|
07.08.2018 21:33:00
Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Dividend
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2018 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per Common Share payable September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018.
Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.
SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes in der Gewinnzone
Im Dienstagshandel baut die Wall Street das Vortagesplus aus.