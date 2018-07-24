Energy Efficiency Programs Still Available

Ontario residents can take advantage of Enbridge programs

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Distribution (Enbridge) would like to assure customers that their longstanding energy efficiency programs are still available, and are not affected by recent energy announcements from Ontario's new provincial government. Energy efficiency and conservation are the best ways to reduce energy costs.

Enbridge offers the following programs:

(HEC): This program offers up to back for energy efficient upgrades such as installing a new furnace, insulation, and windows. Visit www.enbridgesmartsavings.com for full program details. Smart Thermostat Program : customers that install a new smart thermostat will get $100* . To learn more about the program and qualifying devices visit: www.enbridgesmartsavings.com/smart-thermostats





: this program helps eligible low-income customers save money and enjoy a more comfortable, energy-efficient home. Those that qualify could receive new insulation and draft proofing installed by experienced professionals at no cost. Solutions for Business: These programs help businesses find and fund efficiency measures that save natural gas, reduce energy costs and optimize the performance of their heating equipment. Eligible projects receive up to $100,000 in financial incentives to cover up to 50% of the project cost. To learn more visit: www.enbridgesmartsavings.com/business

FACTS:

Enbridge is the largest provider of energy conservation programs in the province.

Enbridge's energy efficiency programs between 1995 and 2016 have resulted in natural gas reductions equivalent to serving 4.6 million homes for a year.

On average, Enbridge customers have reduced their natural gas consumption usage by 21%.

Ontario's Environmental Commissioner stated that Ontario's natural gas utilities' conservation initiatives are a "good value for society" at $2.67 in savings per dollar spent (2015).

About Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a 170-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution, and has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past nine years. Enbridge Gas Distribution distributes natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario.

For more information, visit enbridgegas.com.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @EnbridgeGas.

