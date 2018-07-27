EZShield Executive Team Grows, John Evans Named New Executive Vice President of Sales

BALTIMORE, Md., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EZShield, a provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions specializing in digital identity protection and resolution, has named John Evans as its new executive vice president of sales.

As part of his new role, Evans will oversee EZShield's sales and sales operations, specifically concentrating on driving the company's organic growth strategy to increase revenue and EBITDA growth. Building on his proven expertise in solution selling, Evans will focus on devising innovative initiatives, cultivating productive relationships and leveraging cutting-edge technology to assist in successfully achieving EZShield's unique corporate goals.

Bringing nearly a decade of business and technology experience, Evans most recently served as senior director of sales and emerging markets at Celerity IT/AUSY. Over the course of his seven years with the company, Evans directed sales and operations, and he was a key contributor in growing the company's revenue by 30 percent. In addition, Evans worked closely with multinational corporate executive customers to identify needs and deliver customized services, products and solutions, which resulted in substantial success for both Celerity IT and its customers.

"Since starting his career, John has proven himself to be an innovative thinker and successful growth strategist," said Dale Dabbs, president and chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to have him supporting EZShield as we strive to expand our presence in the industry."

Evans holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a minor in Business Law from Marymount University. In addition to his executive career, Evans is an active volunteer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He also serves as a guest speaker for professional organizations and universities.

"Our technology is designed to serve as a trailblazer for the cybersecurity world," said Rich Scott, chief commercial officer. "We see John playing an active role in driving further innovation within EZShield."

About EZShield

EZShield helps trusted partners protect their most valuable asset – their customer relationships — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance the value of existing products. The company is consistently recognized by Javelin as a leader in Identity Protection. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies, L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial institutions through its award-winning solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by best-in-class customer support. http://www.ezshield.com/

