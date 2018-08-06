EnLink Midstream Launches Open Season for Avenger, EnLink's Delaware Basin Crude Oil Gathering System

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK) (the Partnership or ENLK) and EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (the General Partner or ENLC), today announced that a subsidiary of the Partnership will launch a binding open season for volume commitments for common carrier transportation service on its recently announced Avenger Crude Oil Gathering System (Avenger) in the Northern Delaware Basin.

Avenger will include origin points in Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico and destination points in Eddy County, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas. The design capacity of Avenger will be determined based upon the level of interest shown by potential committed shippers during the open season.

The open season begins August 6, 2018, at 8 a.m. Central time and will close September 5, 2018, at 5 p.m. Central time. A complete description and additional details regarding the Avenger open season will be available today at www.EnLink.com/avengeropenseason or by contacting Keith Taylor, Director of Commercial, at 713-739-3241 or keith.taylor@enlink.com.

"EnLink is leveraging and growing our existing Delaware Basin assets to provide midstream services across the natural gas and crude oil commodities," said Michael J. Garberding, EnLink President and Chief Executive Officer. "Producers are realizing excellent well results in this area, and our new Avenger system will provide the midstream assets they need to transport crude oil volumes to major market hubs."

Avenger is expected to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2019.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

