Food Recall Warning - Certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2O4PZQk

OTTAWA, July 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes No Name Chicken Nuggets 907 g 0 60383 89685 0 Outer package: 2019 MA 15 Inner package: 1358M

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of this product. In addition, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

