("DGA") is no longer representing Directors at WJLA in the Washington, D.C. area. The union had represented eight employees working at the station before providing notice of unconditional and complete withdrawal of representation effective on July 10, 2018.

"Sinclair and WJLA are proud of our working environment, where we offer competitive wages and strong benefits in a professional and creative atmosphere," commented Dan Mellon, General Manager of WJLA. "Our most vital resources are our people, and we appreciate the trust they place in us and are incredibly pleased we can deal directly with them."

ABOUT SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP:

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

