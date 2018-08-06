Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Honored as Professional Photographer Magazine 2018 Hot Ones

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson continues to set the bar for digital photography output and today announced its Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 has been honored as one of Professional Photographer magazine's 2018 Hot Ones. The selection showcases the most innovative, exciting and inspiring products for professional photographers, from high-end specialty gear to economical tools of the trade designed to make a great impression with the final photo output and image quality.

In the past five years Epson digital imaging products have continuously been selected to be featured in the annual Hot Ones Buyers' Guide:

2018 Hot Ones: Epson Expression Photo XP-15000

2017 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor P5000

2016 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor P7000

2015 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor P600 & Epson Metallic Photo Paper

2014 Hot Ones: Epson Watercolor Paper Texture

"It's a huge honor to be chosen for the Hot Ones buyers guide," said Joan Sherwood, senior editor, Professional Photographer. "The annual Hot Ones guide showcases products for professional photographers that are innovative, exciting, and inspiring to the photographer and the industry – including the Expression Photo XP-15000."

This year marks the 20th edition of Professional Photographer's Hot Ones, a guide that highlights selected products ranging from cameras and lenses to albums and displays, that are exciting, interesting and worthy of photographers' attention. The official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographer, helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work.

"To receive this honor multiple times over the past few years demonstrates Epson's dedication to deliver innovative products to photographers," said Kao Mei, product manager, Consumer Ink Jets, Epson America, Inc. "The Expression XP-15000 is designed to deliver high-quality, wide-format, borderless photos with no detail going unnoticed. The XP-15000 is Epson's latest commitment to providing photographers with professional gear that exceeds their expectations."

About the Expression Photo HD XP-15000

Designed to deliver professional-quality borderless prints up to 13" x 19", the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 leverages six-color Claria® Photo HD inks, with Red and Gray inks for an ultra-wide color gamut and enhanced black-and-white prints. Featuring a large, 50-sheet rear specialty media tray, the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 makes printing projects easy, even on cardstock1, and touts an array of convenient printing features ideal for creative individuals and photo enthusiasts.

The Expression Photo HD XP-15000 offers wireless connectivity through Epson Connect, including the Creative Print App, allowing users to print from iPad®, iPhone®, and Android™ tablets or smartphone devices2.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

