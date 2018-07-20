DEERFIELD, Ill., July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) announced plans to report second quarter 2018 results on Thursday, July 26, 2018, after close of market. In connection with the earnings release, Essendant will host a conference call the following morning on Friday, July 27, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The press release containing the full text of the earnings announcement and accompanying financial tables, along with a financial slide presentation and other information relating to the call, will be available within the investors (quarterly results) page of Essendant's corporate website.

Investors may participate in the earnings call by dialing (877) 358-2531 in the U.S. and Canada or (412) 902-6623 if international and ask to be joined into the Essendant call. To listen to the webcast via the Internet, participants should visit the company's website at investors.essendant.com at least 10 minutes before the call begins. An archived version of the call will be available on the quarterly results page at investors.essendant.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. is a leading national distributor of workplace items, with 2017 net sales of $5.0 billion. The company provides access to a broad assortment of over 170,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. Essendant serves a diverse group of customers, including independent resellers, national resellers and e-commerce businesses. The Company's network of distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S.

For Inquiries:

investorrelations@essendant.com

847.627.2900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essendant-to-report-second-quarter-2018-results-300684429.html

SOURCE Essendant Inc.