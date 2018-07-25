EG Life Sciences Expands Services to Include Biometrics

READING, Mass., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EG Life Sciences announced today that Eliassen Group's existing Biometrics and Data Solutions is to be repositioned under the EG Life Sciences umbrella of service offerings. (EG Life Sciences is a company of Eliassen Group.)

EG Life Sciences will now offer an increased scope of services with the addition of the Biometrics offering, which has over 15 years of success in delivering data solutions to life sciences companies nationwide under the Eliassen Group brand. Further, the EG Life Sciences brand has been updated to better reflect and communicate the values, purpose, and culture of the company. EG Life Sciences will continue to provide consulting excellence in the areas of Quality, Regulatory and Compliance, Validation, Engineering, and Project Management, along with the new addition of Biometrics.

"Our clients benefit from Biometrics and Data Solutions falling under the EG Life Sciences brand," said Antony Goncalves, Managing Director of Biometrics. "It makes sense to offer our services in a more unified fashion - this move is truly a differentiator for EG Life Sciences. We're beyond excited to be able to deliver for our clients in an even wider breadth of areas."

"We truly believe in the value our work brings to improving human lives," explained EG Life Sciences Executive Vice President, Greg Coir. "It fuels what we do with passion and drive, and it provides us with constant motivation to offer our clients and consultants alike the best service and the best results possible. That motivation is clearly reflected in our purpose: Positively Impacting Lives."

About EG Life Sciences

Founded in 2010, EG Life Sciences is a national professional services firm that delivers flexible, scalable solutions for Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology companies. We provide the resources they need to meet the unique challenges of FDA regulations and submissions. Our team is comprised of leaders who are clinical development professionals and veterans of the FDA-regulated healthcare industry with significant technical knowledge and expertise. The practice is also supported by seasoned technical recruiting and project delivery/support. This combination enables us to quickly deliver value-driven consulting, interim leadership, technical project management, time and material and project-based solutions. EG Life Sciences is headquartered in Reading, MA. For more information, visit http://www.EGLifeSciences.com.

EG Life Sciences is a company of Eliassen Group.

