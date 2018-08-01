01.08.2018 00:08:00

Ecopetrol S.A. Resignation of Vice President for Strategy and Finance

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that due to her appointment as the Republic of Colombia's Minister of Mines and Energy, María Fernanda Suárez has resigned from Ecopetrol, effective August 6, 2018.

Bogotá D.C., July 31, 2018

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Capital Markets Manager
Maria Catalina Escobar
Telephone: +571-234-5190 
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Relations (Colombia
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Telephone: +571-234-4329 
Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

