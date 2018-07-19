Employee Owned C2 Wireless Moves to Dallas

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 WIRELESS Incorporated, an employee-owned company since 2015, and the leading distributor of wireless accessories, handsets and parts, is investing in its future with a move to Dallas. The company today announced that it has consolidated distribution facilities in New York and California with the opening of a 65,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Dallas that will allow it to scale up for continued growth and use best in class logistics for maximum efficiencies.

The new distribution center will be operating with a newly implemented Tier 1 Warehouse Management System that positions the company for continued growth and expansion. The new facility enables C2Wireless to provide Third Party Logistics and a variety of value added services to customers, including kitting, packaging, labeling, assembly and shrink wrapping.

C2 Wireless had reached capacity at its New York and California locations and wanted to establish a single distribution facility in the center of the country as it continues to scale up for continued growth.

C2 Wireless President and Founding Partner Jay Sachdeva said, "Our company had grown faster than our infrastructure. This move enables us to process hundreds of thousands of orders daily and provide the cost effectiveness of having a single distribution location in the center of the country that's four times the cubic volume of our previous two warehouses combined. In addition to our strong B to B business, the new facility will also enable C2 Wireless to expand its B to C business, and drop ship directly to consumers on behalf of our customers."

The new facility, at 3275 Trinity Blvd. in Grand Prairie, implements an automated, multi-zoned conveyor system that brings product to the workers, enabling 250% greater productivity. Automated systems scan orders, select product, print shipping labels, and determine the appropriate box size, so employees pack directly into the shipping container and orders are shipped faster and with greater accuracy. The cutting-edge technology enables workers to complete more boxes per minute than any other system in the wireless industry. C2 Wireless distributes a wide range of products that consumers have come to rely on -- from head phones, speakers and phone cases, to chargers, cables, adaptors, wearables, Bluetooth headphones and VR head sets.

C2 Wireless has also found top talent in Dallas. The management team at the new distribution center has an average of over 20 years experience in Operations/Logistics. The company recruited five seasoned operations mangers from the area for the new facility and increased overall headcount. Corporate headquarters will remain in Irvine, CA.

About C2 WIRELESS

C2 Wireless is a leading distributor of wireless accessories, handsets and parts, and a distributor of multiple large accessory manufacturers. The company provides complete supply chain management, fulfillment, and logistics programs to meet the needs of the business-to-business and business-to-consumer wireless markets.

