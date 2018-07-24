24.07.2018 06:05:00

Food Recall Warning - Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers recalled due to Salmonella

Product photo is available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1532401516043/1532401519489

OTTAWA, July 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Campbell Company of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pepperidge Farm

Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers

180 g

0 14100 08406 8

20/JAN/19

24/JAN/19

31/JAN/19

  2/FEB/19

11/FEB/19

18/FEB/19

Pepperidge Farm

Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers

69 g

0 14100 23245 2

25/JAN/19

26/JAN/19

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

