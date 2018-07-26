Financial Institutions Are Now Invited to Participate in The 5th Annual Mobile Remote Deposit Capture Industry Study Conducted by RemoteDepositCapture.com

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteDepositCapture.com has launched the industry's 5th annual Mobile Remote Deposit Capture (mRDC) Industry Study. Designed for financial institutions currently offering mRDC, the results will benchmark activities across several categories including customer selection, risk management, pricing, availability, systemic capabilities, risk perceptions and more. Market segments covered include Consumer, Small Business and Corporate / Treasury.

New for this year, the study will provide insights into how financial institutions are adjusting to the new Regulation CC and related restrictive endorsement policies.



"With the majority of Financial Institutions in the U.S. now offering mobile RDC, it has never been more important for these FIs to understand the dynamics of the mRDC marketplace," says John Leekley, Founder & CEO of RemoteDepositCapture.com. "It is critically important for these FIs to understand the risks and rewards of Mobile RDC, how to best manage risk, and to be able to benchmark themselves against the broader industry in terms of pricing, functionality and more."

As the industry's leading resource and portal for news, information, products and services about RDC, and the RDC industry's de-facto trade association, RemoteDepositCapture.com offers an ideal platform to bring the industry together to share insights and best practices on all aspects of RDC. Website registration is free, and provides access to news, research, discussion forums, sponsored webinars, calculators and more.

The study survey takes as little as 15 minutes to complete. Knowledge of your FI's Mobile RDC volumes, values, markets and risk management capabilities and activity will help you complete the survey. The survey is part of a broader initiative by RemoteDepositCapture.com to provide insight and perspective on mobile RDC. Articles, a Webinar and a special report on study findings are also planned.

Hundreds of financial institutions have participated in the mRDC Industry Study. The 2017 Report revealed, among other things that:

Over 60% of respondents offered mRDC for at least 1 year.

47% of FIs offering mRDC for a year or less already have expansion /enhancement plans in the SMB segment.

The majority of financial institutions (74%) have incurred NO losses attributable to their mRDC offerings.

The vast majority (95%) feel that the benefits of offering mRDC outweigh the risks and costs.

The Industry Duplicate Loss Rate (DLR) was announced.

