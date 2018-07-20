Dr. Ran Rubinstein Launches Supercharged Secret™ RF Microneedling Skin Treatment

NEWBURGH, N.Y., July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ran Rubinstein, renowned double board certified facial plastic surgeon and laser specialist, has recently launched Secret™ RF, a microneedling skin treatment created to help patients attain more vibrant, youthful skin. Dr. Rubinstein began offering Secret™ RF when he noticed some of his patient's needs were not being met with the treatments then available to them. His search for answers lead him to Secret™ RF.

Secret™ RF is ideal for people seeking non-surgical methods of improving their appearance without the side effects of surgery and at a fraction of the cost. Many of Dr. Rubinstein's patients come to him with concerns of wrinkles, acne scars, and loss of skin elasticity but prefer a less invasive treatment than surgery. Dr. Rubinstein is excited to offer patients another alternative to skin tightening around the eye lids and crepe skin on the neck. Unlike lasers, Secret RF uses radio waves which allows Dr. Rubinstein to treat patients of all skin types. Treatments can safely be performed during the summer.

Dr. Rubinstein states that the results of this treatment can improve a person's appearance and increase their self-confidence. "I recommend it to my patients that are looking to reduce the look of acne scars, treat loss of skin elasticity, minimize pores, and improve the appearance of lines, especially on the face." For the body, Secret RF tightens loose skin and helps to reduce stretch marks.

While this technology has been on the market for several years, Dr. Rubinstein's Newburgh, NY plastic surgery practice and medi-spa has introduced it at a moment when the need is undeniable. "We have had many requests for a treatment like this, and Secret™ RF seems to fit the bill for many of my patients."

Secret™ RF uses a device that contains 25 microneedles and electrodes which emit precisely-controlled radio frequency (RF) energy inside the skin. Depending on the needs of the patient, the needles are inserted from .5-3.5 mm into the skin. There is another larger body tip with 64 microneedles which allows for efficient treatments of loose skin and stretch marks.

The procedure is minimally invasive, ensuring the epidermis is not damaged and reducing patient recovery time. The actual treatment takes 45-60 minutes and the level of discomfort is relatively minimal with the use of topical numbing cream and rare cases mild oral pain killers.

Dr. Rubinstein's patients have seen a noticeable difference in the appearance of their skin following the procedure. Rachel Novell is one such patient who recently received the treatment upon Dr. Rubinstein's recommendation and she couldn't be happier with the results.

Novell says she would wholeheartedly recommend the procedure to anyone that wants to reduce acne scarring. "I've been searching for a treatment like this for many years and finally stumbled upon Secret™ RF. My acne scars were so embarrassing that I would never have dreamt of leaving the house without heavy concealer. Now, after being treated by Dr. Rubinstein I feel so much more confident in my own skin."

Other patients like Novell have seen improvement in their wrinkles, acne scars, loose skin, and enlarged pores with Secret™ RF's fractional microneedling system.

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a certified facial plastic surgeon, double board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and member of the American Society of Laser Medicine & Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein is a physician educator & is the medical director of Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC in Newburgh, New York. He and his skilled staff offer a wide range of face & body plastic surgeries and cosmetic treatments, including the most advanced medical spa treatments, injectables, rhinoplasty, facelift, fat transfer, breast augmentation and liposuction.

